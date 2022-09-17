  1. Home
24-yr-old rider dies after fish truck hits motorbike in bid to avoid barricade

News Network
September 17, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 17: A two-wheeler rider was killed, after a truck carrying fish rammed the motorbike he was riding, near Kumpala Bypass on NH-66 on Friday.

The deceased is Nithin M D,24, a resident of Manya in Neerchal of Kasaragod district. He was working as a technician in Selco Solar company in Nagori.

The accident occurred when he was riding towards Kumble from Mangaluru. 

While avoiding a barricade placed on the road near Kumpala Bypass, the truck that was going towards Kasaragod rammed the two-wheeler. 

Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 7,2022

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader and Karnataka minister Umesh Katti passed away at a private hospital here late Tuesday, September 6, night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Katti was Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Forest in chief minister Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government. 

It is learnt that he suffered a cardiac arrest at around 10 p.m. at his Dollars Colony residence, as per the reports. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital, where he breathed his last. 

He was a six term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He entered politics after the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985 who was Member of the Legislative Assembly. Hukkeri was  his assembly constituency.

News Network
September 17,2022

Hyderabad, Sept 17: Communal forces in the country and Telangana are trying to divide the society and spread hatred among people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleged on Saturday. Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag on 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day) here, Rao said if religious fanaticism grows, it will destroy the very life of the nation and result in deterioration of human relationships.

Noting that religious fanaticism was on the upsurge, Rao said, "They plant thorns in societal relations for their narrow interests. They are spreading hatred among people with their venomous comments. This kind of division between people is in no way justified." Rao’s comments came minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.

The state government celebrated September 17 as Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) while the Centre named it as Hyderabad Liberation Day'. The Telangana government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Rao charged the 'disruptive forces' with distorting the occasion of September 17, which stands as a symbol of national unity, to fulfill their narrow and selfish political interests.

These forces which have no connection with the historical events of September 17 are trying to distort and pollute the bright history of Telangana with petty politics, he claimed.

“The Telangana society actively responds in the most intellectual way. The same activeness and intelligence should be shown again. The insidious efforts of these evil and corrupt forces, which are trying to sever the fabric of the nation, must be thwarted. I warn you once again that there is a danger that the society will be thrown into turmoil even if it is forgotten in a blink of an eye.”

Listing the achievements of Telangana after its formation in 2014, the CM said in the industrial sector, investments of to the tune of Rs 232,111 crore have come in the past eight years creating 16.50 lakh jobs. KCR said Telangana is making unparalleled progress in the field of IT with Rs 1.84 lakh crore worth of exports in 2021 against Rs over 57,000 crore in 2014 and surpassed the country's growth rate in the sector exports. 
 

Agencies
September 5,2022

Mumbai, Sept 5: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger killed in the car crash on Sunday were not wearing seat belts as per the preliminary probe, a police officer said, adding over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding. It covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai.

The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2:30 PM. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident.

This shows the Mercedes car covered 20 km of distance (from the cheek post) in just 9 minutes, the officer said, adding that the accident occurred at 2.30 pm on the bridge on the Surya river.

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats. Darius was in the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel, police had said. An eye-witness had said that a woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider.

The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole have been sent to state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem, the officer said.

Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident. They are being shifted to a Mumbai hospital by road from Vapi in Gujarat on Sunday late night, the officer added. 

