13-year-old schoolboy found dead in lake hours after he went missing in Bantwal

Bantwal, Apr 9: A 13-year-old schoolboy was found dead in a lake at Kuppila in Kakhile village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday night hours after he went missing under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Azeem (13), son of Abdul Razak, a resident of BC Road. He was a class 8 student of a private English medium school in Mittabailu near BC Road.

Azeem had been to his grandmother’s house in Panemangalore on Saturday, April 8, afternoon. The locals had seen him playing with his friends. However, the boy went missing.

The family members called on Azeem’s mobile phone, but, it went unanswered. Hence, they filed a missing complaint at the Bantwal Town Police Station.

When the police traced the location of Azeem's mobile phone, they found his clothes, shoes, and mobile on the top of the lake near Kallige village. The police conducted a search in the lake and found the boy's dead body late at night.

The police lifted the body from the water and took it to the Bantwal Government Hospital mortuary. Investigations are underway.