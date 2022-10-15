50% raise in atrocities against SC-ST under 40% govt in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Ballari, Oct 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST" and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

Cong leaders hit out at RSS-BJP

The Congress leaders slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces.

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.

Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics.