27-year-old veterinary doctor found dead in Mangaluru

Bengaluru: A special court for MPs and MLAs on Saturday sentenced former JD(S) MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, to life imprisonment in a rape case involving a domestic worker. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on him.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, a day after Prajwal was convicted under IPC Sections 376(2)(k), 376(2)(n), 354A, 354B, 354C, 506, 201 and Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act.

The case relates to the sexual assault of a 48-year-old woman who worked as a maid at the Gannikada guest house in Hassan, owned by the Revanna family. Prajwal was found guilty of raping her twice in 2021 — once at the guest house and later at a house in Bengaluru — and recording the act on his mobile phone. This is the first of four sexual harassment cases filed against him.

During sentencing arguments, prosecutors sought the maximum punishment, stressing that the offence was committed while Prajwal was a serving parliamentarian and that the victim, from a modest background, even contemplated suicide after the videos surfaced. They also urged the court to award a significant portion of the fine to her.

The defence, however, pleaded for leniency, citing Prajwal’s young age at the time of his election and the fact that he has been in judicial custody since his arrest in May 2024. They also argued that the videos were leaked during the 2024 elections and no such allegations were made earlier when he was an MP.