  2. 16 Muslims dismissed from War Room after MP’s communal stunt yet to regain jobs

16 Muslims dismissed from War Room after MP’s communal stunt yet to regain jobs

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 26, 2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Weeks after 17 Muslim boys lost their jobs in the South Zone War Room after being falsely accused of being part of a bed allocation scam, only one has been deputed back to work. 

The development occurred after BJP MP LS Tejaswi Surya, along with other BJP leaders on May 4 stormed into the South Zone War Room and read out a list of 16 Muslim boys, and demanded to know why they were appointed. Ayesha Sheikh, a BBMP staffer had out of the war room in solidarity with the 16 victims. 

In fact Surya had read selectively read out the names of 16 Muslims out of the 205 staff in the war room. 

After the accusation, the boys were promptly dismissed from their positions at the War Room. They also faced questioning in the Jayanagar police station. The investigation into the matter showed that none of the boys had any relation with the bed allocation scam. 

However, the whole incident created a social media storm, and the firm that had hired the staff, Crystal Infosystems and Services stated that they would rehire them after they were cleared by the police. 

Despite this, and the fact that the boys have been fully cleared, only one of the 17 has been returned to work at the South Zone War Room. Out of them, six have given in their resignation, feeling like they had been targeted based on their religion and unwilling to continue working there. The rest of them have the intention to continue, but are not being appointed. 

According to the staff at the South Zone War Rooms, there are many reasons why they were not deputed their older positions, none of which have anything to do with the allegations. The positions they vacated when they were dismissed had to be filled at the earliest since the War Room has to be working at full capacity. 

In addition to this, the BBMP is in the process of reducing the number of workers, as a fall in infection and new triage centers lessen the workload of the war room. Further, the downsizing of the staff is also in relation to new systems being put in place for home isolation and discharge, two tasks looked after by the War Room staff.

The war room staff state that they are not withholding the jobs, but appointing them whenever vacancies come in. This includes offers to appoint them in other War Rooms. However, they have declined these offers as the locations are too far away or there is a decrease in the pay they would receive. 

While the young men are unable to earn their bread, the War Room staff insist that they will, eventually, be appointed.

News Network
May 21,2021

bahuguna.jpg

New Delhi, May 21: Sunderlal Bahuguna, the leader of the Chipko Movement and environmentalist died of COVID-19 on Friday (May 21) at the age of 94. He was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh and was suffering from pneumonia, a case of comorbidity in coronavirus cases.

“Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna died of COVID19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh today, says AIIMS Rishikesh Administration” AIIMS public relations officer Harish Thapliyal said.

Meanwhile,  only 24 hours after recording less than 4,000 deaths, India on Friday once gain breached the grim milestone as daily fatalities due to Covid-19 rose to 4,209, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, even as new cases dropped to its lowest at 2,59,551 in exactly a month.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country so far. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pademic.

Fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

India`s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,60,31,991 with 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,57,295 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,27,12,735 being cured from Covid till date.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 11,2021

oxygen.jpg

Mangaluru, May 11: The New Mangalore Port today handled two more Navy vessels - INS KOCHI and INS TABAR - by berthing them simultaneously. 

The Navy vessel “INS KOCHI” carried 03 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each, 40 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators, where as “INS TABAR” carried 02 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each & 30 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each. 

The medical oxygen & concentrators are from the second tranche of medical aids donated by the Kuwait Government to Indian Red Cross Society. The cargoes were loaded on both the ships at Shuwaikh Port and sailed out on 06.05.2021. 

Including these two ships totally till date 04 naval vessels have arrived at NMPT carrying medical oxygen & equipments under the Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy. 

Both the vessels were berthed on highest priority & NMPT extended all its resources for berthing of the vessels and handling of 05 oxygen containers, 70 pallets containing oxygen cylinders & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators on zero charges as per the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. 

Chairman, NMPT, Dr. A. V. Ramana, along with Dy. Chairman, Shri. K. G. Nath and senior officers of the Port, Navy, Coast Guard, Customs & District Administration were present at the operation site to monitor smooth disembarking of the cargo off the vessels without any delays. State and District Administration will decide on the further distribution of the Oxygen tanks, cylinders & the concentrators.

News Network
May 25,2021

New Delhi, May 25: Petrol price inched towards the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on Tuesday after fuel rates were hiked again.

Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike - 13th this month - pushed petrol and diesel prices to record-high levels across the country.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to Rs 93.44 a litre and diesel to Rs 84.32 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price climbed to Rs 99.71 a litre and diesel to Rs 91.57 per litre.

Rates had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

This is the 13th increase in prices since May 4, when the state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.42 per litre and Rs 97.18 a litre, respectively.

In 13 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.04 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.59.

