50% raise in atrocities against SC-ST under 40% govt in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

October 15, 2022

Ballari, Oct 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST" and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

Cong leaders hit out at RSS-BJP

The Congress leaders slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces. 

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.

Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics. 

October 10,2022

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82. 

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the passing away of his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Yadav died on Monday in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment.

Mulayam, 82, was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since. 

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said.

Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8.16 am after a prolonged illness.

"The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On Oct 11, he will be cremated at around 3 pm," Samajwadi Party said.

October 4,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 4: After the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates by the union government, pro-PFI slogans surfaced on a road in Bantwal town of this district on Tuesday.

According to police, the writings have surfaced on the road near Pitalabettu village close to Snehagiri. The slogans written in Kannada made scathing remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing RSS workers as "chaddis" (slang used to shame RSS workers in Kannada language), the slogan read "beware, we are coming back". The PFI fans have ended the writing with the bold letters, PFI.

On noticing the writings, a local youth lodged a complaint with the Punjalkatte police station.

Several media claimed that this slogan has created massive panic and tension in the area and the police are investigating the matter. 

Since Dakshina Kannada district is regarded as communally sensitive, the authorities are on an alert mode. The PFI offices have been sealed across the state and many leaders taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka police.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police have lodged the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) on 15 PFI workers in connection with hatching a conspiracy to incite violence in Bengaluru.

On Monday, the tenth ACMM Court had given its consent to slap the UAPA Act on the PFI workers. The Karnataka police had conducted raids and arrested PFI workers from Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Koppal districts on September 22.

The case would be handed over to the NIA Special Court soon, the authorities said. 

October 5,2022

Nagpur, Oct 5: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored while framing policy.

Dwelling on the population explosion, he said that in 2000, the Government of India after multi-stakeholder consultations had framed a population policy. 

"One key goal was to obtain a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1. Recently, in 2022, the NFHS report, which comes out every five years, has been published. Due to social awareness and constructive co-operative efforts by the central and state governments the TFR has come down below the targeted 2.1 to 2.0. While we are continuously progressing on the front of public awareness and the goals of population control, two more questions are emerging for consideration," Dr Bhagwat said addressing the annual 'Vijaya Dashami' rally in Nagpur.

According to him, social scientists and mental health experts opine that ultra-nuclear families are posing challenges for the all-around development of young girls and boys, families are feeling a sense of insecurity, social tensions, loneliness etc are presenting testing times and a question mark hangs over the central edifice of our society – the 'family system'.

"In the 21st century, the three new countries that have come into existence, East Timor, South Sudan and Kosovo, have been the result of population imbalance in certain territories of Indonesia, Sudan and Serbia. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries," he said.

It may, however, be mentioned, that in May, when the BJP-led NDA government released the findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS 5), the data showed that the fertility rate of Muslims registered the sharpest ever decline over the past 20 years as compared to that of other religious groups, including Hindus.The fertility rate among Muslims dropped to 2.3 in 2019-20 from a high of 4.4 in 1992-93.

"Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons. All these factors have to be mulled over. Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored," Bhagwat said.

