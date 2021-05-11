  1. Home
  2. 2 more naval ships bring liquid medical oxygen and high flow oxygen from Kuwait to Manglauru

coastaldigest.com news network
May 11, 2021

Mangaluru, May 11: The New Mangalore Port today handled two more Navy vessels - INS KOCHI and INS TABAR - by berthing them simultaneously. 

The Navy vessel “INS KOCHI” carried 03 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each, 40 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators, where as “INS TABAR” carried 02 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each & 30 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each. 

The medical oxygen & concentrators are from the second tranche of medical aids donated by the Kuwait Government to Indian Red Cross Society. The cargoes were loaded on both the ships at Shuwaikh Port and sailed out on 06.05.2021. 

Including these two ships totally till date 04 naval vessels have arrived at NMPT carrying medical oxygen & equipments under the Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy. 

Both the vessels were berthed on highest priority & NMPT extended all its resources for berthing of the vessels and handling of 05 oxygen containers, 70 pallets containing oxygen cylinders & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators on zero charges as per the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. 

Chairman, NMPT, Dr. A. V. Ramana, along with Dy. Chairman, Shri. K. G. Nath and senior officers of the Port, Navy, Coast Guard, Customs & District Administration were present at the operation site to monitor smooth disembarking of the cargo off the vessels without any delays. State and District Administration will decide on the further distribution of the Oxygen tanks, cylinders & the concentrators.

News Network
May 1,2021

New Delhi, May 1: In a shocking incident highlighting oxygen scarcity in the national capital, eight Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, died at a leading hospital here due to oxygen shortage.

Batra Hospital Medical Director Dr SCL Gupta said one of the dead was the head of the gastroenterology department, Dr RK Imrani, who was under medical care for Covid-19.

Dr Gupta said that six of the eight who died were in the Intensive Care Unit on high flow oxygen.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted soon after Gupta went on record to talk about the incident, "This news is very painful. Their lives could have been saved by giving oxygen on time. Delhi should be given its quota of oxygen. Such deaths of our people should not happen. Delhi required 976 tonnes of oxygen and yesterday (Friday) only 312 tonnes of oxygen was given. How does Delhi breathe?"

"We had alerted authorities that we were running out of oxygen. Our desperate SOS did not get an immediate response. When we received oxygen, eight patients were no more. Those people could have been rescued. This is not right," he added.

"This is happening in Delhi, the national capital, and if it is happening here, you can imagine what is happening in other parts of the country," he said.

Delhi government and city hospitals have been raising the issue of oxygen scarcity in the capital for the past couple of weeks. Earlier, there were reports that 25 people died due to lack of oxygen in Ganga Ram Hospital though the officials there denied any such possibility.

The capital has been witnessing a huge demand for medical oxygen and several people have lost their lives as hospitals and families could not arrange oxygen on time. Serpentine queues were seen at oxygen refilling units while there were also complaints that some of the suppliers were over-charging consumers.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has projected a demand of 976 tonnes of oxygen daily while the Centre has allocated 490 tonnes of oxygen daily.

"Not for a single day has Delhi been able to receive the allocated quantity of 490 MT oxygen. Every day is an SOS situation for Delhi," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday.

On Saturday, the Delhi High Court warned the Centre that it will initiate contempt proceedings against it if it does not provide 490 tonne of oxygen today.

"If not implemented we will have the head of DPIIT shall remain present, in case of non compliance we may consider initiating contempt proceedings," it added. 

Agencies
April 27,2021

Dubai, Apr 27: Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in the Red Sea near the port of Yanbu, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

Saudi naval units spotted the booby-trapped boat this morning and destroyed it, the report said.

Security firm Dryad Global had earlier said it received “unconfirmed reports” that a vessel, possibly the oil tanker NCC Dammam owned by a unit of Saudi firm Bahri, had been attacked off Yanbu.

Chief executive Abdullah Aldubaikhi told Reuters that no vessels owned by National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) had been attacked.

Vessels have previously come under attack in Red Sea waters.

In December, Saudi Arabia said a tanker anchored at the Jeddah port was hit by an explosive-laden boat. This followed a separate incident at another Saudi terminal on the Red Sea where a tanker was damaged by an explosion.

A Saudi Arabian-led military coalition engaged in Yemen has in the past foiled attempted assaults using explosive-laden boats it says are launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

The Saudi defense ministry said it was investigating who was behind Tuesday’s “hostile attempt.”

Saudi Arabia said it will take strict measures against any hostile attempts to target national capabilities. 

News Network
April 27,2021

Kolar, Apr 27: In a shocking development, at least five patients lost their lives in an ICU ward of Kolar district hospital due to fluctuation in Oxygen supply.

Even though the incident took place Sunday night, it came to light belatedly. 

According to sources, around 20 patients were being treated at Kolar district hospital’s ICU ward. Family members have alleged that their loved ones died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Vijay Kumar too admitted that the deaths were due to non-supply of oxygen and said that an expert panel will look into the issue.

