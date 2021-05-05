2 doctors among 4 arrested by CCB in bed allotment scam

  1. Home
News Network
May 6, 2021

Bengaluru, May 6: Four people including two doctors have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with the bed allotment scam following raids across all eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike war rooms.

The arrests come a day after BJP legislators, led by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, live-streamed an exposé of alleged corruption in bed allocation by staff at the South zone war room. One of the arrested accused, Dr. Rehan, is in charge of the South zone war room, while the other, Dr. Suresh, is the Bommanahalli war room in-charge.

“We have taken Dr. Rehan into custody and are trying to ascertain the possible involvement of others in the racket. The second accused, Dr. Suresh, has tested positive for COVID-19, and we are yet to question him,” said a senior police official.

The duo allegedly instructed the third accused, a Bommanahalli war room staffer, Shashi Kumar, to block and unblock the beds using BU IDs. The police suspect that beds were being blocked in the name of asymptomatic patients in home isolation, only to be sold to others later.

CCB officials are checking records of the other war rooms in R.R. Nagar, Mahadevapura, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli as part of the investigation.

The CCB also suspects the involvement of many private hospitals. The day the BJP legislators exposed the scam, the Jayanagar police arrested a social worker, Nethravathi, and her nephew, Rohith Kumar, in a sting operation. They were allegedly selling blocked beds to desperate families for anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000, and are suspected to have contacts with war room staff and hospitals. The CCB has taken over the case as part of its probe into the bed allotment scam.

Sub-Inspector Chandan Kale, Jayanagar, who had initially probed the case, said the duo would get information about vacant beds across the city and get them blocked until they were sold. “The accused would then inform their contacts on the field, who approached people looking for beds for their loved ones. Once money exchanged hands, the beds were unblocked briefly to facilitate the admission of patients who had paid them,” said Mr. Kale.

Using this modus operandi, the accused sold a bed at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar on May 1. According to police sources, the bed had been blocked in the name of Chandrasekhar, who was actually in home isolation. “Many touts, who are part of the racket, have switched off their phones and are on the run. Efforts are on to track them down,” a senior police officer said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, speaking to the media on the probe, said there was nothing communal in the investigation. “Anyone found guilty will be punished,” he said.

Lokayukta P. Vishwanath Shetty has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged bed-blocking scam and ordered a parallel probe by the Lokayukta Police. He directed that a report be submitted to him in three weeks.

In his order, he said the Lokayukta probe will not limit itself to the South zone but will investigate bed allotment for COVID-19 patients in the entire city. He has directed the officials concerned to submit details of all beds allocated till date.

Ahmed Ali K
 - 
Thursday, 6 May 2021

If any muslims involved in this racket, please put them behind the bar forever without bail.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 5,2021

Bengaluru, May 5: Karnataka reported over 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (May 5, 2021) with nearly half of them from capital city of Bengaluru. The state has for the first time recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases registering 50,122 new cases of infections while as many as 346 people succumbed to the infection.

Karnataka, now has 4.8 lakh active cases and its death toll is 16,884. The state has reported 17,4 lakh infections so far.

The state has reported an alarming rise in infections over the past few weeks, fast becoming one of the worst-hit states in India.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported nearly per cent of the total cases with 23,106 infections, the highest-ever daily coronavirus counts. The city also saw 161 coronavirus-related deaths.

Notably, the state has so far administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines.

"Karnataka crossed 1 crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine today. Karnataka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre and State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses," Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have reported a total of 3184 new covid cases. With 1529 new cases Dakshina Kannada’s tally has mounted to 50345. Among them 9331 are active. With 1655 new cases, Udupi’s tally has mounted to 35365 including 3926 active cases. 

News Network
April 21,2021

Mysuru, Apr 21: Karnataka Minister for Cooperation S T Somashekar today visited the Bavali check post on the Karnataka-Kerala border to take stock of the situation and instructed that a negative report be mandatory for entering the State.

Speaking to newsmen at the border on Wednesday, he said with Kerala reporting more covid cases, those nearing Karnataka will have to bring a Covid negative report and it is mandatory, those trying to enter without a report will be sent back. For those coming without a report, there is a testing facility at the border. We are also planning to set up a testing centre on our side.

Stating that the vegetables grown in Karnataka get exported to Kerala more and we want to ensure our farmers don’t have any problems.

He said that to bring Covid second wave under control, strict rules are being enforced. I am happy that Mysureans have been strictly following the rules. We had targeted 8.75 lakh vaccinations and so far we have vaccinated around 5,70 lakh people. There is no shortage of medical oxygen or remedesivir in government hospitals. 

Health Minister Sudhakar will be visiting the city tomorrow and discuss all the problems. Tough rules have been enforced after consultation with all. The district administration will duly implement these suggestions, he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Dubbing the covid pandemic situation in Karnataka “uncontrollable”, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of ministers to discuss the issue. 

Yediyurappa was undergoing treatment in hospital as he was infected with the coronavirus on April 16, the second time in nine months. He was discharged earlier today six days after being tested covid positive.

Yediyurappa, 78, is likely to remain home for the next couple of days following the advice of doctors.

“I’m doing alright. I’ve called a meeting of ministers at 4 pm at home,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the law minister and others on the situation,” he said.

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3-4 people are infected,” Yediyurappa said.

“I request people with folded hands: Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily. This is deteriorating the situation and we’ve reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” he said, and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping physical distance. “There’s no other way to stop Covid.”

The government had taken strict measures already, he said, referring to the weekend curfew. “Don’t make the police take action. I request citizens to cooperate.”

