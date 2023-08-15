  1. Home
5 guarantees introduced for social justice, says Karnataka CM in I-Day address

News Network
August 15, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 15: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the five guarantee schemes of his government were introduced to follow the principle of social justice in the accumulation of wealth and its distribution.

Addressing people on the occasion of 77th Independence Day from the Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the people of Karnataka realised that development can be possible only if there is peace in the society.

Explaining the reason behind introducing the five guarantees, he said due to neo-liberalism, the gap between haves and have-nots started widening. In India, today 10 per cent people control 70 per cent of our resources, he claimed.

“During colonial era, the British rulers plundered the country but now the resources are getting accumulated with a few capitalists. In this situation can development be possible?” he wondered.

“Keeping this in mind, we are following the principle of social justice in the accumulation of wealth and its distribution. Hence, we introduced the five guarantees,” the CM said.

The Congress government decided to formulate the five guarantees, which is founded on Universal Basic Income (UBI) to elevate the socio-economic position of the people. Along with that, the government has taken price rise, unemployment, discrimination based on caste and religion and corruption seriously.

“We took the decision to implement these schemes in the first cabinet meeting and introduced them within three weeks of government formation.” Under the 'Shakti' scheme, daily 50 to 60 lakh women passengers are availing the free bus services in the state, he said and added that so far 38.54 crore free rides have been registered.

Siddaramaiah further said that under the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which promises 200 units of free electricity to households, 1.49 crore families have registered online. People are availing benefits of this scheme from August 1. The state has earmarked Rs 13,910 crore for its implementation.

On the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Chief Minister said the government had promised to provide 10 kg rice under the programme to ensure a hunger-free state.

Owing to the 'non-cooperation' of the Centre to provide an additional five kg rice, Siddaramaiah said his government decided to pay cash instead of five kg rice to each beneficiary every month.

According to him, 1.04 crore families are receiving financial assistance under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Regarding 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 per month to the women head of the families, Siddaramaiah said the Direct Benefit Transfer into the accounts of women will commence on August 27. He noted that 1.08 crore women have enrolled themselves under the scheme.

Remembering the freedom-fighters, the CM said the people of the country are enjoying independence due to the sacrifices of thousands of people who did not care for their life to rid the country of slavery.

News Network
August 14,2023

Fatalities from wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui have climbed to 93, making them the deadliest to grip the US in more than a century, according to the National Protection Association.

Meanwhile, anger at the government response to the deadliest wildfire in recent US history is mounting. Residents have raised questions over various aspects of the government response, from warnings during the inferno to aid distribution in the days since.

With hundreds of people still missing, Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, warned that the death toll is likely to rise. The rescue operation, Green said, had shifted focus to center on “the loss of life”.

The blaze, raging throughout last week, caused billions of dollars in damages, and practically wiped out the island's historic resort of Lahaina. 

"This is the largest natural disaster we’ve ever experienced," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said at a news conference, "It’s going to also be a natural disaster that’s going to take an incredible amount of time to recover from."

Around 2,200 buildings have been destroyed in West Maui, with damages approaching $6 billion, the governor said. 

Authorities cautioned that only a small percentage of the search area has been covered by rescue teams so far. 

"We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said on Saturday, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and "none of us really know the size of it yet."

As of Sunday, six fires were still burning on Maui and Hawaii's Big Island, but the Lahaina fire was 85% contained.

News Network
August 12,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 12: A 32-year-old cow vigilante has been booked under the stringent Karnataka Goonda Act for allegedly extorting money from cow slaughterers and cattle transporters, and subsequently arrested by the Central Crime Branch, police said.

Puneeth Kerehalli, a resident of Bengaluru and native of Hassan district, was booked and arrested late on Friday night.

According to police, there are 10 cases registered against him in various police stations in the state.

In its order to book him under the Goonda Act, police said: 'This person has repeatedly been involved in criminal activities with the objective of extortion in the name of 'Rashtra Rakshana Pade' (Nation Protection Force).'

'He used to target cow slaughters/transporters threatening business people, thereby committing breach of peace and communal harmony, thus adversely affecting peace and public order,' police said. 

Kerehalli was most recently accused in the case of the death of cattle transporter Idrees Pasha, who was allegedly stopped and attacked in the Ramanagara region bordering Bengaluru by Kerehalli and his associates on the intervening night of March 31 and April 1. 

A preliminary probe revealed that Pasha died due to cardiac arrest but the police suspect that the accused may have used a stun gun to neutralise Pasha which might have led to a cardiac arrest. Kerehalli was granted bail by the Karnataka high court in May based on an autopsy report that suggested a heart attack death.

In a second case involving cow vigilantism, Kerehalli is accused of stopping transporter Aleemulla Baig with accusations of illegal cattle transport in the Electronic City police limits of Bengaluru on March 20, 2023. A case was filed by the victim after Pasha’s death. Kerehalli and his associates allegedly beat up Baig and the driver and used a stun gun to administer electric shocks.

A third case cited by the Bengaluru police to declare Kerehalli a rowdy is an August 2021 case registered by the Begur police over efforts to install a religious statue at the Begur Lake despite a high court order for the preservation of the lake.

The Bengaluru police have also cited two other cases: an SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation case at Chamarajpet in December 2022, and a January 2022 case filed by a police official at the Hampi Tourism police station against Kerehalli and nine others for violation of Covid norms.

