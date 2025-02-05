32-yr-old Chartered Accountant from Udupi passes away in Bengaluru

Udupi: In the serene town of Shirva Manchakal, Udupi district, a profound sorrow has enveloped the community. Rakesh Kamath, a dedicated chartered accountant, aged 32, has tragically passed away on February 5 at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, following a brief illness.

A devoted son of businessman Balakrishna Kamath, he had recently journeyed to Hyderabad for professional commitments. He was employed at a private firm in Bengaluru.

Upon his return, he fell ill. Despite medical intervention and initial signs of recovery, his condition suddenly worsened, leading to his untimely collapse.

His wife acted swiftly, admitting him to Manipal Hospital, but despite all efforts, he did not respond to treatment and departed from this world.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, CA Shruti, along with a multitude of relatives and friends who now mourn the loss of a vibrant soul taken too soon.

The community stands in solidarity with the grieving family during this heart-wrenching time.