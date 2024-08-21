2 students held for kidnapping, assaulting other students after fight over football match

  1. Home
News Network
August 20, 2024

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City police have arrested two students in connection with a kidnap and assault case.

The arrested are Diyaan and Salman. City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said on Tuesday, that an incident of kidnapping and assault was reported in the city, involving two groups of students on Monday. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began on Aug 14, during a football match at Nehru Maidan Football Ground between the football teams of two private colleges.

A dispute during the match appears to have led to this crime, he said.

At 6.15pm on Monday, August 19, near Forum Mall in Pandeshwar, the complainant, who is a 17-year-old minor boy and a student of the college that won the match, was allegedly taken by a group of individuals in the age group of 18-19 years, identified as Diyaan, Taslim, Salman, and two other minor individuals aged around 17 years. 

The accused forced the victim and his friends, including two other boys, who are students of the college that won the match and from a private institution, into a car and physically assaulted them with hands and legs.

The victims were allegedly then taken to different locations, including near Mahakalipadpu and the Mahakalipadpu Masjid, where they were further assaulted. The accused also filmed the victims while assaulting them. The victims were later let off. 

Among the accused, Diyaan and a minor male have been identified as students of the college that lost the match, and another minor male from the private institute, including a few other individuals. The victims were taken to Wenlock District Hospital, and their condition is stable. 

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Mangaluru South police station in this regard, and efforts are on to secure the remaining accused at the earliest.

News Network
August 19,2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the trial court to take no action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot sanctioning the Congress leader's prosecution in the alleged MUDA land scam case. The interim relief for the embattled Chief Minister will be in effect till August 29, when the High Court will hear this case next.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court against Mr Gehlot's nod to prosecute him and sought this interim relief on grounds the Governor's action was "illegal and without authority of law", and that allowing his prosecution posed "a grave and imminent risk of irreparable harm (to his) reputation" as well as "disrupt governance... and potentially result in political destabilisation".

"Since the matter is heard by this court and pleadings are to be completed... till the next date of hearing the concerned court (the trial court) should defer its proceedings..." the High Court said.

In its order the court noted that documents submitted by the petitioner (i.e., Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) had "referred to several points of order... to prima facie demonstrate that (the) order (granting sanction to prosecute) bears non-application of mind (by the Governor).

The court also noted the Chief Minister's submission - that the Governor had sanctioned prosecution of the former at "breakneck" speed following filing of a complaint on July 26.

During the hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Siddaramaiah, had urged the court to direct "no precipitate action" and claimed the sanction granted by the Governor is "part of a concerted effort to destabilise the duly elected government of Karnataka..."

He argued the Governor had "picked this complaint (filed by activist TJ Abraham) ... out of 12 to 15 still pending, without single reason". He further argued that conditions to be met for application of Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which the Chief Minister has been charged, were missing.

Mr Singhvi also flagged what he said were other errors that betrayed the order was passed "without application of mind", including the show-cause notice sent to Siddaramaiah referring to one complaint and the Governor's sanction to prosecute referring to "other complaints".

"Mr Abraham's complaint is received and, on the same day, the Governor issues the show-cause notice... legal malice (against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) has to be inferred. Somebody goes to a 'friendly governor', gives a complaint, and he issues notice..." Mr Singhvi jibed.

Mr Singhvi also referred to the Cabinet's "detailed, legal, and reasoned order" on this topic, and continued, "What did he decide? Order is silent on reasons why sanction should be granted."

"Never Misused Power...": Siddaramaiah

Hours earlier the Chief Minister had said he had not done anything illegal in a political career spanning four decades, and expressed confidence the judiciary would come to his aid.

The senior Congress leader declared he had been a Chief Minister and a Minister over the course of his career and had "never misused power for personal gains". He also dismissed protests by the BJP, saying, "In politics it is natural that parties will protest... so let them protest, I am clean."

A massive row erupted in Karnataka over the weekend after the Governor sanctioned prosecution of the Chief Minister on corruption charges in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, or MUDA, case after petitions by three activists.

The Governor said his order was necessary to conduct a "neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation", adding he is prima facie "satisfied" the alleged infractions were, in fact, committed.

News Network
August 10,2024

Mysuru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said Saturday that probe into some of the alleged scams are underway and he will speak on them once the investigation report comes to him.

The Congress veteran said he was overwhelmed at the success of the Janandolana held in Mysuru on Friday.

The Janandolan in the chief minister's home district was in support of him and to counter the opposition’s allegations and their foot march. Asked about opposition leaders' claim that they will continue their fight until the CM resigns, Siddaramaiah said, "Will I fear such things, will I bow down to such things? If they indulge in false propaganda. People will suppress their agitations that are with false allegations, on getting to know the truth."

The CM also visited Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple atop the Chamundi Hills after a long time to mark Shravana Shanivara. Last year he has visited the temple in August to make the goddess the first beneficiary of Gruhalakshmi scheme, one of the five guarantees of the Congress government.

Attacking the BJP in the state, Siddaramaiah said he knows what the saffron party state president B Y Vijayendra, his father and former CM B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Opposition Leader R Ashoka have done. “There are some more scams to be unearthed,” he added.

The BJP-JD(S) are scheduled to conclude their protest march on Saturday in Mysuru city. The final day of the 'Mysuru Chalo' protest march began at Ramaswamy circle here today and will culminate at Maharaja’s College Grounds, where a valedictory rally is organised.

To a question on the opposition’s allegations against him, Siddaramaiah said, he will tackle them politically and legally. Describing the allegation against him as ‘false’, he said, "I have spoken on a few issues in the Janandolan and will present some more issues before the people shortly."

Speaking on the Janandolana, the CM said, "It was held to counter the opposition’s padayatra, to counter their false allegations. It was held, to tell the truth to the people. The BJP-JD(S) alliance is trying to project me in bad light. They are trying to weaken the democratically-elected government in Karnataka. They think that they will be politically benefited, if they defame me. They are involved in various scams. I will expose them all, and initiate action against them."

News Network
August 18,2024

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Former Chief Minister and Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday denied any role of the Bharatiya Janata Party led Union Government in grant of prosecution by Governor of Karnataka against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in distribution of plots to wife of Chief Minister by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Mysuru city.

“Why drag the Union Government into the sanction of prosecution?” he questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and pointed “Why not prosecution sanctioned against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin or against Telangana Chief Minister?”

Kumaraswamy reacted to accusations made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday wherein he alleged “a big conspiracy has been hatched against me by the Union Government, H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP leaders R. Ashok and B.Y. Vijayendra to bring down his Government through misuse of the Governor's office.”

In turn, he said, a conspiracy has been hatched by his own men in the party to bring Siddaramaiah's downfall and in an oblique reference to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Union Minister, told Siddaramaiah that Shivakumar posed a threat to him.

In reply to a query that the Governor had kept his prosecution request pending, Kumaraswamy stated “The matter is before the Supreme Court. There is no need for prosecution in an illegal iron ore mining case.” He asked, “Let the State Government knock the doors of the Supreme Court.”

Kumaraswamy said he will not demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or expect Siddaramaiah to step down voluntarily.

He criticized the Congress leaders for holding a protest in Karnataka on Monday against the Governor's decision to grant prosecution of the Chief Minister and questioned “What for the protest?”

