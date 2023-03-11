  1. Home
  2. 11 persons externed for 6 months from Dakshina Kannada

11 persons externed for 6 months from Dakshina Kannada

News Network
March 11, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 11: Dakshina Kannada zilla police have issued externment orders against 11 persons from the district in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections and “to maintain law and order.”

They have been externed from March 6 to September 6. The order is based on a report submitted by superintendent of police Vikram Amathe and has been implemented after deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar MR conducted an inquiry.

Those who have been externed from the district are Nazir Kunigal from Bantwal, Ibrahim Khaleel from Arkula, Jayaraj Rai alias Jayaraj Shetty, Ibrahim alias Ibbi, Hakeem Koornadka alias Abdul Hakeem, Abubacker Siddiq from Puttur, Roshan, Prasad from Kadaba, Ubaid BS from Uppinangady, Thaslim from Belthangady and Kiran Kumar from Shishila, stated a release.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 3,2023

acceptbribe.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 3: Following Lokayukta raids on his son, Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa tendered his resignation as chairperson of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), even as he claimed there was a “conspiracy’ against him and his family.  

The Lokayukta authorities have recovered Rs 7.62 crore in residences of MLA’s son Prashanth and his aides, sources confirmed on Friday, adding that raids are going on at MLA's places too.

Virupakshappa met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and submitted his resignation. 

“I have nothing to do with the Lokayukta raids on March 2. It is a conspiracy against me and my family. Still, because there are allegations against me, I’m resigning as KSDL chairperson owning moral responsibility,” Virupakshappa stated in his letter to Bommai. 

Lokayukta cops on Thursday arrested Virupakshappa’s son for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh over a government contract.

Prashanth Madal, a chief accountant in BWSSB, was “caught red-handed” taking the bribe on behalf of his father. Lokayukta police said they seized a total of Rs 2.2 cr from Prashanth. The MLA and his son have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is said that Bommai took Virupakshappa to task for having landed in such a situation.

Virupakshappa was appointed as chairperson of the KSDL, the maker of the famed Mysore Sandal Soap, in 2020 with the rank of a Cabinet minister. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 28,2023

Tumakuru, Feb 28: A 16-year-old boy, a class 10 student at Siddaganga Mutt, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room on Sunday night.

Deceased has been identified as Lakshman, a native of Devaluru in Athani taluk of Belagavi district.

The student was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he failed to respond to treatment and died a while later. It was not known as to why he took the extreme step.

The Kyatasandra police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigation is underway.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 2,2023

narendramodi.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that multilateral institutions had failed to meet the world's most pressing challenges while opening the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

"The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," Modi said in a recorded statement opening the meeting.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.