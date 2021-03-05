2 youths dead after mound of mud caves in Puttur

Puttur, Mar 4: Two labourers lost their lives when a mound of mud fell on them while they were working in a chicken waste pit in Dakshina Kannada district today morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi (24) and Babu (34), residents of Parkala Colony, Panaje village.

The incident occurred near Arlapadavu in Puttur taluk of the coastal district of Karnataka.

It is reported that the labourers were trying to repair the pipe in which waste of chicken was being dumped. However, the fell into it as the pipe got broken.

As the excavator was also digging mud nearby, the mud slid and fell into the pit burying them alive.

Even though the sleuths from jurisdictional Sampya rural police rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation, they could only find the dead body under the mud.