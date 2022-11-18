  1. Home
3 engineering students - Riya Ravichandra, Aryan & Dinakar – booked for 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Bengaluru college

News Network
November 19, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Three engineering students of a private college  in Bengaluru have been booked for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans on the college premises on Thursday during a cultural festival.

The trio have been identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya Ravichandra, all three students of the private college in Marathahalli.

A senior officer said that during the cultural fest, Riya started shouting the slogans. Her friend also shouted the same slogans repeatedly. One person video-recorded the duo shouting the slogans on his mobile phone and circulated it.

The video went viral on Friday. The Marathahalli police have registered a suo motu case under the IPC Section 153. Since it is a station bail offence, the trio will be given bail at the station and will be released, a senior officer.

During interrogation, the trio told the police that they had called out the slogans "for fun" and they didn’t have any other intentions.

The police said that after the trio shouted the slogans, the other students caught them and made them shout ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Karnataka Mate’, and they were let off only after apologising.

News Network
November 15,2022

Mangaluru: City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has signed an agreement with Shriharsha N, senior superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Postal Division for introducing a facility of payment of traffic violation fine fees under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction at post offices. With this post offices will henceforth accept fines for traffic offences recorded through the automation centre reported in Mangaluru city police limits. 

Shriharsha said at present, the notices are delivered through the postmen. The facility of paying fines for traffic violations under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City police is available only online and at four Traffic Police Stations and four Mangaluru One Centers. But henceforth this facility will be extended in all head and sub-post offices of Karnataka.

The violation notices recorded at the automation centres are issued to the owners of those vehicles. The fine has to be paid by the owner of such vehicles within seven days of the notice. If a vehicle registered in any other city of Karnataka violates traffic rules in Mangaluru, a notice will be sent to the address.

“Henceforth, penal fee for violation of traffic rules under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru city police can be paid by cash or through QR Code scanning at 1,702 departmental post offices in Karnataka including 126 post offices of Dakshina Kannada and 62 post offices of Udupi district, “ Shriharsha said.

Fines for traffic violations received under ePayment service at post offices will be instantly transmitted online to the Mangaluru City Police server through API integration.

The customer has to bring the traffic violation fine challan to the post office. If more than one notice has been issued to the vehicle owner for violating the traffic rules and if the customer does not bring his old notice or has lost it, the customer can obtain the details of such notices from post offices by giving the vehicle registration number and pay the penalty fee for all or some of the outstanding notices. The customers can also check at the post offices whether there is any penalty charge on the vehicles at the time of sale and can be paid immediately.

Shashi Kumar said automation is the future of enforcement. The department has identified 97 points for the installation of CCTV cameras at Rs 1 crore, he said.

DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar Srivastava, ACP (Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni and assistant superintendent of post offices, Shrinath N B Mangaluru were present on the occasion.

News Network
November 15,2022

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Monday announced a Rs 3 hike in the per-litre prices of Nandini milk and curd that was to take effect on Tuesday but withdrew the decision after prodding from the chief minister's office. 

The KMF cited the increase in processing and maintenance costs in dairy farming in the last two years to announce the hike. Officials said the cost of materials used to prepare cattle fodder had shot up by at least 30 per cent. “By June 2022, we collected close to 94.20 lakh litres of milk a day. But this has come down to 78.80 lakh litres because many small farmers have given up dairy farming due to rising costs," a KMF official said. 

Transport, packaging and electricity costs have also shot up by 20 per cent to 35 per cent, the KMF statement said. Lumpy skin disease and adverse weather conditions also added to farmers’ woes, it added, giving reasons for the hike that had been in the pipeline for nearly a year.

A source in the KMF said farmers had demanded a hike of Rs 5 per litre. “With mounting costs, farmers were demanding a Rs 5 hike. Many unions pay farmers Rs 2 to Rs 3 more from their reserve fund so that they don't drop out. The price rise was necessary to prevent losses to farmers and Rs 3 will be given entirely to farmers,” a senior KMF official said. 

By Monday evening, however, the hike was put on hold, ostensibly because the government was wary of public backlash with assembly elections just seven months away.

Speaking to reporters in Sedam, Kalaburagi district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a final decision on the milk price hike would be taken after November 20 by convening a meeting of the KMF chairman and senior officials. 

Following the chief minister's statement, an official confirmed that the KMF chairman had withdrawn the order. 

News Network
November 13,2022

building.jpg

As many as 130,000 Palestinians, who live in the areas occupied by the Israeli regime following a war in 1948, face the threat of demolition of their homes and other structures, a new report says.

The survey was published by the Arab Center for Alternative Planning (ACAP) and the Sikkuy-Aufoq Organization, both of whom are NGOs based in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, the Palestinian Information Center news agency reported on Saturday (November 12, 2022).

The two organizations produced the statistics by counting the number of the Palestinian-owned buildings that lacked what the occupying regime calls "construction permits."

The 130,000 Palestinians reside in about 29,000 buildings that have fallen short of obtaining the permits due to restrictions or dilatory tactics that are intentionally employed by the occupying regime. About 15,000 of those Palestinian structures are small buildings, agricultural sheds, car repair shops, and other structures.

Close to 90 percent of the structures are located "within the approved structural plans and within areas designated for housing," the news agency reported, citing the research. The Tel Aviv regime, however, has stopped short of completing the "necessary planning procedures" in those areas that allow the issuance of the permits.

The Israeli regime claimed existence after occupying huge swathes of Palestinian territories during a Western-backed war that lasted between May 1948 and March 1949.

Following the warfare, roughly 800,000 Jews immigrated to the occupied territories in line with plans led by the Israeli regime, which sought to create a racial supremacy regime. In the year running up to the war, Tel Aviv also embarked on a large-scale ethnic cleansing campaign that forced between 750,000 to 850,000 Palestinians out of their homeland.

The research, meanwhile, showed that, within the occupied territories, it takes Palestinians an average of eight years to obtain a building permit, compared to just 2.5 years for the Israeli population.

Palestinians demonstrate in occupied territories against Israel's demolitions

Separately on Saturday, scores of Palestinians took to the streets in the city of Tayibe, located in the central part of the occupied territories, in protest at the Israeli regime's demolition policy.

The protests broke out after a local Palestinian resident, Diaa Jaber, was notified that his home would be demolished soon by the Israeli authorities, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The protesters blocked the main road in the city to express their rejection of the policy, under which dozens of their homes and structures are at risk of demolition.

They chanted slogans and raised banners reading ‘demolition of Arabs’ homes won’t go on’, and ‘no to the demolition policy’.

Witnesses said Israeli police forces confronted the participants in an attempt to disperse them.

In early September, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) offered a grim report, saying the Israeli regime has demolished close to 9,000 Palestinian-owned structures since 2009, rendering thousands of Palestinians homeless.

According to the report, the regime has laid waste to as many as 8,746 such buildings throughout the period. The demolitions have displaced some 13,000 Palestinians and inflicted losses on around 152,000 others, the UN report added.

In order to try to rationalize flattening of the Palestinian structures, the regime has been accusing their owners of lacking construction permit, obtaining which is next to impossible.

The Tel Aviv regime also regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians it blames for attacks on Israeli settlers, in an act of collective punishment condemned by human rights activists.

Thousands of Palestinians, in spite of the fact that they had done nothing wrong and were not suspected of any wrongdoing, have been displaced due to the regime’s cruel policy.

