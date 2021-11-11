5 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all 2348 passengers safe

  1. Home
News Network
November 12, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 12: Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru-Sivadi of Bengaluru Division, due sudden falling of boulders on the train, at around 3.50 am on Friday. 

All 2348 passengers on board are safe, no casualty/injury reported, informed South Western Railway. 

"A doctor checked all the passengers. Fortunately, even minor injuries were not reported," SWR Chief Public Relations officer Aneesh Hegde said.

The train had left Kannur at 6.05 pm on Thursday and the incident occurred at around 3.30 am on Friday when small boulders from a nearby hill fell and got entangled between the track and the train's wheels. As a result,  B1, B2 ( 3rd AC), S6, S7, S8, S9, S10 ( Sleeper) coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express (07390) was derailed between Toppur and Sivadi in the Bengaluru-Dharmapuri section.

"The said stretch has a slope gradient, which led to more than one coach leaving the track," officials said.

The incident led to the delay of three trains. The KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Superfast Special,  Nagercoil Jn-KSR Bengaluru (07236) and Salem-Yesvantpur Express (07316) were diverted or regulated, causing a delay of up to three hours. 

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh with a team of senior officers and a doctor rushed to the spot with Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van at 4.45 am. DRM Salem with the team has also proceeded to the spot along with ART from Erode at 5.30 am. 

The unaffected rear portion of six coaches, along with passengers, was cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem. About 15 buses were arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers and five buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident. 

The Railways has opened the Help Desk at Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554 and Dharmapuri 04342-232111. Senior Officers are monitoring the situation closely, the release added.  

News Network
November 8,2021

Sukma, Nov 8: Four CRPF personnel were killed and three others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 3.15 am in the camp of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 50th battalion in Linganpalli village under Maraiguda police station of the area of the district, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

As per preliminary information, constable Reetesh Ranjan fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official said.

The seven injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in the nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival, the official said.

Those killed were identified as constables Rajmani Kumar Yadav, Rajib Mondal, Dhanji and Dharmendra Kumar, he said, adding that three other injured personnel were being treated at the hospital.

"The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on into the incident," the official said.

Constable Ranjan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway, he said.

In a similar incident of fratricide in January this year, a CRPF jawan was killed and another one injured after their colleague opened fire at them in their camp in the state's Bastar district, police earlier said.

The offender had then tried to commit suicide by shooting himself, they said.

News Network
November 5,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Dozens of people, mostly children, have suffered eye injuries during the ongoing Deepavali celebrations across Karnataka.

In Bengaluru alone, around ten people have suffered eye from firecrackers. Three of these cases were reported on Thursday. 

One case each has been referred to the government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, and the private facilities of Narayana Nethralaya and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital.

The case reported to Minto was Arham Khan, a nine-year-old boy from Basavanagudi, who suffered injuries in both eyes while bursting a flower pot cracker. He was given first aid at a local clinic before being referred to Minto on Thursday. Doctors say he is out of danger.

Citizens can call the Minto helpline (9480832430) in case of eye-related injuries.

At Narayana Nethralaya, a six-year-old girl, two 11-year-old boys and a 40-year-old man have been treated for firecracker-related eye injuries. “Fortunately, none of them suffered any serious eye damage,” said Dr Bhujang Shetty, chairperson of the hospital.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chikkalasandra, is treating a 13-year-old boy who suffered an eye injury after being hit by a cracker spark while riding pillion on a scooter.

News Network
October 31,2021

An average 31 children died by suicide every day in India in 2020, according to government data, with experts underlining that the COVID-19 pandemic may have accentuated the psychological trauma faced by children to a great extent.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau data, 11,396 children died by suicide in 2020, an 18 per cent rise from 9,613 such deaths in 2019 and 21 per cent rise from 9,413 in 2018.

'Family Problems' (4,006), 'Love Affairs' (1,337) and 'Illness' (1,327) were the main causes of suicide among children (below 18 years of age). Ideological causes or hero worshipping, unemployment, bankruptcy, impotency or infertility and drug abuse were other reasons behind suicide by some children.

Prabhat Kumar, Deputy Director - Child Protection, Save the Children, said COVID-19 and the resultant school closures and social isolation coupled with anxiety among elders have further aggravated the issue of mental health and brought it to the forefront.

"While we as a society are cognisant of tangibles such as education and physical health for building national human capital, emotional wellbeing or psycho-social support often takes a back seat. The successively increasing number of suicides among children reflects a systemic failure. It is a collective responsibility of parents, families, neighbourhoods, and government at large to provide a conducive ecosystem where children can look forward to realizing their potential and fulfilling their dreams for a bright future. Committing suicide, on the contrary, is an antithesis," Kumar told PTI.

"Stigma attached to mental health and an abysmally low number of per capita mental health professionals demand urgent attention. COVID-19, and the resultant school closures and social isolation coupled with anxiety among elders has further aggravated the issue and brought it to the forefront. Save the Children calls for a collective action to nurture an encouraging and supportive ecosystem for children and youth," he added.

Commenting on the topic, Priti Mahara, Director, Policy Research and Advocacy at CRY-Child Rights and You, said from the very beginning of the pandemic, it was one of the major concerns that it might impact children's mental health and psycho-social well-being, and the recent NCRB data actually underscores the fear that the pandemic may have accentuated the psychological trauma faced by the children to a great extent.

"As the NCRB data reveals, a total of 11,396 children (5,392 boys and 6,004 girls) have died by suicide in 2020, which accounts for 31 deaths per day or approximately 1 child committing suicide per hour," she said.

"Children have gone through tremendous emotional stress and trauma due to home confinement and lack of interaction with friends, teachers or any other person in the position of trust due to prolonged closure of schools and limited social interactions," she said.

Many of them have been through hostile environment at home, many others have seen demise of their loved ones and have faced the impact of fear of contagion and deepening financial crisis at the family level, she said.

Many children have also experienced huge uncertainty related to completion of curriculum, exams and results.

"A huge number of children, especially the ones living under the shadows of multi-dimensional poverty, struggled with attending online classes and were majorly impacted by the digital divide, while many others suffered from over-exposure to internet and the social media and were subjected to online bullying and allied cyber-crimes," she said.

"All of these, compounded with an overall anxiety of the uncertainty of the future, must have been too much to bear for their young and tender minds," she added.

Akhila Sivadas, Executive Director, Centre For Advocacy and Research, said alternative care and counselling models have to be developed in collaboration with key stakeholders and every effort should be made to take the learnings to a cross-section of society so that everyone takes the responsibility to curb this practice.

Mental health expert Prakriti Poddar, Managing Trustee at Poddar Foundation, said parents must understand how fragile their children's mental well-being is and be proactive in assessing it.

"Teachers also need to be trained in identifying symptoms and patterns of mental issues. Apart from that, educational institutions must have psychological counselling programmes in place to help students deal with their issues in confidentiality. Every child has a different coping mechanism. Therefore, the counselling programmes must be flexible, to cater to the needs of each child individually. If needed, a student must be referred to a mental healthcare professional for timely intervention," Poddar said.

