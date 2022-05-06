  1. Home
  2. 3 from Udupi including mom-child killed in car-bus collision in Ramanagara

3 from Udupi including mom-child killed in car-bus collision in Ramanagara

News Network
May 7, 2022

Udupi, May 7: Three persons from Udupi district including a child and his mother lost their lives in a collision between a KSRTC bus and Innova car on Halagoor-Kanakapura main road near Kemmalli Doddi village of Satanur in Ramanagara district today.

The deceased have been identified as Akshata from Udupi, her six month old child Sumanth and car driver Umesh.

Akshata’s husband and another passenger have been hospitalized with critical injuries.

It is learnt that the car was heading from Udupi’s Brahmavar to Kanakapura when the tragedy occurred. The front portion of the car was completely mangled in the mishap. 

Satanur police visited the spot and undertook investigation.

News Network
May 7,2022

Udupi: Now, you can walk over waves at Malpe beach in Udupi district as Karnataka’s first floating bridge has come up here. The 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide bridge can be easily relocated as it is not a permanently attached structure. 

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat inaugurated the bridge on Friday. At a time, 100 visitors will be allowed to walk on the bridge and 10 lifeguards will be deputed to provide security to tourists.

Each tourist will be allowed to stay on the bridge for 15 minutes. Bhat said the floating bridge will attract tourists as it gives the unique feeling of the movement of the sea under their feet. “A team from Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took up this project and the priority has been given to the security of visitors,” he said.

Following recent tragedies at St Mary’s Island, Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao and other officials held a meeting and reviewed the security of the bridge. To avoid any tragedies, the government will buy two jet skis and station one each at St Mary’s Island and Malpe beach. 

They will patrol the area to avoid any tragedies, he said. Sudesh Shetty, leaseholder, Malpe beach, said the floating bridge has been introduced here as they are crowd pullers abroad.

The bridge has been put up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and will be open from 9 am to 6 pm, he said. “Those above five years of age can pay Rs 100 and have the experience of the sea for 15 minutes. A boat will always be near the bridge and also 30 lifebuoy rings will be on the bridge,” Sudesh added.

News Network
May 5,2022

New Delhi, May 5: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday said the sedition law is against the conscience of the Indian nation and it is high time the Supreme Court considers "abrogating" it from the pages of criminal law.

His assertion came on a day the Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on May 10 on the legal question whether the pleas challenging the colonial era penal law on sedition be referred to a larger bench and granted time to the Centre to file its response.

The law of sedition has again reignited a public debate, including before the Supreme Court, and the public is very much focused on the subject, Moily noted.

The Britishers fully invoked this section to silence the freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi and Balgangadhar Tilak, the former Union minister and a senior lawyer said.

"It has now become routine for lawmakers both in the state and at the Centre to silence the dissenters who are opposed to the view of the established governments....ultimately the law is misused to kill the democratic ethos in the country," he said.

"Real patriots are put behind bars under the provisions of Section 124 A (sedition) and democratic expression has been assaulted by the governments in power," Moily said.

While Mahatma Gandhi called Section 124A "the prince among the political sections of the IPC designed to suppress the liberty of the citizen", Jawaharlal Nehru said that the provision was "obnoxious" and "highly objectionable", and "the sooner we get rid of it the better", Moily pointed out.

"Both of them voiced conscious consensus of the freedom fighters and patriots. The nation should have scrapped the law as it inherited the colonial legacy of suppressing independent opinion. Hence the sedition law is against the conscience of the Indian nation," he said.

Moily said the second Administrative Reforms Commission in its fifth report on public order considered many provisions on federal crimes, including sedition, and recommended re-examining the offences which have inter-state or national ramification and include them in a new law.

"It is high time that the Supreme Court of India consider abrogating the law of sedition from the pages of criminal law of the country as the said law goes against the patriotic ethos of the country and intends to remove the conscience of ethos of India and also the Constitution and freedom fighters of the country," Moily said.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya kant and Hima Kohli was also told by Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was assisting in his personal capacity, that the misuse of the provision like it happened against a Maharashtra MP for reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' has to be stopped by laying down guidelines.

However, there was no need to refer the five-judge bench verdict of the top court in the Kedar Nath case in 1962 to a bench of five or seven judges, the top most law officer said.

The apex court had upheld the constitutional validity of the sedition law in the Kedar Nath Singh case. 

News Network
May 5,2022

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds claimed uprooted several trees across in parts of Karnataka including Hubballi on Wednesday.

The short spell of rain also claimed a life in Hubballi. Robin Marosh (33), who was travelling in an autorickshaw, died after a huge tree fell on the moving vehicle near Desai Circle. The driver of the auto sustained minor injuries.

Two passengers in a car behind the auto had a miraculous escape after a tree branch fell on their vehicle. Power supply was disrupted as electricity poles were uprooted in several areas.

Meanwhile, a woman and her son were struck dead by lightning in Megalahatti village of Molakalmuru taluk, Chitradurga district. The deceased have been identified as Marakka and Venkatesh.

They were returning home with their flock of sheep when it started raining. The two took shelter beneath a tree when they were struck by lightning.

