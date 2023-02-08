  1. Home
5th cruise vessel of the season visits Mangaluru

News Network
February 8, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 8: The fifth cruise vessel of the current season ‘MS Nautical’ sailed to New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Tuesday.

The vessel carrying 550 passengers and 400 crew, berthed alongside berth no. 04. The vessel was en route to Male (Maldives), coming from Muscat to India and berthed at Mumbai and Mormugao port in Goa previously. 

The passengers were given a traditional welcome with folk performances such as yakshagana and chende Arrangements were made to ensure a pleasant experience for cruise passengers such as medical screening and immigration & customs counters for swift movement. 

As many as15 coaches of buses, including two shuttle buses were arranged for visits to local markets and shops in and around Mangaluru.

Taxis and tourist vans were also available.

The cruise passengers visited a meditation centre set up by the Department of AYUSH in the cruise lounge. The ship sailed at 4pm to Cochin.

News Network
January 31,2023

Koppal, Jan 31: A month after announcing a new political party "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha", former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Tuesday announced that his wife Aruna Lakshmi will contest the upcoming assembly polls from Ballari city assembly constituency.

Reddy's brother G Somasekhara Reddy currently represents the segment from BJP.

"You are aware that I'm a candidate from Gangavathi assembly segment. I'm today announcing my wife Aruna Lakshmi as candidate from Ballari city assembly constituency," Reddy said addressing a gathering during his party's yatra (tour programme) here.

Reddy's brothers, G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekar Reddy are BJP MLAs from Harapanahalli and Ballari city assembly segments, and his close friend Sriramulu is also BJP MLA from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district and a Minister.

They have made it clear that they are with the BJP and have nothing to do with Janardhana Reddy's new party.

If BJP again fields Somashekar Reddy from Ballari city assembly segment it will be an electoral fight between members of the family.

Responding to a question whether his wife would contest from Ballari city even if his brother Somasekhara Reddy is fielded by BJP from there, Reddy while speaking to reporters said he doesn't want to comment about any other party or individual.

"Is there any confusion on my announcement? Wherever I have an opportunity or a possibility to win, I will field candidates from there, there is no need for me to field candidates to defeat someone. In the three months I will travel in the constituencies that I can within my limitations and will try to ensure my candidate wins," he said.

Reddy on December 25 had announced a new party named "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha", with this, the leader who is an accused in illegal mining case, had cut his two-decade-old association with the ruling BJP.

Accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, he has been out on bail since 2015 and several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Ballari in Karnataka and Ananthpur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

This is said to be the reason why Reddy himself is contesting from Gangavathi in Koppal district, and is fielding his wife from his home district of Ballari.

Reddy while addressing the gathering said, it has been just over 30 days since the formation of the party, but it has disturbed the sleep of every other political party and leaders in the state.

Noting that he fears none, he said, his decision on the new party is strong, and would reach his goal with blessings of everyone. "There is no question of me going back (from new party decision)."

News Network
February 3,2023

Mumbai, Feb 3: The brutal stock rout in Gautam Adani’s companies continued Friday, an indication that the billionaire needs to do more to restore confidence in his conglomerate’s financial health after accusations of fraud by Hindenburg Research.

The group’s 10 stocks all fell in early Mumbai trading, with $120 billion, or more than half of their combined value, erased since the US-based short seller last week claimed that offshore shell entities were used to inflate Adani group’s revenues and manipulate stock prices. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. sank as much as 25%, taking its decline to 66% in seven trading sessions.

The continued slump reflects worries about Adani’s access to funding after the tycoon scrapped a key stock offering this week, and as long-held concerns about the group’s debt load were propelled onto the global stage by Hindenburg. The embattled tycoon is in talks with creditors to prepay some loans backed by pledged shares, as some banks stopped accepting the securities of the group that spans from ports to energy as collateral in client trades.

“Clearing of pledges may not help. Now the only point is investors are not just interested in clearing pledges, they want concrete plans and actions,” said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing in Mumbai. “The use of every rupee on balance sheet is critical now. There are a lot of stakeholders.”

The crisis of confidence in Adani has become a national issue with opposition lawmakers disrupting parliament on Thursday to demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, given how closely his interests are intertwined with the nation’s growth plans. Government officials have sought to downplay the impact.

Hindenburg Research last week accused the Adani group of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud, claiming that a web of Adani-family controlled offshore shell entities in tax havens were used to facilitate corruption, money laundering and taxpayer theft.

The conglomerate has repeatedly denied the allegations, called the report “bogus,” and threatened legal action. Adani gave a video speech on Thursday stating that the group’s balance sheet is healthy.

The conglomerate has repeatedly denied the allegations, called the report “bogus,” and threatened legal action. Adani gave a video speech on Thursday stating that the group’s balance sheet is healthy.

In a reprieve for Adani, who has seen his personal fortune drop by $58 billion since the allegations, the group’s bonds rallied Friday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. told some clients that the debt can offer value due to the strength of certain assets. All 15 dollar debt securities advanced, partly helped by news that Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. has made a coupon payment on schedule.

Meanwhile, banks have been tightening scruty on Adani companies’ securities. Units of Credit Suisse Group AG and Citigroup Inc. earlier this week stopped accepting some securities issued by Adani’s companies as collateral for margin loans to wealthy clients.

Separately, Lord Jo Johnson, the former Conservative minister and brother of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, has resigned as a director of Elara Capital, a London-based firm embroiled in the controversy at the Adani empire, the Financial Times reported. The firm was one of the 10 bookrunners on the record share sale that Adani Enterprises abruptly abandoned earlier this week.

Adani’s proposed loan prepayment would see lenders release some of the stock in the group’s companies that was pledged as collateral, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. The Indian group hasn’t faced margin calls on these pledges and is seeking the prepayment proactively, the person added.

“Markets are looking for clarity on allegations and are likely not calmed via clearing of pledges,” said Nitin Chanduka, a strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence.

News Network
January 27,2023

Manglauru, Jan 27: Two dogs of Belgian Malinois breed joined the canine squad of CISF that overlooks the security of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). Max and Ranger are the two dogs that joined the CISF canine squad.

Max stood first and Ranger was second in the training that was held at the dog breeding and training centre of CISF at Taralu in Bengaluru, a release from the MIA here said.

The dogs were welcomed in a grand manner by the Airport Security Guards (ASG) wing of CISF.

The guards also gave a demonstration about defence tactics. Kishore Alva, executive director (projects and corporate business) was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Chief officer of airport security Kishore Kumar and others were present.

