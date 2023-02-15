  1. Home
  28-yr-old from Uttara Kannada jumps to death from pub window after losses in share market

News Network
February 15, 2023

A youth from Uttara Kannada district allegedly ended his life by jumping out of the window of a third-floor pub in Belagavi in the intervening night of February 13 and 14. 

The police have identified the deceased as Lokesh Shanbhag, 28, a native of Haliyal town in Uttara Kannada district.

He is said to have taken the extreme step after suffering losses in the stock market. Lokesh had on Monday night visited the pub along with a group of friends. A while later, he jumped out of the window of the pub located on the third floor of a building on Ambedkar Road.

Lokesh was rushed to a private hospital with severe head injuries. He failed to respond to treatment and died.

The family members of the deceased youth informed police that he was depressed after suffering huge losses in stock market trading and took the extreme step. They denied any foul play in the death. 

News Network
February 15,2023

GPmember.jpg

Puttur, Feb 15: A Gram Panchayat member in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada lost his life after the car in which he was travelling rammed into electric poles and turned turtle last night. 

The victim has been identified as Muralidhar Bhat, a BJP backed member of member of Nidpalli gram panchayat. 

The tragedy occurred on the Santhyaru-Bettampady Road at Balakka near Santyar in Puttur when Bhat and others were heading towards Bettampady. 

It is learnt that the ill-fated car hit two electric poles, fell off the road and landed on 50 feet deep agricultural field. 

The other occupants of the car, identified as, Dileep Kumar Rao, Shashi Kumar and Navaneeth Bettampady, suffered injuries in the mishap. The injured have been hospitalised. 

News Network
February 8,2023

vessel.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 8: The fifth cruise vessel of the current season ‘MS Nautical’ sailed to New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Tuesday.

The vessel carrying 550 passengers and 400 crew, berthed alongside berth no. 04. The vessel was en route to Male (Maldives), coming from Muscat to India and berthed at Mumbai and Mormugao port in Goa previously. 

The passengers were given a traditional welcome with folk performances such as yakshagana and chende Arrangements were made to ensure a pleasant experience for cruise passengers such as medical screening and immigration & customs counters for swift movement. 

As many as15 coaches of buses, including two shuttle buses were arranged for visits to local markets and shops in and around Mangaluru.

Taxis and tourist vans were also available.

The cruise passengers visited a meditation centre set up by the Department of AYUSH in the cruise lounge. The ship sailed at 4pm to Cochin.

News Network
February 4,2023

mishap.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Four Indian expatriate workers including three from coastal Karnataka’s Mangaluru region were killed in a ghastly road mishap in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last night.

The deceased have been identified as Akil, Nasir, Rizwan and Shihab. Among them Rizwan, hailed from Haleyangady while Akhil was from Bolar in Mganluru. The details of two others were not immediately available.

According to unconfirmed reports, the mishap occurred in Khurais area of Riyadh province when their car rammed into a camel. 

More details are awaited. 

