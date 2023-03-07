  1. Home
  2. 75% attendance rule: 4,492 students to miss Karnataka II PUC exam

News Network
March 8, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 8: Hardline attendance policy will force as many as 4,492 students to stay away from the second pre-university final examinations, starting from March 9 in Karnataka. 

The Department of School Education and Literacy has brought back the 75 per cent compulsory attendance rule from this year. Students who failed to maintain 75 per cent of the attendance, will not be allowed to appear for the exams.

The department of PU education had issued notices to students on the same and had shared attendance shortage list with principals of PU colleges in the state. This year, considering the students’ list sent by colleges, the department has not generated admission tickets to those who have less than 75 per cent attendance.

During 2021 and 2022 board exams, the department had provided exemption from mandatory attendance of 75 per cent considering the Covid-19 pandemic, closure of schools and colleges, delayed reopening, etc.

However, this year, the department has brought back the 75 per cent attendance rule and informed the students about the same in the beginning of the academic year itself. 

“Despite repeated notices and warnings, these students failed to maintain 75 per cent attendance and wasted one academic year as they will be allowed to attend exams only as fresh candidates in 2024,” said a senior official of the department. The Rule 21 of Karnataka Education Act 2006 mandates 75 per cent attendance to get eligibility for students to appear for class 10 and II PU board exams.

These amendments were brought following the Supreme Court’s directions and according to the rule, if any student falls short of attendance (less than 75 per cent), such students will not be allowed to appear for exams and admission tickets will not be issued.

“Before this, there was a provision to give relaxation considering medical certificates and this was misused by students. Now, there aren’t such provisions,” the official said. More than 20,000 students have missed their II PU exams between 2015 and 2020.

The II PU exams will be held at 1,109 exam centres across the state, starting from Thursday. A total of 7,26,213 students have registered. Of this, 6,29,780 are regular students, 25,847 are private candidates and 70,586 are repeaters.

News Network
February 28,2023

manishjain.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 28: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, who are in custody in corruption cases, resigned from the Cabinet of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted the resignation of the two ministers. The national capital is likely to get two new ministers.

Manish Sisodia has been handling 18 of 33 departments in the Delhi government. He had taken over nine from Jain when he was arrested.

It is to be seen whether Kejriwal, who doesn't have any ministry under him, will take up some departments.

Speculation is that MLAs like Aatishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj may be inducted to the ministry. 

After Jain's arrest in May last year, Sisodia was also allocated former's health portfolio in addition to the ones he was handling. His arrest comes at a time of presenting the Delhi government budget.

Before the duo's resignation, the Delhi government had a total of six ministers with Sisodia handling 18 portfolio. Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Raj Kumar Anand are the other ministers.

News Network
March 1,2023

MSC.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death Tuesday evening in Bengaluru after she refused the marriage proposal of a man citing caste differences. The incident took place around 7.30 pm near the Omega Healthcare office in the Murugeshpalya area of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Leela Pavithra, who belonged to Andhra Pradesh. The police have arrested the accused Dinakar, 28, who is also from Andhra Pradesh.

A police officer said Leela was an MSc graduate and was working with Omega Healthcare. Dinakar worked with Logis Healthcare located in Domlur. 

The officer said they had been in love for the last five years and she had talked to her parents about marrying Dinakar. However, the officer added that her family members had refused the marriage proposal citing caste differences.

Dinakar who got to know about it was furious about it and on Tuesday, he waited for Leela to come out of her office. As she came outside, he stabbed her multiple times in her stomach, neck, and chest and fled from the spot.

Local residents rushed Leela to a nearby hospital where doctors declared she was brought dead, a police officer said.

The Jeevan Bhima Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are probing the matter further. Dinakar is in police custody and is being questioned.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 28,2023

SMR.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 28: The coastal city of Mangauru is all set to witness ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ from March 3 to 5 being hosted by the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall. 

Dddressing press conference at press club here today BCCI chairman S M Rashid Haji said that the three-day event would be inaugurated by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar M R and Mangaluru MLA U T khader would confer awards on achievers. MLC B M Farookh would inaugurated the exhibition of outlets. 

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan and city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain would be the chief guests on the occasion, said Mr Rashid Haji. 

Providing details of the event, he said, the event would be formally inaugurated at 5 p.m. on March 3 and the award ceremony would commence at 6:30 p.m. 

On the second day, i.e., on March 4, a women entrepreneurs’ meet would be held from 10 a.m. At 4 p.m. a discussion on family business would be held. At 6:30 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held. 

On the third day, i.e., on March 5, a job fest would commence at 10 a.m. A beary talent exhibition (Bol Beary Bol) would be held at 2 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held at 6.30 p.m. 

Beary Mela convenors Mansoor Ahmed and B M Mumtaz Ali and Secretary Nisar Mohammed Faqir were present at the press meet. 

