  22-yr-old Kerala woman raped by 'Rapido' bike taxi rider, his friend in Bengaluru

22-yr-old Kerala woman raped by ‘Rapido’ bike taxi rider, his friend in Bengaluru

News Network
November 29, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 29: A 22-year old woman was allegedly raped by a bike taxi driver and his friend, when she had hired the service to get dropped at a friend’s place, police said on Tuesday.

They said the incident is said to have taken place during the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, in the Electronic City Police Station limits.

According to a police source, the victim is from Kerala.

“The woman had hired a ‘Rapido’ bike to go from one friend’s house to another. On the way, the bike driver took advantage and has taken her to his place, where he along with his friend have raped her. There was another woman along with them during the crime, who cooperated and then tried to hush it up,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, as the victim was suffering from pain in her body parts, she visited doctors for medical help on November 26 afternoon, following which the police got the information about the incident that evening.

“Police immediately registered an FIR and swung into action and have arrested all the accused. Also evidence has been collected from the spot with the help of forensic lab experts,” he said, adding that further investigations are on.

According to police, out of two accused- one was a Rapido bike driver and the other worked at a mobile store.

One accused had a criminal case against him in the past.

News Network
November 28,2022

Udupi, Nov 28: Even though Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has publicly thanked the union government after it decided to collect the toll of Surathkal tollgate in Dakshina Kannada at the plaza at Hejmadi of Udupi district, the local MLA has realised it would be a grave mistake to defend the move as assembly polls are just months away. 

K Raghupathi Bhat, who represents Udupi in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said the collection of combined tolls at Hejmadi after the merger of Surathkal tollgate will burn holes in pockets of people in Udupi district. 

Calling the decision of merging Surathkal tollgate with Hejmadi from December 1 a 'grave mistake' by the officials, Bhat said taxi operators and many other organisations have opposed the decision and a letter will be written to the Union government in this regard to revoke the order.

Bhat, however, has blamed officials for the grave mistake instead of National Highway Authority of India and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government.  

The MLA added that people's representatives will urge the government to review its decision of collecting the toll of two gates at Hejmadi. 

Meanwhile, the day and night dharna being organised by the Action Committee Against Surathkal Toll Gate entered 32nd days on Monday. Action committee convener Muneer Katipalla said the dharna will end on December 1 only if the toll collection stops at Surathkal.

News Network
November 22,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 22: Hardline Hindutva organisations have raised objections to an interfaith couple applying for marriage at a sub-registrar's office here, accusing it to be a case of so called "love jihad".

The incident came to light after the office of registrar invited objections, if any, to the marriage as part of the normal procedure. It had given 30 days' time to register disapproval.

According to sources, the girl is a resident of Darbe near Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada and she is currently staying in Bengaluru. The man is 44-year-old Sheik Mohammad Saleem, a resident of Nyapanahalli in Bengaluru. Both had applied for marriage at a sub-registrar's office.

The development has raised concerns and there is no statement by the police as well as the parents of the girl.

News Network
November 23,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 23: A differently-abled woman’s dead body was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at Beeramangala in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, it is suspected that Imran Sheikh, working as a helper at a bar in Sullia and living in a rented house for the past few months, allegedly killed his wife and fled after stuffing the body in a plastic gunny bag.

Imran is said to be a native of West Bengal and was working at the bar owned by Santhosh K for the last eight months. He had left for his native place within 15 days of joining the work and later returned with his wife. He had stayed in a room in the bar with his wife for 15 days and later shifted to a rented house at Beeramangala.

The complainant Santhosh said that Imran had informed him that his wife was pregnant and there was no one to take care of her here in Sullia. Hence, he availed his salary on November 19 to leave for his native place along with his wife. 

On November 21, Keerthan Shetty, who was working as a waiter in the bar, was informed by Imran’s neighbour Rohith that they had heard a woman screaming in the house of Imran on the night of November 20. 

When asked, Imran had informed the neighbour that his wife fell in the toilet. Suspecting something fishy, Keerthan informed his owner Santhosh of the incident, who in turn tried to contact Imran but his phone remained switched off. 

Santhosh visited the rented house of Imran on Tuesday and noticed light in the room. When he peeped through the window, he noticed a phone on the table and light in the toilet. He also noticed a gunny bag near the toilet. On enquiring, Rohith had informed Santhosh that Imran had left with a bag on November 20 at 8.30 pm. However, his wife had not accompanied him. The Sullia police who rushed to the spot found the body of a woman stuffed inside the gunny bag.

