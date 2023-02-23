  1. Home
  2. 8 including 6 umrah pilgrims from Karnataka killed, 20 injured in a road mishap near Madinah

February 22, 2023

Eight persons including six Umrah pilgrims from south Indian state of Karnataka died and 20 others were injured on Tuesday night when a bus transporting them to Madinah rammed into a trailer ahead. 

The tragic incident occurred nearly 150 km away from Madinah.

All six who died hailed from Gulbarga region of Karnataka and were travelling to Madinah from Makkah.

Among the deceased Shafid Hussain Sullad, Bebejan Sullad, Siraj Begum Sullaid and Shifa Sullaid are said to be members of a same family from Raichur district. Mohammed Zainuddin and Rehana Begum are from Gulbarga district.

The other two deceased are driver and a catering employee of a tour group, according to primary information.

All the injured were shifted to hospitals in Madinah city by Saudi Crescent, Civil defense and Emergency medical ambulance teams. Indian Consulate officials are also in touch with the bereaved families.

Gulbarga Welfare Society, a prominent Karnataka NRI organisations in Saudi Arabia, and volunteers reached Madinah city to assist pilgrims and also to complete legal formalities for their burial, said Naser Qurshid of Gulbarga Welfare Society.

February 12,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 12: The newly built Hajira Hasan Masjid and Sullia Community Centre built under the aegis of Sullia Educational and Charitable Trust (SECT) at Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada was inaugurated on Sunday, February 12.

The exceptionally designed masjid was envisaged and funded by Muhammad Yunus Hasan, an Al-Khobar based NRI entrepreneur and Trustee of Team B-Human. The masjid is named after his departed parents. 

While Muhammad Yunus Hasan inaugurated the masjid, T Arif Ali, general secretary, Jama’at-e-Islami Hind inaugurated Sullia Community Centre. 

Maulana Shoaib Hussaini Nadwi, Khateeb, Kutchi Memon Masjid, Mangaluru; Muhammed Kunhi, Khateb, Masjidul Huda, Thokkottu; Maulana Yahya Thangal Madani, Khateeb, Havva Juma Masjid, Bolangady, Zakariya Jokatte, CEO, Al Muzain Saudi Arabia; M Sharif Bolar, CEO, Whitestone Group, Saudi Arabia were present among others. 

On the occasion Muhammad Yunus Hasan was felicitated by Team B-Human and Sullia unit of Jama’at-e-Islami Hind for his philanthropic work. 

Shaikh Mohamma…
 - 
Saturday, 11 Feb 2023

This is something which is very important in this lifetime May Allah bless him who has taken initiative and all the others who supported to make such wonderful Masjid.
Inshallah May Allah protect him from evil eye and reward him for his work

Thanks
Shaikh Mohammad iqbal
Dammam

February 12,2023

New Delhi, Feb 12: The President of India has appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, reported news agencies. The incumbent Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Justice Nazeer retired on January 4, 2023.

Justice Nazeer was elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2017 from the Karnataka High Court. 

In the Supreme Court, he was part of prominent judgments in the KS Puttaswamy case (which held right to privacy a fundamental right), triple talaq case(dissented to hold the practice as valid), Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute(part of the unanimous verdict allowing construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed place), demonetisation case(led the Constitution Bench which upheld the note-ban decision as valid). 

He also led the Constitution Bench which held that additional restrictions not found in Article 19(2) cannot be imposed on the right to free speech of ministers and legislators.

The last instance of a Supreme Court judge being appointed as a Governor was the appointment of former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam as the Governor of Kerala in 2014. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Fatima Beevi was the Governor of Tamil Nadu during 1997-2001, after her retirement as a Supreme Court judge in 1992.

February 20,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 20: The brutal murder of two young men at Doddabelavangala village on the outskirts of Bengaluru has shone light on sports tournaments sponsored by politicians. 

Bharath Kumar (23), an engineering graduate working for a private firm, and Prateek N (17), a PUC student, were fatally stabbed by a five-member gang during violence that erupted after a fight over car parking around 3.10 pm on February 17. 

Vinay, 27, the son of a former president of Hulikunte gram panchayat, his younger brother Anil, and three others had tried to drive into the Karnataka Public School playground where the cricket tournament was being played. Organisers and participants asked them not to park there. 

An argument ensued, and the crowd at the ground smashed the car and forced the group to leave. 

The brothers and their three friends, Trimurthy, Kori and Deepu, later got into a fight with local residents — Channappa, Kitty, Chikka Ramaiah and Nagaraju — who gave them an earful for causing disturbance. The group attacked them with pepper spray. They also pulled out cricket bats, wickets, hockey sticks, daggers and rods, and went on a  rampage. 

They attacked Kumar and Prateek, assuming that they were also part of the crowd as they wore T-shirts provided by the tournament organisers. Prateek was stabbed with a dagger that remained stuck in his private parts while Kumar was knifed in the lower abdomen. 

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi, Bengaluru Rural, said that the murders were "spontaneous" but they were investigating whether or not the victims were part of the crowd that had smashed the car. 

On Sunday, police shot Vinay and Trimurthy in the right leg after they allegedly tried to attack constables Qarar Hussain and Sunil Basagi with a knife and stones. Anil, Kori and Deepu remain at large. 

The tournament was sponsored by Dheeraj, a local BJP leader who aspires to contest the Assembly election from Doddaballapur. 

Following the murders, police have banned all sports tournaments sponsored by politicians until the elections get over. 

Vinay and Anil's mother Parvathamma was the president of Hulikunte gram panchayat. She was an independent but received support from the Congress party. 

Doddaballapur's Congress MLA, T Venkataramanaiah, said that the tournament's organisers hadn't taken permission from the school principal or the police. 

"They submitted a written request to the police, who acknowledged the letter but didn't give permission," he said.

"Had the organisers taken police permission, the cops would have provided security at the school ground and averted the fight over parking. These unfortunate murders over parking wouldn't have occurred." 

