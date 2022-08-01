  1. Home
  2 more suspects arrested in BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru murder case

News Network
August 2, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Two more suspects have been arrested by the Dakshina Kannada police in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru.

The arrested are Saddam, 32 yrs, from Pallimajalu, Bellare and Haris, 42, yrs, resident of Pallimajalu, Bellare. With this, the number of arrests has risen to 4.

The police had arrested Shafiq and Zakir on July 28. After taking police custody of these arrested, investigation was on and based on further evidence, the police arrested Saddam and Haris.

July 30,2022
July 30,2022

London, July 30: Rishi Sunak’s campaign to be elected the Conservative Party leader and the next British Prime Minister suffered a blow on Saturday as a former candidate endorsed his rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Tom Tugendhat, the Tory backbencher and chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee who was in the initial shortlist before being knocked out of the race earlier this month, said he preferred Truss’ campaign pitch with its promise of immediate tax cuts.

The former soldier in the British Army said that after watching the candidates go head-to-head in live TV debates, "only one has convinced me she's ready".

 “Liz has always stood up for British values at home, and abroad. With her at the helm, I have no doubt that we will move with determination to make this country safer and more secure,” he writes in The Times newspaper.

He said both contenders have "huge qualities and many talents" but Truss has an advantage on the world stage because of her Cabinet position.

“As foreign secretary, Liz is starting with a huge advantage. She can make our voice count,” he writes.

It follows the endorsement of another Tory heavyweight Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who also threw his support behind Truss — describing her as "authentic, honest and experienced".

Sunak was initially the frontrunner in the race in the ballots of his party colleagues, winning the most support from MPs in the first few rounds of voting. But since then, polling among the Tory membership that will vote for the winner has shown Truss is more popular.

According to another report in The Times, even Sunak’s former boss is feeling sorry for him.

He told friends he did not think that Sunak, the man he blames for his downfall, was going to make it.

“He almost feels sorry for him,” a friend of Johnson’s was quoted as saying.

“[Rishi] got in with a crowd of malcontents who used him as part of their vendetta against Boris. What future is there for him now?” it said.

The two finalists are next scheduled to go head-to-head in the TV debate on Thursday, when the first postal ballot papers will start landing at Tory members’ addresses.

July 19,2022
July 19,2022

modiji.jpg

New Delhi, July 19: The Indian currency depreciated for the eighth consecutive session on Tuesday to fall past 80-mark against the US dollar for the first-time ever.

At the interbank forex market, rupee was trading at 79.93 at 9.31am, after breaching the 80-mark against the US dollar- a historic low for the Indian currency. It sank to 80.06 against dollar in opening trade.

The rupee had ended at 79.97 on Monday.

The US dollar extended its rally and hovered just above a one-week low reached overnight versus major peers as markets reduced the odds of a percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

The local currency has now declined over 7 per cent since the start of this year. It was at Rs 78.94 per dollar as of June 30 and rapidly plunged to touch the Rs 80-mark in the next few sessions.

If we compare with historical data, since December 2014, the value of the rupee declined from 63.33 against a dollar on December 31, 2014, to 80.06 today -- that is, a depreciation of 26.27 per cent.

However, rupee's loss meant gains for the US dollar. In fact, the US currency has had a wonderful stretch. Since the start of the year, it has gained almost 8 per cent.

On the flip side, a rising dollar is surely not a favourable scenario for Indian rupee. The rupee has been staggering since the beginning of the year and has fallen 7.72 per cent so far.

The surprise rate hike by Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) last month could not stop rupee's decline as a widening current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's June trade deficit hit a record high, raising concerns. In fact, it seems to have heightened volatility.

How it may impact you

From imports to exports to travel abroad to foreign studies, a falling rupee impacts our lives in several ways.

Imports to be more expensive: The primary and immediate impact of a depreciating rupee is on the importers as they need to spend more for same quantity and price.

The basket of Indian imports includes crude oil, coal, plastic material, chemicals, electronic goods, vegetable oil, fertiliser, machinery, gold, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, and iron and steel.

With the dip in the rupee, importing items will get more expensive. Not just oil but electronic items, such as mobile phones, some cars and appliances, are likely to get expensive.

The falling rupee is also likely to impact spending decisions of households as certain things may become expensive.

Boost for exports: While imports become costlier, exports from India will become cheaper. It is a boon for the exporters as they receive more rupees in exchange for dollars.

Pay more for foreign studies: For people looking to study abroad during this time, the fees amount will rise as a dollar would now cost more in terms of rupee than earlier. Prospective students or even existing ones may face a hike in their spending.

Foreign trips to cost more: Another major impact of falling rupee might be felt on the tourism sector. With Covid-19 cases remaining in control, many people would want to resume their abroad travel plans. Such people might end up spending much higher than they would have a few days back.

More values for remittances: In terms of remittances, or the money that people residing abroad send to their families back home in India, they will end up sending more in terms of rupee value.

July 31,2022
July 31,2022

Mangaluru, Jul 31: The district administration has extended the evening prohibitory orders across Dakshina Kannada for two more days.

In the wake of serial communal killings, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra on July 29 had issued an order to close all shops in the district from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. till August 1. 

However, following the request from the police department, the DC extended the same restrictions for two more days. 

Emergency services, hospitals, medical shops will be exempted from the order and can function normally.

The DC has also directed local authorities to keep a watch on shops in their respective jurisdiction.

