24-year-old Mangalurean dies in Qatar road crash months after flying abroad

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A youth from Dakshina Kannada district, who working in Qatar, lost his life in a ghastly road mishap on December 6.

The deceased has been identified as Fahad (24), elder son of Abdul Rahman and Haliamma couple from Kanchinadkapadav – Chattekkal in Bantwal taluk, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.

Fahad had gone to Qatar on a driver's visa only five months ago. He was working as a driver in Saudi Arabia earlier and had come back to hometown during the covid pandemic.

It is learnt that the mishap took place Fahad was returning after leaving the son of his boss in a resort. He had spoken to his family members over phone hours before the crash.

The family is shell-shocked over the unexpected death.

Fahad’s father Abdul Rehman hailed from Sajipa. His mother hailed from Bangle Gudde, Panemangalore. His younger brother is a student of 10th standard at the Sharada high school.

The mortal remains of Fahad are expected to reach home today. His last rites will be held at Sajipa Mosque burial ground, said his family members.