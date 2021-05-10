40 metric tonnes of oxygen arrives at New Mangalore Port from Kuwait

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
May 10, 2021

INSKolkata.jpg

Mangaluru, May 10: Indian Naval Ship ‘Kolkata’ today arrived at New Mangalore Port carrying 40 metric tonnes of medical oxygen filled in ISO tanks from Kuwait.

It also carried five tonnes of oxygen cylinders and four high flow oxygen concentrators. The vessel arrived at berth number 7 and the work of unloading the tanks is in progress. The distribution of the oxygen will be decided by the state government.

As part of the Samudra Setu -II, the Indian Naval ship had recently reached Port Shuwaikh in Kuwait to get liquid medical oxygen and other medical items to India.

Earlier, ‘INS Talwar,’ carrying 40 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen filled in ISO cryogenic containers had arrived at the New Mangalore Port (NMP) on May 6.

Kuwait has so far sent a total of 215 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to India and it plans to supply up to 1,400 tonnes to help the country deal with an acute shortage of the life-saving gas in view of surging cases of coronavirus infections.

The ambassador said the Kuwaiti government is committed to supply 1400 MT of liquid medical oxygen to India. Kuwait is among very few countries which are supplying the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to India in view of sky-rocketing demand for the gas.

"We are solidly standing with India in its fight against COVID-19. We will continue to assist it," Al Najem said.

On May 4, a Kuwait air force aircraft brought to India 40 tonnes of relief items which included 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and other essential medical equipment.

The Kuwaiti embassy said a commercial vessel, MV CAPT Kattelmann, carrying a total 75 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and 1,000 cylinders is on its way from Kuwaiti port of Al-Shuaiba and the ship is also expected to arrive in India today.

"Furthermore, two Indian Navy ships, INS Kochi and INS Tabar, departed from Shuwaikh port with 100 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen and 1,400 oxygen cylinders and are expected to arrive in Mumbai, on May 11," it said.

The ambassador said all the four ships are bringing to India 215 MT oxygen (LMO) and 2,600 oxygen cylinders.

"This sea-bridge of medical aid will continue to operate and the Kuwaiti government is committed to transport 1400 MT of liquid medical oxygen soon from Kuwait to India," said Al Najem.

The Indian Navy has already deployed nine warships to bring liquid medical oxygen and other supplies from several countries in Persian Gulf and south-east Asia.

Al Najem said Kuwait has been supplying liquid oxygen to countries like Jordan and Iraq and it stands ready to extend a helping hand to India to meet with the shortfall.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 30,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 30: The Adani Group’s move to exorbitantly hike the parking fee at Mangauru International Airport from May 1 has triggered criticism by passengers and vehicle drivers. 

Mangalureans took to social media to express their rage against the Adani group’s avarice amidst pandemic. The group had taken over the operations and management of the Airport in July 2019 for next 50 years from the Central government. 

As per new parking tariff, coach buses and trucks will be charged Rs 300 for half an hour and Rs 500 for two hours. So far the parking fee was Rs 70 for 30 minutes.

Mini buses and tempos are now supposed to pay Rs Rs 200 and Rs 350 for half an hour and two hours parking respectively. So far  the parking fee for half an hour was Rs 60.

Hired taxis will have to pay Rs 60 instead of the earlier Rs 55 for parking while commercial cars have to pay Rs 90. Two wheeler parking price has been increased from Rs 15 to Rs 20. 

Here are new parking fees: 

air.jpg

 

News Network
April 27,2021

Kolar, Apr 27: In a shocking development, at least five patients lost their lives in an ICU ward of Kolar district hospital due to fluctuation in Oxygen supply.

Even though the incident took place Sunday night, it came to light belatedly. 

According to sources, around 20 patients were being treated at Kolar district hospital’s ICU ward. Family members have alleged that their loved ones died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Vijay Kumar too admitted that the deaths were due to non-supply of oxygen and said that an expert panel will look into the issue.

News Network
May 4,2021

Bengaluru, May 4: A startling fact that emerged out of the Chamarajanagar tragedy is the absence of an oxygen bottling plant in several districts. As many as nine districts of Karnataka - Gadag, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Bidar, Yadgir, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya and Udupi rely on neighbouring districts for oxygen in the absence of a dedicated plant.

This increased dependency on neighbouring districts has led to uncertainty in supply as logistical issues like distance, time, condition of oxygen tankers and breakdowns have affected the timely delivery of oxygen. 

Chitradurga, for example, relies on oxygen supply on Davangere. Chitradurga DHO Dr Palaksha C L, said, "We have a storage capacity of 6,200 litres at the district hospital. Even then we need oxygen refilling every alternate day from Southern Gases in Davangere. We've got 60 jumbo cylinders and another 90 donated by NGOs."

Surprisingly, Yadgir district hospital gets 2,500 litres of oxygen all the way from Chennai. The oxygen is transported from Praxair company in Chennai to Ballari and then to Yadgir, said district health officer Dr Indumati Kamshetty. "The entire district needs 5,000 litres per day. While private hospitals get it from the Kalaburagi district, we get it twice a week from Chennai via Ballari. We do not have the luxury of waiting till some hours of oxygen is left so we get a refill when there's a buffer stock of two to three days as it takes days to travel and reach here," she said.

Mandya District Health Officer Dr Manche Gowda said they rely on Mysuru for the supply. While Mandya Medical College has a 13 kilolitres capacity, Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences has another 13 kilolitres, Sanjo Hospital has two kilolitres storage. "We get a refill three to four times a day if there's a requirement. While the government hospitals alone require 350 jumbo cylinders, we need 500 per day," Gowda said.

Karnataka's oxygen allocation has been increased from 802 metric tonnes per day to 865 metric tonnes per day. But the state requires 1,471 tonnes of oxygen. A total of 675 metric tonnes of oxygen out of 815 produced in the state go to the consumers in the state, the rest 140 tonnes are sent to other states. Karnataka also procures 130 tonnes from other states.

