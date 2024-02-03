  1. Home
  17-yr-old Bengaluru college boy kills mother for 'not taking good care of him'!

February 3, 2024
February 3, 2024

Bengaluru, Feb 3: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her minor son reportedly following an argument on Friday morning in the KR Puram area, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am when there was no one else at home, they said.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy, a diploma student, hit his mother Netra on the head with a metal rod and then went to the police station and surrendered.

"During interrogation, the boy told police that his mother did not take good care of him nor did she give him proper food. On Friday morning, when he was leaving for college, his mother scolded him about something which led to an argument between them. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a metal rod to her head," a senior police officer said.

"We need to verify his claims. As of now, we have registered a case of murder and detained the boy," he said.

The boy has an elder sister who is pursuing her medical studies in Georgia, police said.

Investigation in the case is underway.

January 31,2024
January 31,2024

Islamabad, 31: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in jail after being found guilty of graft in a case involving gifts he received while premier.

The verdict, a week before national elections, comes a day after Khan was given a prison sentence of 10 years in a case related to leaking state secrets. 

"Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled," a spokesperson for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party told media. 

It was not immediately clear if Khan's sentences were to run consecutively or concurrently following a trial held inside the jail where he has been detained for much of the time since his arrest in August.

But Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar confirmed to AFP he had been sentenced alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi, who had been on remand throughout the trial.

"Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been sentenced. Bushra Bibi has not been arrested as yet," Safdar said.

The pair married in 2018, months before Khan was elected prime minister.

Bibi, a faith healer who met Khan when he approached her for spiritual guidance, is rarely seen in public.

About 127 million Pakistanis are eligible to vote on election day next Thursday, with Khan and PTI at the centre of debate despite being squeezed out of the limelight.

The ballot has already been marred by allegations of rigging, with Khan barred from running over a previous graft conviction and his party subject to a massive crackdown.

Since being ousted in 2022, Khan has been buried by court cases he claims have been triggered to prevent his return to office after a campaign of defiance against Pakistan's military kingmakers.

Khan had accused the powerful military -- with whom he ruled in partnership for much of his tenure -- of orchestrating his ouster in a US-backed conspiracy.

When Khan was first arrested in May last year, riots broke out across the country.

But his street power was killed by a military crackdown that saw thousands of supporters detained -- 100 of whom are facing closed-door military trials -- and dozens of senior leaders forced underground. 

"You have to take revenge for every injustice with your vote on February 8," Khan said in a statement posted on his X profile reacting to his 10-year sentence on Tuesday.

"Tell them that we are not sheep that can be driven with a stick."

January 24,2024
January 24,2024

Mysuru, Jan 24: A 22-year-old college-going girl was murdered by her brother, who is a Hindu activist, for loving a person belonging to a minority community in Karnataka. He also reportedly murdered his mother for attempting to rescue the girl. 

Dhanushri (19), a second-year Bcom student of a college in Hunsur of Mysuru district and her mother Anitha (40), wife of Sathish, a farmer and native of Hirikyathanahalli are the victims. 

The incident occurred at Hunsur rural police station limits of Mysuru district on Tuesday (January 23) night. The bodies were fished out on Wednesday morning.

The accused has been identified as Nithin (22), brother of Dhanushri and son of Anitha. He had had discontinued his education, after high school and worked as a daily wage worker. He is also said to be a Hindu activist. 

According to a complaint to police by Sathish, the accused had taken the mother and sister on a bike with the pretext of seeing an ailing relative at Hemmige village on Tuesday evening. 

However, he had stopped the vehicle near a lake at Marur village of Hunsur taluk where he pushed his sister into the water body. He also pushed his mother into lake for attempting to rescue his sister. 

After committing the gruesome crime, Nithin returned home and informed his father about the incident. The accused even showed his father the place of incident around 10 pm, police said.

Sathish, meanwhile, revealed to the cops Nithin and Dhanushri used to quarrel at home over her relations with the boy she was in love with, who hailed from Hanagodu. Owing to the constant quarrels between the siblings, the former was asked to work and stay away from home.

Nithin used to visit home and was not on talking terms with his sister for the past seven months. Hunsur rural police have arrested Nithin. 

January 29,2024
January 29,2024

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur has claimed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which was cleared by Parliament in December 2019, would be implemented across the country within the next seven days.

Addressing a public meeting at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, January 28, the Union Minister of State for Shipping, Ports and Waterways said, “Just now Ram Temple has been inaugurated. Today, I can guarantee that in the next seven days, not just in West Bengal, but the CAA will be implemented across India. The law will be implemented in every state”.

The BJP MP from Bongaon, a constituency dominated by the Matua community, also alleged that despite repeated assurance from the state government, a large number of Matua have been denied voter IDs and Aadhaar cards.

“The chief minister of West Bengal repeatedly said that those who migrated to India after 1971 (Bangladesh liberation war) and have voter IDs and Aadhaar cards are citizens of this country. But there are thousands of people here who have been denied voter ID cards. Is it because they belong to the Matua community and support the BJP? The state government is doing this to suit its political agenda. Those who have come here after 1971 need citizenship to secure their future generations. This is the reason why the Centre has brought CAA. That’s why CAA must be implemented,” he said.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was also present at the public meeting when Thakur made the claims.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in December last year the BJP was committed to the CAA. While addressing a party gathering in West Bengal, Amit Shah said, “Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) often misleads our refugee brothers regarding the CAA. Let me make it clear that the CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop it. Everybody is going to get citizenship. This is our party’s commitment”.

Matuas belong to the Scheduled Caste Namasudra community that migrated to India in large numbers, first during the Partition, and then after the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Most of the three crore Matuas in West Bengal live in the state’s North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

Because of the circumstances under which they migrated to India, many of them never formally received Indian citizenship, making this a long-standing demand of the community. In 2021, the BJP had promised to implement their demand for Indian citizenship if it won the Assembly elections.

The CAA has been in limbo as the Centre is yet to frame its rules amid the Opposition’s strong stand against the law. Soon after Parliament had passed the law in 2019, widespread protests broke out across the country.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.
 

