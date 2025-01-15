  1. Home
  2. 19-year-old college boy dies suddenly while playing in Mangaluru

19-year-old college boy dies suddenly while playing in Mangaluru

January 16, 2025

Mangaluru, Jan 16: In an unimaginable twist of fate, the vibrant life of 19-year-old K Ahmed Shaheem was abruptly cut short on the evening of January 15, as he collapsed and passed away while enjoying a game of badminton with friends at Falnir, Mangaluru.

Shaheem, the beloved son of Shareef, originally from Addoor and currently residing at Ivory Tower, Attavar, Mangaluru, was in the prime of his youth. 

A student pursuing his graduation at a local private college, Shaheem had a bright future ahead, filled with dreams and ambitions. His sudden death has left family, friends, and the entire community in shock and grief.

Witnesses recount the heart-wrenching moment when Shaheem, in the middle of an energetic game, suddenly fell to the ground. His friends, devastated by the sight, rushed him to the hospital in the hope of saving his life. But tragically, doctors confirmed that he had passed away by the time he arrived.

Shaheem was not only a student, but also a passionate individual deeply involved in various social organizations, where he touched many lives with his kindness and commitment. His sudden departure has left a void that can never be filled, and his memory will remain forever etched in the hearts of all who knew him.

As his family mourns the loss of their precious son, the community stands in solidarity, deeply moved by the untimely loss of a young life that had so much promise.

January 4,2025

Mangaluru: In a shocking case of fraud, six individuals posing as officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) swindled a beedi businessman of Rs 25 to 30 lakh in cash and five mobile phones at Kolnad in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Friday night.

The incident came to light after Mohammed Iqbal, 27, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that his father, a beedi trader, was targeted by the imposters.

According to the complaint, the six accused arrived at the businessman’s residence around 8:10 pm in a car with Tamil Nadu registration plates. Claiming to be ED officials, they announced that they had orders to search the house and began confiscating mobile phones from the family members.

The fraudsters reportedly discovered Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in cash, which the businessman had kept aside for business purposes. They claimed that keeping such a large amount was illegal and threatened to arrest him unless he complied. By 10:30 pm, the group left the house, instructing the businessman to submit documents at the ED office in Bengaluru to reclaim the money.

Later, upon discussing the incident with his family, Iqbal realized that the individuals were not ED officials but fraudsters who had impersonated authorities to rob them.

A case has been registered at Vittal Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is underway, and the police have promised swift action to apprehend the culprits.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yathish N, along with senior officers, visited the crime scene and assured the family that the perpetrators would be brought to justice at the earliest.

January 14,2025

Incoming American President-elect Donald Trump says the raging wildfires in Los Angeles have caused more destruction than a nuclear impact, warning that the real number of fatalities in the affected areas is likely to far surpass the current death toll.

In an interview with American cable news Newsmax on Monday, he solemnly forecast a sharp rise in the death toll from the devastating Los Angeles wildfires as local authorities deploy cadaver-sniffing dogs to comb through the rubble.

“I believe it’s greater damage than if they got hit by a nuclear weapon. I’ve never seen anything like it. Vast miles and miles of houses just burned to a crisp. There’s nothing standing,” Trump told the outlet.

The colossal wildfires, which started last week, were fueled by hurricane-force winds carrying dry desert air. Since then, at least 24 people have lost their lives, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

However, Trump emphasized that the two dozen confirmed deaths are likely to be overshadowed by the actual toll.

“They’re going to find many bodies, you know. Only the dogs will find them, right? You know, German Shepherds will. They can pick out the ashes immediately. It’s amazing. But we’re gonna find many bodies and many more, many more dead,” the incoming president added, as he was blown away by images of the sheer level of destruction caused by the devouring fires.

The wildfires have already burned over 40,000 acres and obliterated more than 12,000 structures, wiping out entire neighborhoods.

“We’re gonna do things with Los Angeles. You know, I’m already putting my developer cap on because it looks literally– I just saw some very guarded pictures of it. And it’s far worse than you even see on television, if that’s believable,” Trump further said.

As expected, the incoming president already blamed the Democrat leadership for the wildfires, particularly slamming California Governor Gavin Newsom for mismanagement of the “apocalyptic” wildfires.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump said on January 8.

As of Monday, over 92,000 people in Los Angeles County were under evacuation orders, a decrease from the previous peak of more than 150,000, while an additional 89,000 were facing evacuation warnings.

January 10,2025

Barakah International School and College is organizing a unique parenting workshop aimed at equipping parents with essential skills in various aspects of parenting. The event will take place at Barakah Auditorium, Ayar, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 6:30 PM.

This session will cover three crucial aspects of parenting:

Motivating Your Child to Excel in Academics: Presented by Sharfuddin B.S., Principal of Barakah International School and College and an internationally acclaimed motivational speaker.

Parenting in the Modern Age: Delivered by Mr. Saif Sultan, a renowned motivational speaker and Chairman of the Hope Foundation.

Parenting Skills to Instill Islamic Values: Led by Mohammad Haneef, Principal of the Islamic Department at Barakah International School and a well-known Khateeb.

The workshop will conclude with a Q&A session, providing participants the opportunity to gain deeper insights from the experts.

The program is free of cost and open to both parents, subject to prior registration. Maghrib and Isha prayer arrangements will be available, and refreshments will be served at the end.

Interested participants are encouraged to register at the earliest to secure their slots via the following Google Form:

https://forms.gle/mKxsr4A1UGrpo7DJ9

