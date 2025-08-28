6 from Dakshina Kannada killed as reckless KSRTC bus rams autorickshaws, bystanders near Talapady Cross

Mangaluru, Aug 28: Six people were killed and two others injured on Thursday afternoon after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Kasaragod to Mangaluru hit two autorickshaws and bystanders near Talapady Cross on National Highway 66, within the limits of Manjeshwar police station in Kasaragod district.

According to KSRTC sources, the accident occurred around 1 p.m. The bus driver mistakenly took the flyover instead of the service road, entered a blind spot, and rammed into an autorickshaw carrying four passengers. After the crash, the driver jumped off and fled. The bus then rolled backwards, knocking down two bystanders before colliding with another autorickshaw.

Officials said overspeeding and the slippery road surface caused the accident. The bus tyres were found to be in good condition.

The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Hyder Ali (47), Khadeeja (60), Hasna (11), Nafeesa (52), and Ayisha Fida (19), all residents of Ajjinadka in Kotekar, Dakshina Kannada, and Avamma (72) of Farangipete, Dakshina Kannada.

The injured — Laxmi (61) and Surendra (39), both from Perumbala in Kasaragod — are being treated at a private hospital in Kankanady, Mangaluru.

Police said two victims died on the spot, while four succumbed at a private hospital in Deralakatte. A case has been registered against the bus driver, Nijalingappa Chalavadi, who has 14 years of service and has long been operating on the Mangaluru–Kasaragod route.