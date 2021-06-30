2 children playing in saree swing choke to death

Bengaluru, June 23: Karnataka’s efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic are once again challenged by interstate travellers as the number of people infected with Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is rising in neighbouring states.

During the first and second waves, infected interstate travelers from Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu drove the outbreak in Karnataka. On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope disclosed the presence of 20 cases of the Delta Plus variant in that state, adding to the one case found there weeks before.

Then, on Tuesday evening, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, which handles genomic sequencing for Tamil Nadu in addition to augmenting sequencing in Karnataka, had found that a sample sent from a Tamil Nadu native was positive for Delta Plus.

With a total of four official cases, Tamil Nadu now has the second highest number of Delta Plus infections in the country, after Maharashtra. While four cases may seem trivial, they represent 1% of all sequences from Tamil Nadu.

The development raises concerns about the possible proliferation of this new variant, now that 22 Karnataka districts have seen an easing of restrictions as part of Unlock 2.0.

One expert who did not want to be named said: "Short of halting all interstate movement, there is really no way to stop more cases of Delta Plus from popping up in Karnataka."

The state may have to consider increasing surveillance at border areas, added Dr Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner (Health). "Already we are screening interstate road travelers, but additional guidance may be introduced in subsequent days to improve surveillance,” he said.

Meanwhile, noted virologist and Chairman of the Genomics Surveillance Committee Dr V Ravi said there was nothing to panic about. "This mutation is a sublineage of the existing ‘Delta’ B.1.617.2 variant which is already present everywhere," he said.

As per data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the baseline “Delta” has been found in 27% of all 1,165 samples sequenced by Karnataka to date.

Dr Ravi stressed that it was not possible to contain the variant from the point of restrictive border controls. “The only solution is that more people have to get vaccinated and wear masks,” he said.

Another expert said that the appearance of these new mutants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra may not harken a new surge of cases. “This mutant has come at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases have declined and so it may not matter,” he said.

However, any increase in the pace of infections now could potentially see the Delta Plus gain traction. “This is why Covid appropriate behaviours are important to follow now,” he added.