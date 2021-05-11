2 more naval ships bring liquid medical oxygen and high flow oxygen from Kuwait to Manglauru

Mangaluru, May 11: The New Mangalore Port today handled two more Navy vessels - INS KOCHI and INS TABAR - by berthing them simultaneously.
The Navy vessel “INS KOCHI” carried 03 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each, 40 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators, where as “INS TABAR” carried 02 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each & 30 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each.
The medical oxygen & concentrators are from the second tranche of medical aids donated by the Kuwait Government to Indian Red Cross Society. The cargoes were loaded on both the ships at Shuwaikh Port and sailed out on 06.05.2021.
Including these two ships totally till date 04 naval vessels have arrived at NMPT carrying medical oxygen & equipments under the Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy.
Both the vessels were berthed on highest priority & NMPT extended all its resources for berthing of the vessels and handling of 05 oxygen containers, 70 pallets containing oxygen cylinders & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators on zero charges as per the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.
Chairman, NMPT, Dr. A. V. Ramana, along with Dy. Chairman, Shri. K. G. Nath and senior officers of the Port, Navy, Coast Guard, Customs & District Administration were present at the operation site to monitor smooth disembarking of the cargo off the vessels without any delays. State and District Administration will decide on the further distribution of the Oxygen tanks, cylinders & the concentrators.
Comments
Add new comment