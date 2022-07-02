  1. Home
  2. 2 dead, 2 others injured after car plunges into sea in Maravanthe

July 3, 2022

Udupi, July 3: A 28-year-old man was confirmed dead while another is still missing after the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the sea near the Varahamahaswami temple on the national highway 66 in Maravanthe in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two others who were in the car got themselves rescued and were admitted to a hospital. Sources said that the car was moving from Koteshwara to Byndoor. 

The fire and emergency services department staff pulled the car to the shore on today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Viraj Acharya, son of Ramesh Acharya Neramballi. Ramesh has a marble business in Kundapur and is a resident of Golibettu, Beejady. 

Roshan, a relative of Viraj was sitting in the front seat and was washed away by the waves. His body is still not retrieved despite many efforts by the police and the local people.

Other two- Sandesh and Karthik, who are also relatives of Viraj were in the rear seats. They both got thrown out of the car as the car slipped towards the sea. 

After the mishap, injured Sandesh reached the main road and tried to stop the vehicles for help. Later, he walked to Trasi Junction, about 2-km away from the spot and informed a few youths, who in turn rushed to the mishap spot and traced another injured Karthik.

Sandesh is said to be severely injured and has been admitted to Adarsha Hospital in Kundapur. Karthik sustained minor injuries.

Police sources said that Viraj, who drove the car did not have a clear view of the curve ahead due to heavy fog. The incident happened around 1 am, sources added. The Gangolli police are investigating the case.

News Network
July 1,2022

Mangaluru, July 1: Mild tremors were felt for the third day in a week at a few places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in the small hours of Friday, official sources said.

Locals said they were woken up from their sleep at around 1.15 am by a loud noise accompanied by the earthquake.

The tremors were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia town and surrounding areas.

The series of earthquakes in the area have panicked the local population.

An earth quake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the region on June 25, followed by a quake on June 28 which were felt twice on the day. The morning quake on June 28 was of 3.0 intensity on the Richter scale, while the other in the evening measured 1.8.

The report of the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited, they said. 

News Network
June 30,2022

Mangaluru, June 30: Following heavy rains and floods in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the district tomorrow (July 1).

The DC had earlier declared for schools in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits today (June 30). However, students who had already reached schools had to stay in classrooms due to increased rains.

Due to heavy rains, many low-lying areas like Kottara Chowki have been inundated with rainwater. Traffic flow was choked at many places including Mahaveer (pump well circle)with water flooding the roads.

The stretch near Kalladka, where the road was dug up to build a flyover, was sealed off for traffic. The stretch was inundated with rainwater.

Overflowing storm water drains had flooded residential colonies in Malemar, Ballalbagh and surrounding areas. Social media was flooded with messages warning commuters on avoiding flooded streets and areas.

The India Meteorological Department declared an orange alert in the district on July 1. Hence, the DC has declared a holiday for the educational institutions.

News Network
June 22,2022

Mangaluru, June 22: The southwest monsoon has gained momentum as all the three coastal districts - Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi - are experiencing heavy showers for the past three days.

The intensity of rain increased considerably on Tuesday and it is expected to remain so till Wednesday. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has sounded a red alert for the coastal districts for Wednesday and a yellow alert for the next four days.

The inclement weather played spoilsport to mass yoga demonstrations in all the three districts.

Incessant showers have left several residential areas and roads, including high church road, Nandanagadda and railway station road in Karwar flooded. The national highway 66 in front of Ravindranath Tagore beach and the state highway at Habbuwada were inundated with rainwater affecting the vehicular movement for hours. Heavy rain and strong winds battered coastal taluks of Uttara Kannada - Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar and Bhatkal - throughout the day.

Honnavar recorded 82 mm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Tuesday) followed by Karwar 71 mm and Kumta 59 mm.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts also witnessed intermittent spells of rain on Tuesday. Torrential showers have left Karavali Junction, Ambalpadi, Mudanidamburu flooded in Udupi. More than 20 electricity poles have been uprooted due to rain and strong winds in the district.

According to the weather department, the twin districts are most likely to witness heavy rain (up to 20.4 cm) till June 25. The met department has warned the fishermen not to venture into sea owing to high tides. Also, the people close to the coast and river mouth should relocate to a safer place, the IMD release said.

Kodagu district received moderate to heavy showers in the day. Parts of Malnad and north interior Karnataka also witnessed scattered rainfall.

