7 sitting MLAs dropped in BJP’s 2nd list of 23 candidates for Karnataka polls

News Network
April 13, 2023

Bengaluru: A little over 24 hours after announcing its first list of 189 candidates, BJP on Wednesday released a second list of 23 candidates. It denied tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is in jail on charges of corruption. There are two women in the second list.

The party denied a ticket to MP Kumaraswamy, who was keen on contesting from Mudigere again. However, party workers and people of the constituency were unhappy with the MLA, who shrugged off the attacks by saying he was targeted because he is a Dalit. 

Other sitting MLAs who were denied tickets are: CM Nimbannavar (Kalaghatagi), SA Ravindranath (Davanagere North), Nehru Olekar (Haveri), N Lingana (Mayakonda), and Sukumar Shetty (Byndoor). 

RSS leader Gururaj Shetty Gantihole has been given ticket from Byndoor constituency.

With this, the number of sitting MLAs who have failed to get re-nominated rose to 18.

 The party also poured water on housing minister V Somanna’s wish to field his son Arun from Gubbi in Tumakuru district. But Arun is still in with a chance to land the ticket for Govindaraj Nagar, currently represented by Somanna. G Karunakar Reddy, the elder brother of mining baron Janardhana Reddy, was given the ticket for Harapanahalli seat, which he currently represents.

Hubballi seat

The list made no mention of the candidate for Hubballi seat, from where former CM Jagadish Shettar is hoping to recontest. Shettar has threatened to contest as an independent if he is not given a ticket. He met with party national president JP Nadda in Delhi earlier in the day.

With this list, the party has now announced candidates for 212 of the 224 seats. The final list of 12 can didates is likely to be released on Friday.

News Network
April 4,2023

BJP.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 4: Former Congress MLA Nandihalli Halappa and noted ophthalmologist Dr Appaji Gowda, who is aspiring for a ticket to contest the upcoming election from Kanakapura constituency against Congress state president D K Shivakumar, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Welcoming their entry into the BJP, state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party got a mighty support in the newly carved Vijayanagara district with the arrival of Halappa.

Speaking about Gowda, who is also a former Vokkaliga Sangha president, Kateel said the party will be immensely benefited in the old Mysuru region.

Halappa had started his political career from Congress and became an MLA from Hadagali constituency in Vijayanagara district. P T Parameshwara Naik of the Congress was elected as MLA from the constituency in 2018 assembly election. Halappa is keen on contesting on the BJP ticket from Hadagali.

Speaking to reporters after joining the ruling party, Gowda said times have changed now and he has the confidence to contest against Shivakumar.

“Once upon a time, Congress was all over the country, which has changed now. We will present the works and achievements of the BJP before the electorate. They will decide,” Gowda said.

He added that the idea behind contesting from the constituency was to “bring the people of Kanakapura to the mainstream.” Voting for the state assembly polls will be held on May 10 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

News Network
April 7,2023

Cov.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 7: Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for Covid-19 management. 

In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Along with enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre and the states need to continue working in collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid-19 prevention and management, Mandaviya said.

He also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

News Network
April 10,2023

Cong.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 10: Rajya Sabha MP L Hanumanthaiah said that the results of assembly elections in Karnataka will be an indicator of prospects for political parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that the people in Karnataka are waiting for the elections to remove the BJP from power. He exuded confidence Congress would regain coastal belt of Karnataka.  

“People are eager to dethrone the BJP government which is mired in 40% commission corruption. The BJP government is responsible for the confusion over the reservation policies in the state. The reservation policy of the government has no clarity. Meanwhile, people are also embarrassed over the inefficiency of the government and other corruptions. The Congress is confident that it will win majority in the state assembly elections,” Hanumanthaiah said.

“The Congress has already released two lists of candidates for polls and is all set to release third list in the next two or three days. However, the BJP could not release even their first list of candidates,” he said.

Calling the BJP a political party that does not believe in clean politics, the Congress MP said that the party chooses to gain majority through backdoor. “People should not give opportunity for horse trading during this election. The BJP has been using the IT and ED agencies to target the opposition and thereby weaken it. The BJP’s conspiracy to win the elections through such methods will not work in Karnataka,” he said.

Alleging that the BJP does not believe in parliamentary debates and discussions, he said, “No major discussions were held in the parliament during the budget session. They are engaged in hate politics.”

On rebel issues in the Congress, Hanumanthaiah said that KPCC President DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have been talking to rebel candidates. “All issues are likely to be resolved shortly,” the MP said.

On controversy regarding the selection of candidate in Sullia constituency, he said the Congress has considered winnability and social justice as yardsticks while announcing candidates.

