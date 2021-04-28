  1. Home
  2. 3,000 covid infected people gone 'missing' in Bengaluru

3,000 covid infected people gone 'missing' in Bengaluru

News Network
April 28, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Amid surging Covid-19 cases in the State, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka claimed on Wednesday most infected people have switched off their phones and about 3,000 of them who have gone 'missing' from Bengaluru are spreading the disease. Police have been asked to trace them, the minister told reporters.

"We are giving free medicines to the people, which can control 90 per cent of cases, but they have (Covid infected people) switched off their mobile phones. They reach the hospital in a critical stage to desperately look for the ICU beds.This is what is happening now," Ashoka said.

He said most of those infected with Covid-19 have switched off their phones and are not letting people know about their whereabouts, which is making things difficult.

"I feel that at least 2,000 to 3,000 people in Bengaluru have switched off their phones and left their houses.We don't know where they have gone," the minister added.

Appealing to the infected people to keep their phones switched on, Ashoka said police have been asked to track them.

"I pray to them with folded hands that Covid cases will only increase due to this (behaviour). It is wrong when you reach for ICU beds at the last moment," the minister said.

The government has imposed a lockdown for 14 days restricting unnecessary movement of people starting from Tuesday night to contain Covid cases, which is rising at an alarming proportion.

More than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday including over 17,000 in Bengaluru, while the active cases have exceeded three lakh in the state of which two lakh are in the state capital.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2021

mutt.jpg

Udupi, Apr 22: Three years after the death of Shiroor mutt chief Swami Lakshmivara Teertha, a 16-year old boy has been named as his successor by Sode mutt seer Sri Vishwavallabha Teertha.

Shiroor mutt is one of the 'Ashta' (eight) mutts of Udupi.

Lakshmivara Teertha died on July 19, 2018, without naming a successor.

Vishwavallabha Teertha, seer of Sode mutt, the 'Dwandva' Mutt of Shiroor, has been handling the mutt's activities.

As per custom, the 'dwandva' mutt seer is authorised to name the successor.

At a press meet in Udupi on Wednesday, the Sode seer introduced Aniruddha Saralatthaya, a class X student, who will be the next head of the Shiroor mutt.

Vishwavallabha Teertha said the parents of Aniruddha have themselves taught him the Vedas.

Aniruddha, who has been interested in religious activities right from his childhood, is also familiar with the rituals and traditional celebrations of the mutt, he said.

Aniruddha expressed his wish to become a seer at the Shiroor mutt to his parents.

His father Uday Kumar Saralatthaya and mother Srividya took their son's intentions seriously and went through his horoscope.

After spiritual contemplation, they came to know that their son is destined to become a seer.

The Saratthalya family belongs to Nidle village in Dharmashala of Dakshina Kannada district.

Vishwavallabha Teertha said when he verified the background, character, knowledge, enthusiasm in spirituality and horoscope of Aniruddha, he could know that Aniruddha is suitable in all senses for the position of pontiff of Shiroor mutt.

The 'Sanyasa Deekshe' and coronation ceremony of the new seer will be held for four days from May 11 to 14.

The 'Deekshe' ritual will be held on May 13 and the coronation will be held between 12.35 PM and 12.50 PM on May 14, he said.

On the opposition from some quarters against appointing a minor as the mutt chief, Viswavallabha Teertha said 'Bala Sanyas' is the legacy of 'Ashta mutts' of Udupi.

"I have discussed the matter with the seers of other mutts and no one raised any objection," he said.

"This is what Lord Sri Vittala of Shiroor mutt wants and I have asked Aniruddha to completely devote himself to the daily pooja of Lord Sri Krishna," Viswavallabha Teertha said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 26,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Karnataka on Monday announced a two-week lockdown in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state.

The lockdown will begin on April 27 at 10 pm, with grocery stores allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am during those days.

Speaking on the announcement of the lockdown, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa said home delivery of food will be allowed and liquor shops will operate for takeaways only. However, exact details on availability of liquor is still awaited.

“Grocery and other essential shops will be operational from 6 am to 10 am every day. That’s the only relaxation. After 10 am, all shops will be closed,” Yediyurappa said, adding that this will be applicable across Karnataka.

Karnataka has seen a massive rise in Covid cases over the past two weeks. Close to 35,000 cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 17,2021

vivek.jpg

Chennai, Apr 17: Popular Tamil actor Vivek passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

Vivek was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack. A medical bulletin said he underwent “emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty” on Friday.

Soon after he fell sick, there were claims that his illness was linked to him receiving the covid-19 vaccine, following which the Tamil Nadu Health Department was forced to call a press meet to dispel the rumours.

Denying any links between his cardiac arrest and the vaccine shot he received, state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people were administered the Covaxin at the same hospital on Thursday and all of them were fine.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed his condolences and said that “it is an irreparable loss to the Tamil film industry”.

As soon as news of Vivek’s demise emerged online, celebrities across industries took to social media to pay their tribute.

A R Rahman tweeted, “can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us.”

Radikaa Sarathkumar posted on Twitter, “Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek. So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my head. My heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend.”

Mohan Raja shared on Twitter, “Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more. Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured. Deep condolences to the family.”

“OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir. Heartbreaking..Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY. I hav always been his diehard FAN. U wl live in our Hearts forever dear SirFolded handsBouquet #ripvivek,” Devi Sri Prasad said via Twitter.

Vivek was launched by legendary filmmaker K Balachander in the late 1980s. He went on to become one of the most sought after comedy actors of Tamil cinema in the 1990s and retained a stronghold in the industry.

Vivek was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.