  2. 13-year-old schoolboy found dead in lake hours after he went missing in Bantwal

News Network
April 9, 2023

Bantwal, Apr 9: A 13-year-old schoolboy was found dead in a lake at Kuppila in Kakhile village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday night hours after he went missing under mysterious circumstances. 

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Azeem (13), son of Abdul Razak, a resident of BC Road. He was a class 8 student of a private English medium school in Mittabailu near BC Road.

Azeem had been to his grandmother’s house in Panemangalore on Saturday, April 8, afternoon. The locals had seen him playing with his friends. However, the boy went missing. 

The family members called on Azeem’s mobile phone, but, it went unanswered. Hence, they filed a missing complaint at the Bantwal Town Police Station.

When the police traced the location of Azeem's mobile phone, they found his clothes, shoes, and mobile on the top of the lake near Kallige village. The police conducted a search in the lake and found the boy's dead body late at night.

The police lifted the body from the water and took it to the Bantwal Government Hospital mortuary. Investigations are underway. 

News Network
April 4,2023

An Indian national from south Indian state of Karnataka has won the Big Ticket’s grand prize of Dhs20 million (Approximately Rs 45 crore) on Monday. Arun Kumar Koroth from Bengaluru city joined the list of millionaire.

Arun bought the ticket online on March 22. Big Ticket’s host Richard called Arun to inform him about the pleasant news but he was quiet and didn’t respond at all.

The Big Ticket confirmed that they would call Arun again at a suitable hour. Apart from Arun, another Indian Suresh Mathan won Dhs100,000.

Oman-based Indian national Muhammed Shefeek also pocketed the third prize of Dhs90,000. He bought the ticket on March 28.

The Big Ticket RANGE ROVER SERIES 09 WINNER was announced as well.

Indian national Arun Moonumoolayil Joseph with ticket no. 000856 won the dream car draw.

The Big Ticket, the longest-running and biggest raffle draw in the UAE, is hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport and online at www.bigticket.ae

The raffle draw said, “What started out with a million dirham cash prize, gradually grew over the years and now we’re giving away grand prize of up to 35 million dirhams.”

The raffle draw guarantees cash prizes that vary from month to month, with Big Ticket giving away a minimum of Dhs10 million up to the biggest jackpot of 35 million.

The next draw has a prize money of Dhs15 million which is scheduled for May 3.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 8: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday called upon the people of Karnataka to oppose the move to sell Amul milk in the state.

"Amul is being pushed into Karnataka from backdoor with the support of the Central government. The Amul is strangulating the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the farmers. Kannada people should rebel against Amul," Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister, stated.

"We as Kannadigas should oppose Amul and protect the interest of Karnataka farmers unitedly. Our people and customers should use Nandini products on priority and save the livelihood of farmers," he stated.

The Karnataka government had allotted a big plot to Amul in Koramangala of Bengaluru for cheap price. When the government here had shown such a magnanimous gesture, Amul is "conspiring" against milk producers and KMF, he charged.

Amul had to be obligated to as during the tenure of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, special ice cream unit was established in Yelahanka and KMF is till date producing large quantity of ice cream for Amul, Kumaraswamy maintained.

It is very clear that BJP's double engine government is planning to push milk producers to streets and "enslave" them to people of Gujarat. The "suspicious silence" of the Karnataka BJP government and KMF has led to many suspicions, Kumaraswamy stated.

Amul is planning to give competition to Nandini which is not required and weaken Nandini brand. The "unhealthy" competition between two cooperatives is uncalled for, he said.

"The Amul management is bent on finishing off Kannadigas and KMF. Amul wants to stop its only competitor Nandini on its own turf. One nation, one Amul, one milk, one Gujarat seems to be the official stand of the Central government," Kumaraswamy alleged. 

News Network
March 28,2023

Edinburg: Humza Yousaf has been elected the first minority ethnic leader of the Scottish National party in a narrow victory that confirmed deep divisions over policy within his party, according to a media report.

Yousaf is almost certain to be confirmed as Scotland’s next first minister in a nominal vote at Holyrood on Tuesday, but he now has to bridge the divides by bringing the SNP’s warring wings together, The Guardian reported.

Widely seen as Nicola Sturgeon’s preference as her successor, Yousaf defeated his closest rival, Kate Forbes, by a narrower than expected 52 per cent to 48 per cent after second preference votes cast by supporters of the third candidate, Ash Regan, who came last in the first round, were counted. The turnout was 70 per cent, The Guardian reported.

Yousaf, who has become the first minority ethnic leader of the Scottish government, has had the advantage and the curse of being seen as the continuity candidate and Nicola Sturgeon’s unacknowledged favourite, The Guardian reported.

Of all the three candidates, Yousaf (37) was the only enthusiast for Sturgeon’s approach and earned by far the most endorsements from SNP parliamentarians and ministers, notably including Sturgeon’s deputy and closest political friend, John Swinney, himself a former leader of the party.

In many ways, Yousaf represents the “new Scotland” that Sturgeon and her predecessor, Alex Salmond, have sought to project through the SNP and he is seen as the role model of an inclusive, multiracial country and an inclusive nationalism, The Guardian reported.

