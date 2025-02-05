  1. Home
  2. 32-yr-old Chartered Accountant from Udupi passes away in Bengaluru

News Network
February 6, 2025

Udupi: In the serene town of Shirva Manchakal, Udupi district, a profound sorrow has enveloped the community. Rakesh Kamath, a dedicated chartered accountant, aged 32, has tragically passed away on February 5 at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, following a brief illness.

A devoted son of businessman Balakrishna Kamath, he had recently journeyed to Hyderabad for professional commitments. He was employed at a private firm in Bengaluru.

Upon his return, he fell ill. Despite medical intervention and initial signs of recovery, his condition suddenly worsened, leading to his untimely collapse. 

His wife acted swiftly, admitting him to Manipal Hospital, but despite all efforts, he did not respond to treatment and departed from this world.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, CA Shruti, along with a multitude of relatives and friends who now mourn the loss of a vibrant soul taken too soon. 

The community stands in solidarity with the grieving family during this heart-wrenching time.

News Network
February 3,2025

Udupi: A 59-year-old man has allegedly lost ₹20.17 lakh in a stock market scam after being lured by promises of high returns.

Vinod, the complainant, stated that he discovered an online stock market-related company, PML Securities, on November 2 last year. Encouraged by its offerings, he began investing through the company’s mobile applications, PML Max and PML PRO, starting from November 27.

Initially, his investments were returned in line with the IPO (Initial Public Offering) process, reinforcing his trust in the platform. However, trouble arose when he attempted to withdraw his funds, only to find himself unable to do so. Upon contacting the company, he was allegedly persuaded that additional payments were required to unlock his money.

Trusting the assurances given, Vinod continued making payments, transferring a total of ₹20.17 lakh to various bank accounts linked to the company until December 24. The complaint alleges that the operators of PML Max and PML PRO deceived him by falsely promising substantial returns on stock market investments.

A case has been registered at the Manipal Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

News Network
January 27,2025

Udupi, Jan 27: A bomb threat sent shockwaves through a private school in Udupi, prompting immediate action from the authorities. Students, staff, and parents were thrown into a state of alarm after receiving an alarming email that triggered safety protocols.

The threat was quickly reported to the police, who deployed teams to investigate. Security checks and thorough inspections were carried out to ensure the safety of everyone on the premises.

According to Vincent D’Costa, Principal of Sharada Residential School, the email warned of a potential attack with a bomb targeting the school. It read: “Evacuate the minority students immediately. On this holy day, your school will be victims of the twin pipe IED blast. This is to commemorate the unfair hanging of Afzal Guru and the incident involving Anna University Professor Chithrakala Gopalan. We aim to reach heaven through this tragic event. We will be the ones activating the devices today.”

In response, Principal D’Costa reassured the media, saying, “Upon receiving the email, we immediately notified the relevant authorities, and security measures have been strengthened. Our students come from various parts of the country, so we are always vigilant. There is no cause for fear, and we stand united with the police in ensuring the safety of everyone.”

The incident led to a gathering of worried parents and guardians at the school, anxiously awaiting updates and reassurance regarding the situation.

News Network
February 6,2025

Mangaluru: A man has reportedly lost ₹13 lakh after falling victim to an online trading scam. The incident began on December 14, 2023, when he received a WhatsApp message adding him to a group named "VIP3 Global Securities Official Stock Community."

The message introduced Ajay Garg as the director and CEO of SMC Group, claiming he was participating in an international stock returns competition and urging members to vote for him. The group also provided stock market investment guidance and encouraged users to open an SMC Global Securities Trading Account to access IPO stocks.

Upon inquiring in the group, the complainant was contacted by an individual claiming to be an international customer service representative at SMC Global Securities. This person, later identified as Vandana Bharti from the Institutional Brokerage, claimed she could secure high-value IPO stock allotments. The complainant was instructed to download the SMC Global Securities Trading App using a specific link, which promised 30 days of free VIP trading advice and stock market insights. He registered on the app using his PAN and mobile number and began applying for IPO stocks.

Initially, the complainant was allotted ₹15,000 worth of IPO stocks from Dam Capital Advisers Limited. The scammers claimed that ₹5,000 was covered by the company, requiring him to pay only ₹10,000, which he transferred on December 25. Soon after, he was allotted ₹1.4 lakh worth of IPO stocks from Anya Polytech & Fertilisers and was pressured to pay immediately. On December 31, he transferred the amount.

The scammers continued assigning higher-value IPO stocks, eventually allotting ₹9.9 lakh worth of stocks from Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited. When the complainant expressed an inability to pay, he was pressured into taking a ₹9 lakh loan via a mobile lending service.

On January 20, he attempted to withdraw ₹1 lakh from the SMC Global Securities Trading App to check if funds could be recovered. The withdrawal was processed successfully the same day, reinforcing his trust in the platform. However, subsequent attempts to withdraw funds were unsuccessful, and the complainant realized he had been defrauded.

Authorities are investigating the incident and cautioning the public to be vigilant against such fraudulent schemes.

