  2. 4 youths die as fishing expedition takes a tragic turn during Eid vacation in Udupi

4 youths die as fishing expedition takes a tragic turn during Eid vacation in Udupi

coastaldigest.com news network
April 24, 2023

tragedy.jpg

Udupi, Apr 24: Four youths, said to be relatives of each other, lost their lives as a fishing expedition after Eid al Fitr celebration took a tragic turn in Udupi district last night. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Farhan (16), Muhammad Sufan (20), both from Sringeri, Muhammad Faizan (18) and Muhammad Iban (25) from Hoode. 

The four youths, along with three more relatives had decided to go on a fishing expedition a day after celebrated Eid al-Fitr.  

On Sunday evening the seven boys boarded a small boat from Hoode village and reached Kiniyara Kudru crossing the Honnalla river. 

They tied the boat at Kiniyara Kudru, which is located near Haradi village under the limits of Brahmavara police station, and went in search of shellfish. 

According to police, four of the youths were caught in the high tide of the river and drowned. The three others tried to rescue them, but in vain. 

The tried then alerted local residents, who in turn informed the police. A search operation was began and three youths were found dead last night. The body of Farhan was found today morning.  

A case has been registered at jurisdictional Brhamavar police station and investigations are on. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 10,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the first list of the BJP candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections will be released either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He said there is no confusion regarding finalising the list. "Most probably the first list will be released tomorrow or the day after tomorrow".

There is a likelihood of releasing it this evening but since there are more discussions to happen, it could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday, Bommai told reporters in Delhi.

"For some candidates more ground report has to be gathered, more information has to be collected and discussion on the new candidates has to take place," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said the first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for elections to the 224-member Assembly would be released by this evening.

However, later in the afternoon, Yediyurappa said: "Yesterday there were discussions about all the constituencies. Today again our national president J P Nadda had called me for a few more clarifications. I have explained them. He may clear it (list) this evening or tomorrow".

The Karnataka BJP strongman denied that there was any delay in releasing the list saying that discussions had taken place and it will be finalised.

When asked whether he was unhappy as he was not present in the meeting in the morning convened by Nadda, Yediyurappa denied it and said: "Whatever suggestions I had given they (BJP leadership) have agreed. We are going to get absolute majority and we are going to form the government. There is no doubt about it."

News Network
April 10,2023

protest.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Amid the ongoing row over dairy cooperative Amul's presence in Karnataka, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organised protests in Bengaluru opposing the sale of Amul milk and encouraging the use of Nandini products in Karnataka, according to ANI.

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of unleashing a "misinformation campaign".

"Amul is NOT entering Karnataka. Both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms. KMF's turnover went up by (Rs) 10,000 crore after BJP came to power in 2019. In 2022, turnover stood at (Rs) 25,000 crore, of which (Rs) 20,000 crore went back to farmers of Karnataka," BJP IT department headed Amit Malviya tweeted.

His tweets came after Congress leader Siddaramaiah took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Amul's announcement of its plans to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market.

With Modi visiting the state on Sunday, the former Karnataka chief minister asked if the purpose of his trip was "to loot the state".

Malviya said, "There is a reason why India doesn't TRUST Congress. They LIE! Latest being the misinformation campaign that Karnataka Milk Federation, which owns Nandini, is going to merge with Amul."

The BJP has done far more to strengthen KMF and make Nandini a global brand.

News Network
April 10,2023

KejriwalMann1.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 10: The Election Commission on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In an order issued on Monday, the Commission also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

The poll panel said that the status of NCP, CPI and the Trinamool Congress as national political parties would be withdrawn.

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People's Party (NPP) and the AAP are now national parties.

The Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

It also granted "recognised state political party" status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha in Tripura. 

