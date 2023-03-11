11 persons externed for 6 months from Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, Mar 11: Dakshina Kannada zilla police have issued externment orders against 11 persons from the district in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections and “to maintain law and order.”
They have been externed from March 6 to September 6. The order is based on a report submitted by superintendent of police Vikram Amathe and has been implemented after deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar MR conducted an inquiry.
Those who have been externed from the district are Nazir Kunigal from Bantwal, Ibrahim Khaleel from Arkula, Jayaraj Rai alias Jayaraj Shetty, Ibrahim alias Ibbi, Hakeem Koornadka alias Abdul Hakeem, Abubacker Siddiq from Puttur, Roshan, Prasad from Kadaba, Ubaid BS from Uppinangady, Thaslim from Belthangady and Kiran Kumar from Shishila, stated a release.
