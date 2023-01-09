  1. Home
  2. 2-year-old child, mother killed as under-construction metro pillar collapses in Bengaluru

2-year-old child, mother killed as under-construction metro pillar collapses in Bengaluru

News Network
January 10, 2023

metro.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 10: In a horrific tragedy exemplifying India's Silicon Valley's untended civic issues, a two-year-old boy and his mother were killed after an under-construction pillar of the Namma Metro on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in East Bengaluru collapsed on Tuesday.

Residents of Horamavu, the boy, Vihan, around two-and-half years old, and mother Tejasvini, 30, did not respond to treatment. According to the police, a bunch of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars erected for the construction of pillar had fallen on the scooter. The height of pillar is over 35 to 40 feet and weighs several tonnes.

The incident took place around 11:10 am and a passer-by alerted the police around 11:20 am. The deceased were riding pillion. The injured persons were pulled out by bystanders and rushed to Altius hospital, opposite to the spot. 

According to passers-by who witnessed the incident, many vehicles were moving at the time of the pillar collapse, but fortunately they managed to stop their vehicles.

The incident occurred in the Govindapura police station limits. They will be taking up a case of negligence against the concerned BMRCL officials based on the complaint filed by the victims.

Movement of traffic came to a near halt as the pillar covered one side of the ring road. Both traffic and law and order police rushed to the spot and were trying to clear the traffic by diverting them to alternative roads.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 9,2023

TV.jpg

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, January 9, warned private satellite channels against compromising on 'good taste and decency while covering incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly. 

In a detailed advisory, the Ministry said it observed several television channels reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly in w way that grossly compromised on "good taste and decency" and were quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer.

The Ministry called for adherence to the programme code under The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The advisory noted that "television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots" without taking the precaution of "blurring the images or showing them from long shots". 

"The manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful, heart wrenching, distressful, indignifying, sensational, thereby offending good taste and decency," it added. 

Television, being a platform usually watched by families in households with people from all cohorts - old aged, middle aged. children, etc., and with various socio-economic backgrounds, place certain sense of responsibility and discipline among the broadcasters, which have been enshrined in the Programme Code and the Advertising Code laid down under the said Act, it said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 5,2023

Kolar, Jan 5: A 16-year-old student of SSLC died of suicide by consuming poison after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher and a clerk at school. 

The deceased, Uday Kumar, is a resident of Mushtur village in the taluk and was studying at Adarsha Vidyalaya near Tathikallu. 

The boy’s parents said he was beaten up at school on Monday. A depressed Uday Kumar went to N Vaddahalli, where he bought rat poison from a fertilizer shop. 

He mixed the poison in a cool drink and consumed it, police said. 

Uday Kumar started vomiting on reaching home and his parents took him to the government hospital in Mulbagal, from where he was referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The boy died at the hospital on Wednesday morning, as he failed to respond to treatment.

The Nangali police have registered a case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 2: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader has approached the police seeking an inquiry into fake calls he received in the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s PA on Monday.

In a complaint to the CEN police, Khader recollected receiving two missed calls while attending a programme.

The Truecaller app showed the number was saved in the name of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

On realising it was a fake call, he urged police to track the fake phone call and unearth motives behind the act.

A legal action should also be initiated, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.