40.6 degree Celsius at Kadaba as Dakshina Kannada continues to sizzle

News Network
March 13, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 13: It’s one more list that the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada tops in the State, but this time, it has brought in with it misery for the citizens here.

Both the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) concur that past couple of weeks had higher-than-normal temperatures in Dakshina Kannada and surrounding areas.

On Sunday, March 12, the highest average maximum temperature of 40.6 Deg C was recorded at Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district, according to KSNMDC. 

Panambur in Mangaluru recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, March 11.

The bulletin stated that heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Coastal Karnataka districts. Maximum temperature in the range of 39˚C to 40.60˚C recorded in some parts of DK and UK districts, it added.

News Network
March 3,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 3: Following Lokayukta raids on his son, Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa tendered his resignation as chairperson of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), even as he claimed there was a “conspiracy’ against him and his family.  

The Lokayukta authorities have recovered Rs 7.62 crore in residences of MLA’s son Prashanth and his aides, sources confirmed on Friday, adding that raids are going on at MLA's places too.

Virupakshappa met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and submitted his resignation. 

“I have nothing to do with the Lokayukta raids on March 2. It is a conspiracy against me and my family. Still, because there are allegations against me, I’m resigning as KSDL chairperson owning moral responsibility,” Virupakshappa stated in his letter to Bommai. 

Lokayukta cops on Thursday arrested Virupakshappa’s son for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh over a government contract.

Prashanth Madal, a chief accountant in BWSSB, was “caught red-handed” taking the bribe on behalf of his father. Lokayukta police said they seized a total of Rs 2.2 cr from Prashanth. The MLA and his son have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is said that Bommai took Virupakshappa to task for having landed in such a situation.

Virupakshappa was appointed as chairperson of the KSDL, the maker of the famed Mysore Sandal Soap, in 2020 with the rank of a Cabinet minister. 

News Network
March 4,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 4: Even as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for the coastal region in Karnataka, wildfires have been reported in three locations in Ujire area of Dakshina Kannada district triggering panic among locals. 

The cause of the latest fires is yet to be ascertained. 

Locals were alarmed as a large hill near Kodamballi in Mundaje village caught fire on Friday, March 3, apparently due to sparks from an electrical transformer nearby.

However, over 50 people gathered to help and successfully extinguished the fire. Fire service personnel were able to put out the remaining spots on the hill by evening.

In another incident, a forest area spanning over five to six acres in Ninnigallu of Ujire caught fire. The fire service personnel and locals worked together and were able to bring the fire under control.

Additionally, a fire broke out behind an old lodge near the highway in the old market area of Ujire, causing concern among the locals. With the timely assistance of fire service personnel, the fire was extinguished before it could spread and cause significant damage.

DFO Bharat Kumar, accompanied by Mescom JE Krishnegowda and social worker Sachin Bhide, visited the affected areas to assess the damage caused by the fire.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that hot winds are likely to blow on March 4 in some parts of coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. This warning comes as the temperature in some parts of North India has already increased, including Pune, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

According to meteorologists, this is the first time in recent years that the IMD has issued a hot air warning for the coastal Karnataka. The hot winds are expected to blow towards the coastal areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, leading to a rise in temperature in the region.

Over two weeks ago, the forest officials of the Belthangady Wildlife Range, had managed to douse the fire that had spread over approximately 10 acres of grassland. Belthangady Wildlife Range, range forest officer Swathi L, who led the operations, said that the forest fire was first reported at two places in Hoovinakoplu, followed by Urjalubetta in the Aladangady section. “At Urjalubetta, we have doused the fire at the base of the hill. 

News Network
March 3,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 2: The IndiGo flight service in the Mangaluru-Hubballi sector, which was introduced in May last year, will be discontinued from March 12.

Poor passenger load is learnt to be the main reason behind this decision. Meanwhile, daily flight service on the Hubballi-Pune sector will be launched soon.

An executive said that a flight to Hubballi, the state’s trade centre, and the coastal district, was operating on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 

“The flight had not received the expected passenger load. The same flight that flew from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to Hubballi, also flew to Pune from Hubballi on weekends, and to Mysuru on Tuesday and Thursday.

Considering various factors, we have decided to discontinue the service,” said an airline executive. 

An ATR flight will fly on the Pune-Hubballi sector, from March 13 onwards.

Though introducing this service was planned before the Covid-19 pandemic, it finally started on May 1 last year.

