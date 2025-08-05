27-year-old veterinary doctor found dead in Mangaluru

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
August 6, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 6: In a tragic incident, 27‑year‑old veterinarian Dr Keerthana Joshi, daughter of chartered accountant Ganesh Joshi and a native of Bappalagudde, Puttur, was found dead at her residence in Mangaluru on Monday night.

While the exact reason behind her death remains unclear, preliminary reports suggest that she died by suicide. It is reported that she hanged herself late on Monday night.

Her body was later taken to her family home in Puttur, where the last rites were performed.

Dr Joshi had recently completed her MD in Veterinary Science and was practising privately in Puttur, Kollur, and Mangaluru. She is survived by her parents, Ganesh and Veena Joshi, and her sister, Dr Meghana Joshi.

News Network
August 2,2025

Bengaluru: A special court for MPs and MLAs on Saturday sentenced former JD(S) MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, to life imprisonment in a rape case involving a domestic worker. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on him.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, a day after Prajwal was convicted under IPC Sections 376(2)(k), 376(2)(n), 354A, 354B, 354C, 506, 201 and Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act.

The case relates to the sexual assault of a 48-year-old woman who worked as a maid at the Gannikada guest house in Hassan, owned by the Revanna family. Prajwal was found guilty of raping her twice in 2021 — once at the guest house and later at a house in Bengaluru — and recording the act on his mobile phone. This is the first of four sexual harassment cases filed against him.

During sentencing arguments, prosecutors sought the maximum punishment, stressing that the offence was committed while Prajwal was a serving parliamentarian and that the victim, from a modest background, even contemplated suicide after the videos surfaced. They also urged the court to award a significant portion of the fine to her.

The defence, however, pleaded for leniency, citing Prajwal’s young age at the time of his election and the fact that he has been in judicial custody since his arrest in May 2024. They also argued that the videos were leaked during the 2024 elections and no such allegations were made earlier when he was an MP.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2025

Mangaluru, July 27: A shocking case of online fraud has surfaced in Mangaluru, where a woman lost a staggering ₹7.76 lakh after being lured by scammers posing as representatives of the hit TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The ordeal began on May 23, when the woman stumbled upon a Facebook post claiming KBC prize winnings. Tempted by the promise of riches, she clicked the link and submitted her details.

Days later, on May 27, she received a call from a man identifying himself as Sanjeev Kumar from the “KBC Delhi Office.” He declared she had won ₹8 lakh and requested her Aadhaar, PAN, and photo via WhatsApp to process the prize.

But what followed was a web of deceit: the caller demanded multiple payments — citing registration fees, TDS, and processing charges — promising each would be reimbursed with the prize money.

Blinded by the lure of instant wealth, the victim transferred ₹7.76 lakh via Google Pay in several installments between May 27 and July 19. Only later did she realise she had been conned.

The victim has filed a complaint with Urva Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

News Network
July 24,2025

Udupi, July 23: In two separate cases of online investment fraud registered at Malpe police station, cybercriminals conned a 36-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, collectively swindling them out of nearly ₹4.5 lakh through fake trading and share-bidding schemes.

Woman cheated of ₹3.9 lakh

Kavita P, a resident of Badanidiyoor, alleged she lost ₹3.9 lakh after being approached on Telegram by a woman identifying herself as “Divya Sharma,” claiming ties to an NSE-linked company. The fraudster initially sent promotional videos and later lured Kavita into a so-called “task-based investment” scheme. Believing the promise of high returns, Kavita transferred money in multiple transactions between July 17 and 21. Police have booked the accused under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

73-year-old duped of ₹50,000

In another incident, Raghavendra Mattappa from Kidiyoor reported losing ₹50,000 to a fraudulent stock trading app named 361HNW. He was contacted by a woman posing as “Arohi Patil,” who coaxed him into making two transactions on June 30 and July 14. Later, the scammer falsely claimed he was allotted ₹5.9 lakh worth of IPO shares and demanded an additional ₹2 lakh to “release” the funds. Suspicious, the senior citizen verified the claims and discovered the fraud. Police have invoked Sections 316(2), 316(4), and 112 of the BNS 2023, and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant against such high-return investment scams that are increasingly targeting unsuspecting individuals, including senior citizens.

