28-yr-old from Uttara Kannada jumps to death from pub window after losses in share market

A youth from Uttara Kannada district allegedly ended his life by jumping out of the window of a third-floor pub in Belagavi in the intervening night of February 13 and 14.

The police have identified the deceased as Lokesh Shanbhag, 28, a native of Haliyal town in Uttara Kannada district.

He is said to have taken the extreme step after suffering losses in the stock market. Lokesh had on Monday night visited the pub along with a group of friends. A while later, he jumped out of the window of the pub located on the third floor of a building on Ambedkar Road.

Lokesh was rushed to a private hospital with severe head injuries. He failed to respond to treatment and died.

The family members of the deceased youth informed police that he was depressed after suffering huge losses in stock market trading and took the extreme step. They denied any foul play in the death.