3 engineering students - Riya Ravichandra, Aryan & Dinakar – booked for 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Bengaluru college

Mangaluru: City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has signed an agreement with Shriharsha N, senior superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Postal Division for introducing a facility of payment of traffic violation fine fees under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction at post offices. With this post offices will henceforth accept fines for traffic offences recorded through the automation centre reported in Mangaluru city police limits.

Shriharsha said at present, the notices are delivered through the postmen. The facility of paying fines for traffic violations under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City police is available only online and at four Traffic Police Stations and four Mangaluru One Centers. But henceforth this facility will be extended in all head and sub-post offices of Karnataka.

The violation notices recorded at the automation centres are issued to the owners of those vehicles. The fine has to be paid by the owner of such vehicles within seven days of the notice. If a vehicle registered in any other city of Karnataka violates traffic rules in Mangaluru, a notice will be sent to the address.

“Henceforth, penal fee for violation of traffic rules under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru city police can be paid by cash or through QR Code scanning at 1,702 departmental post offices in Karnataka including 126 post offices of Dakshina Kannada and 62 post offices of Udupi district, “ Shriharsha said.

Fines for traffic violations received under ePayment service at post offices will be instantly transmitted online to the Mangaluru City Police server through API integration.

The customer has to bring the traffic violation fine challan to the post office. If more than one notice has been issued to the vehicle owner for violating the traffic rules and if the customer does not bring his old notice or has lost it, the customer can obtain the details of such notices from post offices by giving the vehicle registration number and pay the penalty fee for all or some of the outstanding notices. The customers can also check at the post offices whether there is any penalty charge on the vehicles at the time of sale and can be paid immediately.

Shashi Kumar said automation is the future of enforcement. The department has identified 97 points for the installation of CCTV cameras at Rs 1 crore, he said.

DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar Srivastava, ACP (Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni and assistant superintendent of post offices, Shrinath N B Mangaluru were present on the occasion.