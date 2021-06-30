  1. Home
  2. 2 children playing in saree swing choke to death

2 children playing in saree swing choke to death

coastaldigest.com news network
July 1, 2021

children.jpg

Madkikeri, July 1: Two children that were playing in a swing fashioned out of a saree, died of suffocation after the saree got knotted and choked them. 

The tragic incident took place at Unjigana Halli, Ganagur near Somwarpet in Kodagu district on Wednesday June 30. The victims are Munishka (14) and her brother Poornesh (12), children of Raju and Jayanthi couple. 

According to the Siraguppa police, no family member was present at the house when the incident occurred. The saree twisted quickly as the siblings were swinging and choked their neck, and they were unable to stop, scream or get down, it is believed. 

The incident came to light when Ramanna, grandfather of the children, who had gone out for work, returned home. He immediately untied the saree and brought the children down, but it was already too late.
 
Police circle inspector Mahesh, sub-inspector Sridhar and other staff visited the spot. A case has been registered.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 23,2021

Bengaluru, June 23: Karnataka’s efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic are once again challenged by interstate travellers as the number of people infected with Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is rising in neighbouring states. 

During the first and second waves, infected interstate travelers from Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu drove the outbreak in Karnataka. On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope disclosed the presence of 20 cases of the Delta Plus variant in that state, adding to the one case found there weeks before. 

Then, on Tuesday evening, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, which handles genomic sequencing for Tamil Nadu in addition to augmenting sequencing in Karnataka, had found that a sample sent from a Tamil Nadu native was positive for Delta Plus.

With a total of four official cases, Tamil Nadu now has the second highest number of Delta Plus infections in the country, after Maharashtra. While four cases may seem trivial, they represent 1% of all sequences from Tamil Nadu.

The development raises concerns about the possible proliferation of this new variant, now that 22 Karnataka districts have seen an easing of restrictions as part of Unlock 2.0.

One expert who did not want to be named said: "Short of halting all interstate movement, there is really no way to stop more cases of Delta Plus from popping up in Karnataka."

The state may have to consider increasing surveillance at border areas, added Dr Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner (Health). "Already we are screening interstate road travelers, but additional guidance may be introduced in subsequent days to improve surveillance,” he said.

Meanwhile, noted virologist and Chairman of the Genomics Surveillance Committee Dr V Ravi said there was nothing to panic about. "This mutation is a sublineage of the existing ‘Delta’ B.1.617.2 variant which is already present everywhere," he said. 

As per data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the baseline “Delta” has been found in 27% of all 1,165 samples sequenced by Karnataka to date.

Dr Ravi stressed that it was not possible to contain the variant from the point of restrictive border controls. “The only solution is that more people have to get vaccinated and wear masks,” he said.

Another expert said that the appearance of these new mutants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra may not harken a new surge of cases. “This mutant has come at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases have declined and so it may not matter,” he said.

However, any increase in the pace of infections now could potentially see the Delta Plus gain traction. “This is why Covid appropriate behaviours are important to follow now,” he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 20,2021

Mangaluru, June 20: Lockdown relaxation in Dakshina Kannada will be two hours lesser than the time frame stipulated in the state government’s regulations. 

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder will be allowed to function in the district from 7am and 1pm from June 21 to July 5 as per the revised guidelines issued by deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra, who is also the chairman of Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority.

As per a government order dated June 19, those shops were allowed to function between 6am and 2pm in districts having a case positivity rate greater than 5%. The DC said that considering the present situation in Dakshina Kannada and given public health, a revised order has been issued allowing shops selling essential items to function between 7am and 1pm.

Similarly, footpath vendors, fair price shops under the public distribution system and parcel service in liquor shops will also be allowed from 7am to 1 pm. To control the movement of people outside, home delivery of all essential items will be allowed 24x7. 

Night curfew will be in force in the district from 7pm to 7am. The weekend curfew will be in force from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will not be allowed to operate, and parks will remain closed, the DC stated in the order.

While the manufacturing sector and industries will be allowed to function with 50% workforce, only 30% of workers will be allowed in garment units by strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. Shops selling construction materials, construction sector, taxis, auto rickshaws (with two passengers only) and the agriculture sector will be allowed to continue adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour, the DC said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each will be provided to more than 20,000 artists, and it will be credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

The government has announced a Rs 2,050 crore package for the people of different sectors affected by Covid-19 second wave, and flower, fruit and vegetable growers, construction workers, street vendors have already received financial assistance directly to their accounts through DBT.

"People belonging to other sectors will also receive benefits soon...Artists were given help during the first wave. This time too, the government has rushed to their help. Applications were invited through the Sevasindhu app and documents were reviewed," Yediyurappa said.

The entire process was carried out transparently, and beneficiaries can get confirmation regarding the transfer of amount to their Aadhaar linked bank accounts through DBT app, he said.

Pointing out restrictions that have been relaxed in some of the districts, the Chief Minister said artists will have to follow the precautions without fail.

The CM advised artists to take care of their health and also to get vaccinated as the government has rolled out a free vaccination drive, the release said.

Outdoor film shooting is among the relaxations announced by the government.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Aravinda Limbavali said that more than 17 thousand artists were given assistance during the first wave. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.