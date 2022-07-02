2 dead, 2 others injured after car plunges into sea in Maravanthe

Udupi, July 3: A 28-year-old man was confirmed dead while another is still missing after the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the sea near the Varahamahaswami temple on the national highway 66 in Maravanthe in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two others who were in the car got themselves rescued and were admitted to a hospital. Sources said that the car was moving from Koteshwara to Byndoor.

The fire and emergency services department staff pulled the car to the shore on today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Viraj Acharya, son of Ramesh Acharya Neramballi. Ramesh has a marble business in Kundapur and is a resident of Golibettu, Beejady.

Roshan, a relative of Viraj was sitting in the front seat and was washed away by the waves. His body is still not retrieved despite many efforts by the police and the local people.

Other two- Sandesh and Karthik, who are also relatives of Viraj were in the rear seats. They both got thrown out of the car as the car slipped towards the sea.

After the mishap, injured Sandesh reached the main road and tried to stop the vehicles for help. Later, he walked to Trasi Junction, about 2-km away from the spot and informed a few youths, who in turn rushed to the mishap spot and traced another injured Karthik.

Sandesh is said to be severely injured and has been admitted to Adarsha Hospital in Kundapur. Karthik sustained minor injuries.

Police sources said that Viraj, who drove the car did not have a clear view of the curve ahead due to heavy fog. The incident happened around 1 am, sources added. The Gangolli police are investigating the case.