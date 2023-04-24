4 youths die as fishing expedition takes a tragic turn during Eid vacation in Udupi

Udupi, Apr 24: Four youths, said to be relatives of each other, lost their lives as a fishing expedition after Eid al Fitr celebration took a tragic turn in Udupi district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Farhan (16), Muhammad Sufan (20), both from Sringeri, Muhammad Faizan (18) and Muhammad Iban (25) from Hoode.

The four youths, along with three more relatives had decided to go on a fishing expedition a day after celebrated Eid al-Fitr.

On Sunday evening the seven boys boarded a small boat from Hoode village and reached Kiniyara Kudru crossing the Honnalla river.

They tied the boat at Kiniyara Kudru, which is located near Haradi village under the limits of Brahmavara police station, and went in search of shellfish.

According to police, four of the youths were caught in the high tide of the river and drowned. The three others tried to rescue them, but in vain.

The tried then alerted local residents, who in turn informed the police. A search operation was began and three youths were found dead last night. The body of Farhan was found today morning.

A case has been registered at jurisdictional Brhamavar police station and investigations are on.