  2. 30-yr-old electrocuted to death while installing lights for temple fair

30-yr-old electrocuted to death while installing lights for temple fair

News Network
February 16, 2023

Kasargod, Feb 16: An electrician died of electrocution when he was installing decorative lights for the temple fair in Kasargagod district. 

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh (30), son of late Pakeera Moolya of Paivalike Bayarau Pelathadka.

He was working as an electrician with an electric contractor from Maroli in Mangaluru for over a decade.

Dinesh is survived by two brothers and three sisters. He had planned to get married soon. 

News Network
February 4,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Dr Vikram Amathe, the new superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural, has issued a warning against those who spread rumours on social media. 

Dr Amathe, who took charge as the new SP on February 1, interacted with the media today (February 4) and said that the police would keep a surveillance on bad elements rumours mongers as well as rowdy sheeters.

He said that a social media monitoring cell will be set up in two subdivisions - Puttur and Bantwal  - in the coming days to verify and find reasons behind certain social media posts and rumour mongers would be booked. 

When recklessness and unruliness on part of private bus drivers was brought to his notice, the SP said, that awareness would be created among bus drivers and conductors. 

“Strict action will be taken on motorists breaking traffic rules, like speeding, moving without insurance, riding around without helmets, triple riding, going the wrong way etc. We are also planning to start counselling on traffic for those who violate traffic rules and habitual offenders.

He said that community policing would be prioritized in the district and warned that police would show zero tolerance towards organized crime which will effect law and order. 

“The beat system needs to be reactivated in rural areas as senior citizens live in many isolated places. There are more chances of crime in such areas. We will start the beat system and patrolling in those particular places. As Dakshina Kannada shares the border with Kerala, we will strengthen the check posts in those areas,” he said.

“As election in inching closer, election preparedness will also be on the priority. We will file FIR if hate speeches affect the law and order,” he said.

Dr Vikram Amathe hails from Belagavi. He is a 2012 batch officer who has served in Bellary and Mysuru as DCP admin crime and traffic, Chamarajanagar as additional SP during election, in Dakshina Kannada during MP election, Shivmogga and Belagavi. He had served as a veterinary doctor for four years and SBI technical officer for two years earlier.

News Network
February 14,2023

New Delhi, Feb 14: The Income Tax Department has raided the Delhi office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Phones of employees have been seized, according to sources. Employees have also been asked to leave the office and go home early. 

The development comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a two-part series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 genocide of Muslims in Gujarat on January 17.

Media reports said employees were asked to go home and their phones seized. Reports said that searches were in the Mumbai office as well.

On January 21, the government had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

News Network
February 13,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 13: Strongly opposing Valentine’s Day celebrations, the Dakshina Kannada district unit of Bajrang Dal district has urged all business establishments in Mangaluru, not to support the celebrations. 

In his message to business establishments, especially gift centres Bajrang Dal district convener Naveen Moodushedde said that promoting the sale of Valentine's Day gifts would be insult to the Indian culture. 

“India is known for its unique culture. Despite this, youth are becoming more influenced by western culture. Such an influence is having an impact on Indian culture,” he said. 

He said it is not right to observe Valentine’s Day as part of Indian tradition. “In the name of Valentine’s Day, unethical activities are taking place,” he alleged. 

On similar lines, Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi also demanded that Valentine’s Day celebrations should not be allowed in the city. They urged the city police commissioner to take action against those who indulge in ‘inappropriate behaviour’ in public spaces.

Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

