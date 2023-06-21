  1. Home
  2. 16-yr-old girl dies after falling from college compound days after joining 1st PU science

News Network
June 21, 2023

Davanagere, June 21: A 16-year old student of Manyatha Girls Residential PUC College -- located near Kurubarahalli in Harihar taluk of Karnataka’s Davanagere district -- died at a private hospital on Tuesday.

She was admitted to the hospital after falling from the school compound a few days ago.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Siniksha, daughter of Shashikanth from Harapanahalli town in Vijayanagar district.  

She had taken admission to the first PUC science stream in the college a few days before the tragedy.

She had fallen from the college compound on the night of June 18 at 11:30 pm and was rushed to a private hospital in Davanagere. 

The reason for her trying to climb the compound is yet to be ascertained. 

News Network
June 7,2023

Bengaluru, June 7: Following its humiliating defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP is all set to revamp its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the prospect of dropping several sitting MPs has created heartburn.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress, buoyed by the success, is looking to wrest more than 20 seats out of 28 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Sources in the BJP says that the party is looking forward to credible fresh faces from the party cadres and from government services. Amid strong rumours that most of the sitting MPs may not even be considered for tickets, Bengaluru North MP and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda has urged the party high command to issue clarification in this regard.

A total of 13 MPs have approached Sadananda Gowda and he has raised his voice for them, pulling up the party and leaders for remaining tight-lipped and warning that the development will send the wrong signal to the people of the state.

Sadananda Gowda stated on Tuesday that there is an attempt to malign 13 MPs among the total 25 as useless.

"A systematic attempt has been made to bring down the morale and fortitude of senior parliamentarians. The state as well as national leaders must intervene and clear the confusion at this stage," he added.

"There is still a year's time for Lok Sabha elections. At this juncture, MPs are targeted and maligned. I don't know who is behind this. The rumors are spread that 13 MPs have not carried out any development in their constituencies and some have fallen sick and won't be given tickets," he maintained.

Sadananda Gowda maintained that introspection should take place regarding the defeat but there are no souls who would make an attempt to introspect.

Sources in BJP maintained that including Sadananda Gowda, Mangala Angadi, MP from Belagavi, who gave a statement that Jagadish Shettar would win in elections against the BJP candidate would not be considered. G.M. Siddeshwara, MP from Davanagere is also likely to miss a Lok Sabha ticket.

The party had given tickets to 72 new faces in the Assembly elections. However, former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that the experiment of giving tickets to new faces has backfired for the party. The party think tank is disturbed with the state Assembly results and till date not able to make a decision on the Leader of the Opposition.

News Network
June 14,2023

Bengaluru, June 14: The BJP has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here.

The special court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs/MLAs has taken cognisance of the offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and posted the case for recording the sworn statement on July 27.

Summons were ordered to be issued on Tuesday to all the respondents in this regard.

The private complaint alleging false claims in advertisements tarnishing the image of the BJP was filed by the party's state secretary S Keshavaprasad on May 9.

According to the complaint, the advertisement released by the KPCC in major newspapers on May 5, 2023, in the run-up to the Assembly election claiming that the then incumbent BJP government indulged in "40 per cent corruption" and had looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the previous four years was "baseless, prejudiced and defamatory".

News Network
June 15,2023

New Delhi, June 15: Delhi Police on Thursday filed a closure report in the Patiala House Court seeking the cancellation of POCSO case filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to the police, no corroborative evidence of sexual harassment was found and hence a report has been filed to cancel the FIR.

In addition to this, the police have also filed a chargesheet in the sexual harassment case against the WFI chief at the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat who were among the athletes leading the protest against WFI chief, met Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month and also held talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The government had assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

Earlier this month, the father of a minor wrestler retracted the charge of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He said he deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment under the POCSO Act against the WFI chief because he was angry after his daughter lost the final match during the 2022 Under-17 Asian Championship trials, due to which she couldn’t make it in the Indian team.

Asked why he directed his anger towards Singh when the alleged bias was shown by the referee, he told PTI, “Who had deputed the referee? It was the federation. And who is the head of the federation? So who I will be angry with?” 

