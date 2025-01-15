19-year-old college boy dies suddenly while playing in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Jan 16: In an unimaginable twist of fate, the vibrant life of 19-year-old K Ahmed Shaheem was abruptly cut short on the evening of January 15, as he collapsed and passed away while enjoying a game of badminton with friends at Falnir, Mangaluru.

Shaheem, the beloved son of Shareef, originally from Addoor and currently residing at Ivory Tower, Attavar, Mangaluru, was in the prime of his youth.

A student pursuing his graduation at a local private college, Shaheem had a bright future ahead, filled with dreams and ambitions. His sudden death has left family, friends, and the entire community in shock and grief.

Witnesses recount the heart-wrenching moment when Shaheem, in the middle of an energetic game, suddenly fell to the ground. His friends, devastated by the sight, rushed him to the hospital in the hope of saving his life. But tragically, doctors confirmed that he had passed away by the time he arrived.

Shaheem was not only a student, but also a passionate individual deeply involved in various social organizations, where he touched many lives with his kindness and commitment. His sudden departure has left a void that can never be filled, and his memory will remain forever etched in the hearts of all who knew him.

As his family mourns the loss of their precious son, the community stands in solidarity, deeply moved by the untimely loss of a young life that had so much promise.