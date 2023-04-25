  1. Home
  2. 5 from Bengaluru enjoying Eid holidays in Mandya drown in Visvesvaraya Canal

5 from Bengaluru enjoying Eid holidays in Mandya drown in Visvesvaraya Canal

News Network
April 25, 2023

Mandya, Apr 25: Five people from Bengaluru, who came to their relative's house for Eid al Fitr holidays, drowned while playing in Visvesvaraya Canal, at Doddakothagere village in the taluk, on Tuesday.

Anisha Begum (34), her daughter Mehtab (10) and Tasmia (22), Afika (22) and Ashrak (28), children of Amanulla are the deceased. They are from Neelasandra layout in Bengaluru.

They had come to their relatives’ house at Hallegere to enjoy Eid holidays. They had gone to Visvesvaraya Canal near Doddakothagere and were playing in the water, when Mehtab got caught in a whirlpool. The others, who rushed to his rescue also drowned, according to sources.

The Basaralu police and Fire and Emergency services personnel have retrieved three bodies and search is on to find the other two. The bodies might have washed away due to the force in water, according to police. Basaralu police have registered a case.

News Network
April 24,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 24: Congress veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said "false propaganda" that he was anti-Hindu took centrestage during the 2018 Assembly elections and denied he was against the majority faith as projected by the BJP.

In an interview, the excerpts of which were released on Monday, he further said there was nothing wrong in state Congress President DK Shivakumar also aspiring for the chief minister's post in the event of the party winning the May 10 Assembly polls, as "healthy competition" was fine.

"See, if there is healthy competition there is nothing wrong. If DK Shivakumar wants to become CM and he is an aspirant there is nothing wrong. If I become an aspirant for the CM post there is nothing wrong. Ultimately newly elected MLAs will decide and the high command will take a decision," on the top post, he said.

Asserting that the people of Karnataka want to show the door to the ruling BJP, Siddaramaiah said the saffron organisation cannot "mislead" the voters like it did five years ago.

"In 2013, there was a clear mandate from the people for the Congress party. We had done good work during our tenure between 2013 and 2018 (when he was CM). The false propaganda had taken upper hand because they made allegations against me that I am against majority communites, against upper class and like that and that I am against Hindutva/Hindu dharma."

"Like that they have projected but it is not true. This time, the people will not believe their propaganda because they know there is no truth in their allegation. That is why, this time they (BJP) are not talking much about Hindutva/Hindu Rasthra or Hindu dharma because with money power they wanted to win this time. But it is not possible," he added. He claimed the BJP was able to swing the mandate in its favour in the 2018 polls through false propaganda.

To a question, he said "caste is not an important factor in the elections."

"Issues are important. Now the issues are corruption, price rise, unemployment...like that there are so many issues. People of Karnataka will not consider caste," he insisted.

Asked if the May 10 election will be a battle between himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he replied in the negative.

"It is not a fight between myself and Modi and that issue will not be discussed in the coming assembly election. The issues will be the local issues concerning the people of Karnataka and it is an election to the state legistature, not the Parliament. Therefore the people of Karnataka will discuss local issues," he said.

News Network
April 13,2023

Udupi, Apr 13: A major accident was averted at a helipad in Udupi district of Karnataka on Thursday where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived enroute to his visit to Kollur Mookambika temple.

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after the chief minister's convoy had left the helipad to the temple.

Sources said the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by the fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage. 

The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade. Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja. 

News Network
April 15,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The Congress party on Saturday released the third list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The party has fielded former deputy CM of the state Laxman Savadi from the Athani constituency. Kolar seat has been given to Kothur G Manjunath. 

This comes a day after Congress lashed out at the BJP accusing the party of not treating its leaders in the right way. While talking to the media, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that BJP should not have treated Savadi like this by denying him a ticket at all despite the fact that he's a senior leader in the party.

"Laxman Savadi was denied a ticket (by the BJP). Since he is a senior leader, BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. The only condition Savadi has made (to Congress) is that he should be treated properly with all due respect," he added.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar also stressed the same adding that 'Laxman Savadi was humiliated by the BJP'. He said, "He (Laxman Savadi) feels that he has been humiliated (by the BJP). It is our duty to take such great leaders into Congress. Around 9-10 sitting legislators want to join us but we don't have space to accommodate them."

The BJP on Friday sharply reacted to Congress's decision to give a ticket to former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi who recently left BJP. Arun Singh, BJP Karnataka in-charge said, "Even after losing the election, BJP made him deputy CM and then MLC, even after that, he is going to a party (Congress) with such quarrels where the leaders are divided into two groups. He has made a big mistake & will regret it later."

Congress has so far announced candidates on 209 out of 224 assembly seats in the state.

Karnataka Congress had announced the first list of 124 candidates for the state's Assembly election before the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Congress's first candidate list for Karnataka polls said, "Congress party has already cleared all the names that the central selection community and the screening community had cleared it."

In a release, Congress announced that DK Shivakumar will be contesting from Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. Amid expectations that Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress high command.

In the second list of 42 candidates, 41 were from Congress and one seat is marked for the regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The Congress has marked the Melukote assembly constituency for Darshan Puttannaiah of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier.

In the second list, four leaders who joined the Congress recently have been given tickets. They are N Y Gopalakrishna, Baburao Chinchansur, S R Srinivas and V S Patil.

Cong1.jpg

Cong2.jpg

