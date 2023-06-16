  1. Home
  35-year-old man stabbed by miscreant outside mosque at Suratkal

35-year-old man stabbed by miscreant outside mosque at Suratkal

News Network
June 16, 2023

mosque.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 16: A 35-year-old man was attacked with knife by a miscreant following a brawl outside the mosque near Janata Colony of Kana at Suratkal on the outskirts of the city last night.

Mohammed Shafi (35), an office bearer of the administrative committee of mosque, has suffered injuries on this back and hand in the attack. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The attacker has been identified as Tahir (24), who had pulled JD(S) candidate Mohiuddin Bawa’s shirt collar during the Karnataka assembly election campaigning last month.

It is learnt that the fight between Shafi and Tahir began over a trivial issue outside the mosque. In a fit of rage Tahir took out a knife from his car and attacked Shafi at least twice.

A case is registered at Suratkal police station and investigations are on.

News Network
June 2,2023

brijbhushan.jpg

New Delhi, June 2: The Jan Chetna Rally being organised by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the saints of Ayodhya on June 5 has been `postponed`. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, posted on social media that the rally in Ayodhya in his support had been "postponed for a few days while the police are investigating the charges" against him. 

Sources in the Ayodhya administration said the BJP MP did not seek permission for the rally. Instead, the request from a group of seers to hold a meeting was `being considered` when Brij Bhushan made the announcement on social media.

A senior official said that since Section 144 was already in place in Ayodhya, the rally could not be allowed. The proposed rally was widely perceived as a show of strength by Singh even as his party faces growing pressure to sack him. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had previously announced that he would address the rally on Monday "with the blessings of Sadhus".

The MP did not specify what spurred the change of plan, but his Facebook post came as details emerged of the charges listed in FIRs filed against him by wrestlers, who have been protesting for months to push for his removal as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied the charges, claiming he will `hang himself` if the allegations are proven. In Friday`s post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh again claimed he was being `falsely accused` by political opponents and their parties.

"Served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years with your support. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions while in power and opposition. These are the reasons my political opponents and their parties have falsely accused me," he wrote.

"In the present situation, some political parties are trying to dissolve social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and ethnic conflict by rallies at different places. The purpose is that the decision to hold a saints` conference in Ayodhya on 5th June to consider the evil spreading across the society but now while police are investigating the charges and respecting the serious instructions of the Supreme Court, the Jan Chetna Maha Rally, has been postponed for a few days," he said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also said `millions of supporters and well-wishers of all religions, castes and sectors have supported me`. In the two FIRs, Singh has been accused of touching women athletes inappropriately on the pretext of checking their breath, groping them, asking inappropriate personal questions, and demanding sexual favours.

News Network
June 8,2023

RBI.jpg

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said about 50 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back in the banking system since the RBI announced withdrawal of the highest denomination currency last month.

As on March 31, 2023, he said, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation.

"So far, Rs 1.80 lakh crore have come back after the announcement," he said during an interaction with media after releasing the bi-monthly monetary policy here.

About 85 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes are coming as deposits in bank accounts and this is in line with expectation, he said.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes as part of its currency management and permitted the exchange of such notes (up to Rs 20,000 in one go) from May 23 onwards. The exchange or deposit window is available till September 30, 2023.

The governor also urged the public not to panic for exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 notes but should avoid last minute rush.

He also made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes, or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination, and requested the public not to speculate on this.

Last month, the RBI governor had said the majority of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes are expected to be returned to the banking system by the September 30 deadline.

News Network
June 3,2023

shashi.jpg

New Delhi, June 3: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday described the Law Commission's recommendations backing the sedition law as "shocking" and said this must be "resisted" as the law is already grossly "misused".

The former Union minister's remarks came after the Law Commission proposed retaining the penal provision for the offence of sedition, saying repealing it altogether can have serious adverse ramifications for the country's security and integrity.

The commission, chaired by Justice (retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi, also suggested increasing the minimum jail term for the offence of sedition from three years to seven years, seeking to bring it in consonance with the scheme of punishment provided for other offences under Chapter VI of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with offences against the State.

Reacting to the development, Tharoor wrote on Twitter: "This is shocking and must be resisted. The law is already grossly and frequently misused in our country."

"My 2014 Private Members' Bill and @INCIndia's 2019 manifesto argued for amending the sedition law to bring it into conformity with Supreme Court rulings that restrict sedition to incitement to violence against the state," he said.

In 2022, the Supreme Court ordered that the sedition law under section 124A of the IPC should be kept in abeyance and asked the central and state governments to refrain from registering any FIR under it, the former Union minister pointed out.

In its report, the Law Commission has recommended enhancing the jail term in sedition cases from a minimum of three years to seven years, contending that it would allow courts greater room to award punishment in accordance with the scale and gravity of the act committed.

The view evoked a strong reaction from the Congress, which accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of planning to make the law more "draconian" and giving a message ahead of next year's general elections that it will be used against opposition leaders.

