  2. 32-year-old man stabbed to death for honking in front of restaurant near BC Road

July 5, 2022

Mangaluru, July 5: A heated argument between two groups of youngsters over a trivial issue at Ponnodi near BC Road in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada culminated in the violent clash with being stabbed to death and two others getting hospitalized last night. 

Muhammed Asif (32), son of Abdul Khader, from Shanthiangadi near BC Road, died of stab injuries on the way to hospital. 

The accused have been identified as Noufal and Nousheer, residents of Maripalla in Bantwal taluk.

It is learnt that the altercation began after Noufal and Nousheer objected when Asif honked his motorbike horn in front of a restaurant near the KSRTC bus depot at Ponnodi. 

Even though Asif had left the spot, he returned to the spot with his friends and to counter the duo. The argument snowballed into a physical fight and in the melee Asif was stabbed, sources said. 

Noufal and Nousheer, who reportedly stabbed Asif, also got admitted to a hospital after they were allegedly attacked by the friends of Asif. 

Jurisdictional Bantwal police conducted spot investigation and registered a case of murder. Further investigations are on.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 30,2022

Manglauru, June 30: Heavy rains lashed the coastal city of Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district today leaving many roads and houses inundated. 

The rains have led to widespread damage including uprooting of trees and electric poles leading to power outages, waterlogging and traffic jams.

Many low-lying areas in the city witnessed artificial flood and water entered several houses, thus making it difficult for residents to come out of the house. 

Artificial floods occurred in areas like Pumpwell, Ambedkar Circle, Kodialguthu, Kottara Chowki, Attavar, PVS, Kadri Kambala, Adyar, Ekkur, Alake, Panjimogeru, Baikampady industrial area and other areas.

The Rail Under Bridge (RUB) at Padil was inundated, and caused inconvenience to the vehicle users. There was a huge traffic block on the stretch due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, rainwater entered into the cellars of building complexes, housing shops and other business establishments, exposing the glaring deficiency and lack of proper sewerage system in the rapidly growing city.

An orange alert has been issued for coastal Karnataka, which has been receiving moderate to heavy rains for past few days. 

The meteorological department has predicted that coastal belt of Karnataka would receive maximum rainfall during this monsoon season.  

The rains prompted residents to take to social media to complain about potholes and flooding due to poor infrastructure and failing drainage systems.

July 4,2022

Shivamogga, July 4: A group of men from Bajrang Dal led by their local leader Sridhar Achar barged into Veerashaiva convention hall at Aanavatti in Sorab taluk last night and halted the enactment of drama titled 'Jotegiruvanu Chandira' alleging that Muslims are being portrayed as good.

They argued that Hindus in the country are fighting against inhuman acts of Muslims. Under such circumstance, it is not fair to portray Muslims as good, they claimed.

Denying the allegations, the organisers of the event said there was no such scenes in the drama. It was aimed at highlighting unity in diversity. 

Spectators were forced to move out of the hall during the interruption. 

Ranga Belaku organised the drama enactment programme under the direction of Kotrappa Hiremagadi.

News Network
June 21,2022

Mangaluru, June 21: The Urwa police arrested three persons who had allegedly assaulted the policemen who were patrolling at Chilimbigudde in the night.

The police personnel suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. The injured policemen are Venkatesh and Dhananjay.

According to the police, the arrested are Durgesh, Prajwith and Rakshith -- all residents of Chilimbigudde. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that when the police were patrolling, a group of youths were found consuming alcohol in a public place at Chilimbi Gudde. 

During the inquiry, a few of them allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel. They also assaulted the policemen on duty before fleeing the spot.

