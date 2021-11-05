  1. Home
  2. 27-yr-old newlywed man found hanging near Uppinangady

27-yr-old newlywed man found hanging near Uppinangady

News Network
November 6, 2021

uppinangady.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 6: A newly married youth was found hanging under mysterious circumstances today at Kudradka near Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Nasir, a 27-year-old youth. He had entered the marital life last Sunday. 

Police sources said that his dead body was found near a stone quarry at Kudradka. 

Jurisdiction Punjalakatte police conducted the spot investigation and shifted the body for postmortem.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2021

New Delhi, Nov 4: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said people "will not get any real relief" from the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel announced by the Centre and that petroleum prices will be raised again after assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that reduction in excise duty on petrol, diesel was inadequate.

The RJD leader reached Delhi on Wednesday for a routine check-up and tests.

He alleged that the Modi government has "done drama" of reducing petrol prices by ₹ 5.

"If the prices are reduced by ₹ 50 per litre, then it will bring relief. Petroleum prices will be increased again after UP elections," the RJD leader said.

The Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol by ₹ 5 and that on diesel by ₹ 10.

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav said that the price of petrol should be brought down below ₹ 70 per litre.

"Earlier, BJP felt that ₹ 70 per litre petrol was costly and now they have raised the prices above ₹ 100 per litre. They should bring the price of petrol under ₹ 70 per litre at least," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2021

New Delhi, Nov 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met soldiers at Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali.

Addressing the soldiers in Nowshera, PM Modi said the place, which has recently witnessed encounters between the Army and terrorists, was a living example of soldiers' valour.

Modi, who has been celebrating Diwali with troops since 2014, said that "the bravery of the soldiers added colour to the festival of lights." "I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here," he said, adding that he was there as a family member and not as a Prime Minister. 

"Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Bharat Maa'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals," the prime minister said. 

PM Modi lauded the brigade for the role it played during the surgical strike. 

Hiting out at the previous government, PM Modi said, "Earlier, it used to take years together to procure defence equipment for the security forces. The commitment to self-reliance in the defence sector is the the only way to change old methods.

Army chief General M M Naravane had carried out an aerial reconnaissance of forward areas, including Rajouri, on Wednesday and he was briefed about the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 26,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka is mulling issuing fresh Covid-19 guidelines after the detection of AY.4.2 variants in Karnataka.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Sudhakar K will meet the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday (October 26) and consult CM Bommai on the same.

Around 20 samples of a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 called ‘AY.4.2’ have been identified from India, with the earliest sample having been collected in May this year.

AY.4.2 is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant of the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus. Delta continues to be the most dominant variant circulating in India. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.