  2. 2 youths dead after mound of mud caves in Puttur

2 youths dead after mound of mud caves in Puttur

coastaldigest.com news network
March 4, 2021

Puttur, Mar 4: Two labourers lost their lives when a mound of mud fell on them while they were working in a chicken waste pit in Dakshina Kannada district today morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi (24) and Babu (34), residents of Parkala Colony, Panaje village.

The incident occurred near Arlapadavu in Puttur taluk of the coastal district of Karnataka. 

It is reported that the labourers were trying to repair the pipe in which waste of chicken was being dumped. However, the fell into it as the pipe got broken. 

As the excavator was also digging mud nearby, the mud slid and fell into the pit burying them alive. 

Even though the sleuths from jurisdictional Sampya rural police rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation, they could only find the dead body under the mud. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
February 21,2021

New Delhi, Feb 21: As many as 14,264 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,91,651 including 1,45,634 active cases and 1,06,89,715 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,302 with the loss of 90 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,08,38,323 vaccine doses have been given through 2,29,462 sessions till Saturday evening.

"This includes 63,52,713 health care workers who have taken the first dose 8,73,940 health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 36,11,670 frontline workers who were administered the first dose," it said.

The Ministry added a total of 43 persons have been hospitalized and 37 people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

"Of the 43 cases of hospitalization till date, 26 were discharged after treatment, while sixteen persons died and one is under treatment. In the last 24 hours, two persons have been hospitalized. Of the 37, 16 persons died in the hospital while 21 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. In the last 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported. No case of serious death is attributable to vaccination, to date," the Ministry added.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

The total number of samples tested up to Saturday was 21,09,31,530, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 6,70,050 samples were tested on February 20.

Agencies
February 20,2021

Image result for In Bihar, Class 10 student vandalize properties after social science exam cancelled due to paper leak

Patna, Feb 20: A day after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) cancelled the social science paper for Class 10, over 500 students went on rampage on Saturday morning in Patna's Boring Road area vandalising government and private properties leading to baton charging by police.

The angry students broke windshields of several cars near AN College. They pelted stones in college premises. When police of the concerned Sri Krishnapuri police station reached the spot, the agitated students also pelted stones at them.

Since the students were in large numbers, police intimated the headquartres and more deployments from other nearby police stations were used. Mild baton charge was used to disperse the students.

The paper of social science was leaked in Jhajha and Jamui and circulated at several places through WhatsApp, leading the BSEB decision.

According to the BSEB, officials of State Bank of India of Jhajha and Jamui were involved in the paper leak. Three officials are currently under scanner of the police of respective district.

A reexamination is scheduled on March 8.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 21,2021

Hassan, Feb 21: Five people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles on national highway 75 near Kechatahalli in Hassan district on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen Kumar, Pradeep, Sunil Kumar, Puneeth and Anil Kumar, all from KGF. While Anil breathed his last in the hospital, four others died on the spot. All the 13 injured have been shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

According to sources, eight passengers from KGF were on their way to attend a wedding in Udupi, in their Toyota Qualis, and 10 people from Mulbagal, Kolar district, were heading towards Dharmasthala in their Tata Sumo vehicle. 

The driver of the Sumo vehicle slowed down at a road hump near Kenchattahalli, when the speeding Qualis rammed the car from behind. As the driver lost control over the vehicle, the Sumo toppled due to the impact of the collision. Four people, out of eight in Qualis, died on the spot. .

Others, who had got stuck in the vehicle, were rescued by the locals and were later shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

