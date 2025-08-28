  1. Home
  2. 6 from Dakshina Kannada killed as reckless KSRTC bus rams autorickshaws, bystanders near Talapady Cross

News Network
August 28, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 28: Six people were killed and two others injured on Thursday afternoon after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Kasaragod to Mangaluru hit two autorickshaws and bystanders near Talapady Cross on National Highway 66, within the limits of Manjeshwar police station in Kasaragod district.

According to KSRTC sources, the accident occurred around 1 p.m. The bus driver mistakenly took the flyover instead of the service road, entered a blind spot, and rammed into an autorickshaw carrying four passengers. After the crash, the driver jumped off and fled. The bus then rolled backwards, knocking down two bystanders before colliding with another autorickshaw.

Officials said overspeeding and the slippery road surface caused the accident. The bus tyres were found to be in good condition.

The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Hyder Ali (47), Khadeeja (60), Hasna (11), Nafeesa (52), and Ayisha Fida (19), all residents of Ajjinadka in Kotekar, Dakshina Kannada, and Avamma (72) of Farangipete, Dakshina Kannada.

The injured — Laxmi (61) and Surendra (39), both from Perumbala in Kasaragod — are being treated at a private hospital in Kankanady, Mangaluru.

Police said two victims died on the spot, while four succumbed at a private hospital in Deralakatte. A case has been registered against the bus driver, Nijalingappa Chalavadi, who has 14 years of service and has long been operating on the Mangaluru–Kasaragod route.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Dakshina Kannada has stunned observers by emerging among the top 10 richest districts in India, overtaking financial powerhouses like Mumbai and Ahmedabad. According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, released by the Union Ministry of Finance, the coastal Karnataka district recorded a per capita GDP of ₹6.69 lakh during the fiscal year 2024–25, placing it eighth on the national list.

Dakshina Kannada’s Formula for Prosperity

The district’s rise is rooted in a unique mix of trade, education, finance, and services:

•    Port-led trade: Mangaluru’s New Mangalore Port serves as a vital gateway for petroleum, iron ore, fertilizers, and container cargo, fuelling large-scale commerce.

•    Education hub: Home to reputed medical, engineering, and management institutions, the district attracts students nationwide and internationally, building a knowledge-driven economy.

•    Banking legacy: Known as the birthplace of major banks like Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, and Syndicate Bank, Dakshina Kannada has a long-standing financial culture.

•    Agriculture & fisheries: Marine exports, cashew processing, and plantation crops like coffee and areca nut continue to drive rural prosperity.

•    Emerging IT & services: With IT parks in Mangaluru and a young talent pool, the district is steadily expanding its digital economy.
This balanced model has made Dakshina Kannada one of the few non-metro regions to compete with India’s most industrialized and financial districts.

India’s Top 10 Richest Districts (2024–25)

The survey highlights how services, IT, industry, and tourism are shaping regional prosperity. The top performers include both mega metros and smaller but highly specialized economies:

1.    Rangareddy, Telangana – ₹11.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Hyderabad’s IT corridor, pharma hub, and expansive tech parks make Rangareddy the undisputed leader.

2.    Gurgaon, Haryana – ₹9.05 lakh (per capita GDP)
A corporate magnet with MNCs, startups, and real estate fueling its rapid rise.

3.    Bengaluru Urban, Karnataka – ₹8.93 lakh (per capita GDP)
India’s Silicon Valley, driven by IT exports, R&D, and a deep talent base.

4.    Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh – ₹8.48 lakh (per capita GDP)
A growth dynamo blending IT, manufacturing, and real estate.

5.    Solan, Himachal Pradesh – ₹8.10 lakh (per capita GDP)
A surprise industrial powerhouse, thanks to food processing and pharmaceuticals.

6.    North & South Goa – ₹7.63 lakh (per capita GDP)
Beaches, tourism, hospitality, and lifestyle economy keep Goa among the richest.

7.    Gangtok, Namchi, Mangan & Gyalshing, Sikkim – ₹7.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Sustainable tourism and eco-friendly growth drive Sikkim’s prosperity.

8.    Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka – ₹6.69 lakh (per capita GDP)
A coastal powerhouse balancing port trade, education, banking, and IT.

9.    Mumbai, Maharashtra – ₹6.57 lakh (per capita GDP)
The nation’s financial capital, home to stock markets, corporate HQs, and services.

10.    Ahmedabad, Gujarat – ₹6.54 lakh (per capita GDP)
An industrial giant blending textiles, manufacturing, and modern services.

The Bigger Picture

The Economic Survey 2024–25 underlines that India’s richest districts are not limited to metros. While cities like Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Noida thrive on IT and corporate services, districts like Solan, Goa, Sikkim, and Dakshina Kannada prove that specialized industries, tourism, and knowledge-based economies can rival traditional giants.

For Dakshina Kannada, the ranking is more than just a number—it is a recognition of how a coastal district with strong institutions and trade networks can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with India’s biggest metros in driving national growth.

News Network
August 25,2025

Dharwad, Aug 25: A 22-year-old MTech student of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT-Dharwad died of a heart attack.

The deceased has been identified as Asthitva Gupta, a native of Bihar.

According to IIT sources, Asthitva suddenly collapsed while participating in NCC selection trials.

He was immediately rushed to the campus clinic, where staff managed to stabilise him. He was then shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

However, while undergoing treatment in the ICU, he suffered a second cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 18: Several parts of Karnataka including coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will experience a week-long spell of intense rainfall, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings for multiple regions. 

The forecast says that extremely heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the area today and for the next few days. The heavy rainfall will be accompanied by strong surface winds, raising concerns of urban flooding, traffic disruptions across the state.

The highest-level weather warning is in place for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Uttara Kannada districts. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Belagavi and Haveri.

Bengaluru Urban and Rural, along with Ballari, are expected to receive moderate yet consistent rainfall, accompanied by strong winds. For the state capital, IMD has predicted a continuous spell of rain lasting through August 23, raising concerns about further waterlogging and disruption to daily life.

Already grappling with flooding in several neighbourhoods, Bengaluru could see worsening conditions if the wet weather continues. Authorities have warned of possible traffic delays and interruptions to civic services.

The current surge in rainfall is attributed to a low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast. IMD noted that this system is likely to intensify and move inland by August 19, drawing moisture-laden winds across Karnataka.

An active monsoon trough stretching across central India, along with a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea, is also fuelling widespread rainfall in the state.

For Bengaluru, IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, with stronger gusts expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 25°C, with night-time lows around 20°C.

Civic agencies across the state have been instructed to stay on high alert. Emergency teams are on standby in Bengaluru, the coastal belt, and the Malnad region to address potential flooding, uprooted trees, and other rain-related hazards.

Coastal and North Interior Karnataka are expected to witness widespread rainfall until August 20, after which rainfall intensity is likely to reduce. However, South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will continue to receive fairly widespread to scattered rain until August 23. A statewide dip in rainfall activity is anticipated between August 24 and 26.

