8 including 6 umrah pilgrims from Karnataka killed, 20 injured in a road mishap near Madinah

Eight persons including six Umrah pilgrims from south Indian state of Karnataka died and 20 others were injured on Tuesday night when a bus transporting them to Madinah rammed into a trailer ahead.

The tragic incident occurred nearly 150 km away from Madinah.

All six who died hailed from Gulbarga region of Karnataka and were travelling to Madinah from Makkah.

Among the deceased Shafid Hussain Sullad, Bebejan Sullad, Siraj Begum Sullaid and Shifa Sullaid are said to be members of a same family from Raichur district. Mohammed Zainuddin and Rehana Begum are from Gulbarga district.

The other two deceased are driver and a catering employee of a tour group, according to primary information.

All the injured were shifted to hospitals in Madinah city by Saudi Crescent, Civil defense and Emergency medical ambulance teams. Indian Consulate officials are also in touch with the bereaved families.

Gulbarga Welfare Society, a prominent Karnataka NRI organisations in Saudi Arabia, and volunteers reached Madinah city to assist pilgrims and also to complete legal formalities for their burial, said Naser Qurshid of Gulbarga Welfare Society.