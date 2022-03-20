  1. Home
4 rain-related deaths in Karnataka; more rains expected over next 4 days

News Network
March 20, 2022

In a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, several parts of the state witnessed light to moderate rains for past couple of days. A few districts in coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru witnessed a few spells of rains on Saturday.

At least four people lost their lives in rain related tragedies across Karnataka in two days. While three were killed because of lightning strikes in Mysuru, Hassan and Haveri districts, another person was killed when a coconut tree fell on a moving motorbike in Mandya district. 

Ravi Neelappa Bolammanavar (48), a resident of Kondoji village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district was killed in lightning strike. The incident occurred when was offering fodder to cattle. He was rushed to community health centre at Akkialur, but he was declared dead on arrival.

“There is a well-marked low pressure area over the South East Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea. This is likely to develop into a depression in a couple of days and move towards the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar. Besides, an upper air circulation and trough extending from Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka resulting in light to moderate rainfall in isolated places over the next 4-days,” a senior meteorologist from IMD, Bengaluru said.

Even though Bengaluru is likely to witness partly cloudy weather with fog, rains and thunder, showers are likely in a few isolated areas, according to officials. On Saturday, places such as Hebbal, Banashankari, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kanakapura Road and Jayanagar in South Bengaluru witnessed a brief spell of light to moderate rains. 

News Network
March 14,2022

Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its assault on Ukraine, US media reported, hours after the White House warned Beijing would face severe "consequences" if it helps Moscow evade sanctions.

Russia asked China for military equipment after its February 24 military campaign in Ukraine, sparking concern in the White House that Beijing may undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country, several US officials said on Sunday.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome has warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the assault in Ukraine. 

Sullivan plans in his meeting with Yang on Monday to make Washington's concerns clear while mapping out the consequences and growing isolation China would face globally if it increases its support of Russia, one US official said, without providing details. 

Asked about Russia's request for military aid, first reported by the Financial Times, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, said: "I've never heard of that." 

He said China found the current situation in Ukraine "disconcerting" and added: "We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis." 

Liu said "utmost efforts should be made to support Russia and Ukraine in carrying forward negotiations despite the difficult situation to produce a peaceful outcome." Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that Washington believed China was aware Russia was planning some action in Ukraine before the assault took place, although Beijing may not have understood the full extent of what was planned. 

After the assault began, Russia sought both military equipment and support from China, the US officials said. 

'Escalatory spiral'

Sullivan told CNN Washington was watching closely to see to what extent Beijing provided economic or material support to Russia, and would impose consequences if that occurred. 

"We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them," Sullivan said.

"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world." 

The meeting, planned for some time, is part of a broader effort by Washington and Beijing to maintain open channels of communication and manage competition between the world's two largest economies, a senior Biden administration official said.

No specific outcomes were expected, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the meeting's focus was to "implement the important consensus" reached during the virtual meeting held between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in November, which discussed "strategic stability" and arms control issues. 

The two sides will exchange views on US-China relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern, he said in a statement published on the ministry's website. 

Wang Huiyao, head of a Beijing think tank and adviser to the Chinese government, warned of "an escalatory spiral" in a column published in the New York Times on Sunday, and said China was "uniquely positioned to act as a neutral mediator between a Western-supported Ukraine and Russia" to end the war. 

"Unpalatable as some in the West may find the idea, it is time to offer the Russian leader an off-ramp with China's help," Wang wrote. 

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-backed Chinese Global Times newspaper, said on Twitter: "If Sullivan thinks he can persuade China to participate in sanctions against Russia, he will be disappointed." 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 17,2022

 

band2.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, Mar 17: Most of business establishments and institutions owned by Muslims in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi remained shut today in response to a bandh call against Karnataka High Court’s verdict which upheld the BJP government’s hijab ban rule in educational institutions.  

The State Bank and central market areas in the city that usually is abuzz with activities from early morning, are wearing a deserted look. The old Manglauru port (Dakke) has almost come to a standstill. 

In Udupi too, the impact of bandh can be seen Muslim dominant areas. However, some shops owned by Muslims remained open. 

Most of the vehicles belonging to Muslims including buses and auto-rickshaws also remained off the road in the coastal districts. 

However, Muslims have decided not to take out any protest rallies during the bandh.  Meanwhile, police department has tightened the security measures in the region. Additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.   

The state-wide bandh call was given by the Ameer-E-Shariat of Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi. Hundreds of Muslim organisations across the state have supported the bandh. "Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, a state-wide bandh will be observed on Thursday," Rashadi stated, as he appealed to the entire Muslim community to support the bandh between 6 am and 6 pm on Thursday.

The Popular Front of India, Social Democratic Party of India, Jama’at-e-Islami Hindi among other organisations have also supported the bandh call. These organisations maintained that the high court verdict is against the constitutional rights of an individual.

bandh1.jpg

bandh.jpg

bandh2_0.jpg

Agencies
March 12,2022

Riyadh, Mar 12: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday a number of executions against individuals convicted of terrorism and capital crimes including members of ISIS and Al-Qaeda, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted a ministry of interior statement.

The ministry said the death sentence was handed down to several others who were convicted of crimes such as murder and rape.

“These individuals, totaling 81, were convicted of various crimes including murdering innocent men, women and children.”

“Crimes committed by these individuals also include pledging allegiance to foreign terrorist organizations, such as ISIS, Al Qaeda, and the Houthis, targeting residents in the Kingdom and traveling to regional conflict zones to join terrorist organizations,” the ministry said.

“They also include convictions for targeting government personnel and vital economic sites, the killing of law enforcement officers and maiming their bodies, and planting land mines to target police vehicles. Moreover, the convictions include crimes of kidnapping, torture, rape, smuggling arms and bombs into the Kingdom.”

The aforementioned individuals were arrested, tried in Saudi courts, through trials overseen by a total of 13 judges over 3 separate stages of trial for each individual.

The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead.

The ministry confirmed that the Kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world.

