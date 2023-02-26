  1. Home
  2. 2 killed, 2 others injured in giant bee attack in Kodagu 

February 26, 2023

Madikeri, Feb 26: Two persons died due to giant bee (hejjenu) stings in two separate incidents in Kodagu district on Saturday.

The deceased are Ashwin Kumar (45) from Hulithala and Velu (80) from Badagarakeri in Gonikoppa.

A swarm of giant bees attacked Ashwin Kumar while harvesting radishes in his brother's farmland. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. His sister who has suffered injuries is recovering.

A swarm of bees attacked Velu and his wife Lakshmi while they were walking towards their workplace at Badagarakeri. Though both were rushed to the hospital, Velu succumbed to the injuries, while Lakshmi's condition is said to be serious, said the police. Srimangala police have registered a case.

February 16,2023

bommai.jpg

Mysuru, Feb 16: KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is all set to present the Budget on Friday, should give a report card on the previous budget and answer by Thursday evening, as to why they have spent only 56 per cent (1.4 lakh crore out of Rs 2.5 lakh crore allotted) of the allocation of previous budget-2022-23.

Out of 339 promises in that, 207 remain as mere government orders and 132 promises have not been implemented.  Hence Kannadigas should reject the Budget 2023-24 even before it is presented. When their promises remain in speeches, why should they seek vote, when they are not eligible to come to power again?

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday, Shivakumar said Shuchi scheme which was supposed to benefit 19 lakh girl children is not re-started. 50 per cent of the promised Rs 3000 crore funds for Kalyana Karnataka is not spent. 

He said that Basavaraj Bommai has deceived all the communities with fake promises of reservation. The Bommai or Modi Government did not place the enhanced SC/ST reservation bill in the 9th schedule of the Constitution. They have failed to provide actual funds to Vokkaliga Development Board and Billava Kosha announced in the previous budget. They have not built Kannada Bhavan in Goa either. 

Shivakumar also said that Congress government had fulfilled 95 per cent of its promises in its manifesto.  The BJP government in the state has not fulfilled 91 per cent out of 600 promises made by them in their 2018 manifesto ahead of previous Assembly elections. They have not fulfilled 29 out of 32 promises made in education or 35 out of 40 promises made in health sectors.

40 out of 48 promises were made in infrastructure growth and 22 out of 23 promises were made in industrial growth. They failed to fulfil 97 out of 112 promises made to farmers including farm loan waivers or fair minimum support prices for crops. They failed to fulfil 24 out of 26 promises made to women, including allotting Rs 10,000 crore 'Sthree Unnati Nidhi' and giving smartphones to girls. They failed to fulfil 17 out of 18 promises made to youth. 2,52,000 government posts are vacant. They have not constructed a single PU college. Free education till degree level is also not fulfilled. 

He said that they betrayed the SC/ST/OBC communities by not fulfilling 71 out of 81 promises. They have not released the Rs 4500 crore worth of scholarships promised to students of those communities. They have not built Rs 15,000 crore worth of houses promised to those communities. They have duped the SC/STs, by diverting Rs 7000 crore of ST/ST sub-plan funds. 

Shivakumar said that PM Modi promised to make Mysore a Paris during his visit to Mysuru years ago. "Let them build one such road of Paris in Mysuru", said the KPCC president. 

He said it was thought that the double-engine government would go in high speed and take Karnataka to a bigger position. But it only made sound and released smoke and it never took off.

He said, "While we had thought that we would win 136 seats in the next assembly elections, going by the overwhelming response to 'Praja Dhwani' conventions, we feel that we will win 141 seats."

On actor Sudeep meeting him, he said, "he is a good friend, with my vast experience, we discussed several social service activities. I did not invite him to Congress."

KPCC working President R Druvanarayan, AICC secretary in charge of State, Roji M John, Senior Congress leaders, H M Revanna, Rani Sathish and others were present. 

D K Shivakumar said that unless they build a service road to Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway and provide alternate roads to people, they should not collect Rs 250 toll. Else they will take up a huge protest. 

February 13,2023

tiger.jpg

Madikeri, Feb 13: A family in Karnataka’s Kodagu has lost two of its members in two separate incidents of tiger attacks within 24 hours. Another member of the same family is undergoing treatment at a hospital after critically injured by the same tiger. 

Raju, a 75-year-old farm labourer, was killed in a tiger attack at Palleri area of Kodagu on Monday (February 13). It is learnt that tiger pounced on him when he came out of his house in the morning. He died on the spot. 

Raju’s grandson Chethan, a teenager, was killed by the tiger on Sunday (February 12). Raju’s son and Chethan’s father Madhu suffered injuries in the attack on Sunday when he tried to prevent the tiger from attacking. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Nagarahole ACF Gopal and staff of the tiger operation team visited the spot. Forest officials are making all preparations to capture the tiger, spotted inside the coffee estate.

Superintendent of Police Ramarajan also visited the spot.

Fear has gripped the residents following the tiger attack. The local residents said that there is a rise in man-tiger conflict in southern parts of Kodagu in the last five years and have demanded steps to control wild animal menace in the region.

February 25,2023

home.jpg

Mangaluru: HIF_INDIA under its Project Ashiyana handed over the 28th house on February 24, 2023 to a widow beneficiary in Nelyadi at Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Maulana Tayyab, Khateeb of Ehsan Masjid, who participated as the chief guest in the program, said that the organization was able to build 28 houses only with devotion and sincere selfless service.

Another chief guest, former President of Badria Juma Masjid Mata, Uppinagadi M.B Nazir Mata said that HIF India's social activities such as construction of houses for the homeless, medical assistance, scholarship for poor students, construction of masjids are all model works that should be done by the organizations in every mohalla and Masjids. 

He wished that more social programs would be conducted by HIF, which are indeed commendable activities. 

Abdul Rahiman, President of Jalaliya Juma Masjid was present. The guests handed over the house key and one month ration to the beneficiary.

HIF India Secretary Adil Parvez presided over the program. He informed that the work of 29th and 30th house is in progress and the house will be handed over to the beneficiaries very soon.

Shakif Adil Parvez recited the verses from Qur'an. Ausaf Hussain, Coordinator of HIF Project Ashiyana, convened the program and gave the vote of thanks.

