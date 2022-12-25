  1. Home
  2. 19-yr-old girl returning from Dubai held with gold worth Rs 1 crore at airport

19-yr-old girl returning from Dubai held with gold worth Rs 1 crore at airport

News Network
December 26, 2022

girl.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 26: Gold worth Rs 1 crore was seized from a young woman in Karipur airport on Sunday. Police nabbed Kasaragod native Shahla (19) who possessed 1.884 kg gold compound upon arrival at Karipur from Dubai.

The gold was found in three packets hidden in the dress worn her. 

The woman arrived by Air India Express from Dubai at 10:30 PM. Police arrested her after she left the airport following customs clearance.

Initially, the woman denied smuggling gold and subsequent baggage inspections revealed nothing. However, the gold was found sewn to her undergarments. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 25,2022

cops.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 25: Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in four police station jurisdictions coming under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits till 6 am on December 27.

Following the murder of a 43-year-old Jaleel by unidentified miscreants at Katipalla 4th Block in Surathkal on Saturday night, the Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits. As Mangaluru is a sensitive region and to avoid any disruption in law and order, the section has been imposed.

In his order, the Commissioner said that prohibitory order was imposed to maintain law and order and peace. Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jatha, processions, and carrying of firearms, explosives, and crackers is prohibited during the period. The Commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

As there is a chance of miscreants taking advantage of the tense situation in the region, the Commissioner has directed the factories and establishments coming under these four police station jurisdictions to change the work hours of their employees from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday and Monday. The concerned heads of these organisations should ensure that no workers move around on the roads in these areas from 6 pm to 6 am.

Further, the Commissioner of Police has prohibited the sale of liquor in all the liquor outlets in four police station limits till 10 am on December 27.

Victim Jaleel was running a fancy store in Katipalla and is a resident of Kuloor. On December 24, two assailants stabbed him in front of his shop. He succumbed to the injuries sustained in the hospital. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station, said the Commissioner.

He said that the investigation is in progress to know the motive behind the murder.

As a precautionary measure, additional forces including KSRP platoons, and strike forces have been deployed at Surathkal and other sensitive areas in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits, said Shashi Kumar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 24,2022

tunisha.jpg

Actor Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the set of a TV serial in Vasai in the Palghar district near Mumbai on Saturday. 

The 20-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on admission. 

She was found in her make-up room in Naigaon area of Vasai tehsil. 

The Waliv police are investigating the matter - and the cause of the death is being ascertained. 

As a child artist, she had appeared in TV shows like  Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. ike Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

She has also been part of films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 13,2022

nishant.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 13: A medical student was killed and another suffered injuries in a motorbike accident on Monday, December 12 night near Ambalmogaru near Kuthar on the outskirts of the city. 

The deceased has been identified as Nishanth (22), the only son of a retired teacher Siddaraju, a resident of Yashwantpur Bengaluru. The uncle of the deceased Nishanth is a judge in Bengaluru high court. The injured is Sakib, hailing from Bidar. 

Both are medical interns at a private medical college in the coastal city.

As per sources, the accident took place when they were on their way to their rented flat in Kuthar.

Nishanth who was riding the motorbike did not notice a road hump and as the result, the bike jumped and both were flung into the air resulting in the tragedy.

Being midnight hour, the road was deserted and the duo was lying on the road for some time until the locals noticed. They were rushed to the hospital, however, Nishanth was declared dead on arrival.

A case in this regard has been registered at Mangaluru south traffic police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.