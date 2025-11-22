PM Modi is coming to Udupi; here’s what’s on his itinerary

  1. Home
News Network
November 22, 2025

Udupi, Nov 22: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has officially confirmed Narendra Modi’s visit to Udupi on November 28 and shared his detailed schedule with the Karnataka chief secretary.

According to the itinerary, the Prime Minister will land at Mangaluru International Airport from Delhi at 11:05 am and depart for Udupi by helicopter at 11:10 am. He is expected to arrive at the Adi Udupi helipad at 11:35 am.

The earlier plan for a roadshow has been cancelled. Instead, PM Modi will proceed directly to Sri Krishna Math at 12 pm, where he will have darshan of Sri Krishna and address participants of the Laksha Kanta Geetha Gayana event.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to depart from the Adi Udupi helipad at 1:35 pm, returning to Mangaluru Airport before leaving for Goa at 2 pm.

The state administration has been directed to make all necessary arrangements for the visit.

News Network
November 15,2025

Mangaluru: A 60-year old man was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple injuries after being mauled by a stray dog in Kumpala on city's outskirts in the wee hours on Friday.

The elderly man was identified as Dayananda, police sources. "Forensic experts who visited the spot confirmed that the multiple injuries on face and body were caused by the dog," Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy. Eyewitnesses also told police on having seen a dog with blood in it's face loitering around the area.

As a precautionary measure, the dog was caught by dog catchers and shifted to Animal Care Trust's shelter in Shaktinagar. Ullal Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Media Release
November 17,2025

Barakah International School and College recently hosted its much-awaited educational exhibition, Barakah Xploria 2025, celebrating creativity, innovation, and experiential learning. The event showcased an impressive range of student talents across science, robotics, history, literature, arts, cultural heritage, and Islamic studies—reflecting the institution’s commitment to holistic education.

The exhibition was inaugurated by noted Mangaluru politician and social activist Padmaraj R. Poojary, who commended the school for fostering an environment where students can explore, experiment, and express their ideas with confidence. Other dignitaries present included Moosabba Beary, President of MEIF; social activists M.S. Muhammad, Suhail Kandak, and Abbas Ali; Abdul Jaleel, President of Adyar Panchayat; Adyar Panchayat Development Officer Mohammad Ashaf; and several other distinguished guests.

Rajyotsava Award winner Assainar Talittanooji, entrepreneur Abdurrahman Nandavara (Qatar), and Ishaq Bajal were also in attendance during the inauguration ceremony.

A large crowd—including parents, students from various institutions, and well-known community members—enthusiastically explored the diverse exhibits. Highlights included interactive science models, innovative robotics displays, creative art installations, cultural presentations, edutainment segments, 3D shows, and hands-on learning corners. The outdoor arena added to the festive atmosphere with fun games, food stalls, stage performances, and selfie zones. Female leaders such as Soudha Nisar, Misriyya, and Sumayya also graced the occasion.

Visitors praised the exhibition for its strong thematic presentation, high level of student participation, and the coordinated efforts of the teaching faculty. Barakah Xploria 2025 succeeded in blending education with entertainment, inspiring guests and motivating students alike.

Barakah International School and College extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the event meaningful and memorable. As one of the region’s leading educational institutions, the school offers classes from Pre-KG to degree level. New branches offering Pre-KG to Grade 2 will open at Krishnapura and Mangalore city in the upcoming academic year.

News Network
November 14,2025

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) poised to return to power in Bihar with an overwhelming majority, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday echoed the “vote chori” (vote theft) allegation raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that similar irregularities occurred in Karnataka as well.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had earlier accused the BJP-led NDA of engaging in “vote chori” in Haryana and Karnataka. Siddaramaiah backed the allegation but offered no specific details.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister admitted that he was still unaware of the factors behind the Congress–RJD alliance’s setback in Bihar and the NDA's strong performance.

“We have to accept the mandate of the people. I don’t know what caused the setback. I had not gone to Bihar. I don’t know who didn’t vote for us or why the NDA won with such a big majority. I will try to find out,” Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to a question on why OBC voters in Bihar did not favour the Congress despite being a decisive bloc, Siddaramaiah countered: “I don’t know. Who is Nitish Kumar? Isn’t he OBC?”

When asked again about the Congress’s allegation of “vote chori,” he remarked, “They have done chori here too,” but refrained from elaborating.

According to the latest trends, the NDA is on course to cross the 200-seat mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

