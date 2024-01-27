  1. Home
80-year-old Abdul Samad collapses and dies after unfurling tricolour in Mangaluru

News Network
January 27, 2024

Mangaluru: A senior citizen collapsed and passed away after unfurling the tricolour at a Republic Day celebration held in an apartment complex at Bejai New Road on Friday. 

Abdul Samad, 80, a retired government officer, was the chief guest at the Republic Day programme organised by an apartment association.

He unfurled the flag at around 7am. He also delivered a speech on the occasion.

Soon after entering his house, he collapsed and breathed his last. Samad’s body was taken to his native place at Gangolli in Kundapur in Udupi.

News Network
January 22,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 22: A 27-year-old state-level football player was killed last night after a truck rammed into his two-wheeler in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the accident took place near the Ramamurthy Nagar flyover when Monish K was riding a two-wheeler when a truck heading in the same direction hit his bike. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’, said the police.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences on X. “Sad to hear the news of the death of a famous football player of the state, Monish K. He was seriously injured in an accident last night and was being treated at the hospital, I believed that he would recover, but now that belief is false. Sadly, a young talent who was supposed to grow even higher in sports life met his end in this way. May the soul of the deceased rest in eternal peace,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

A resident of Babusapalya, Monish K played for various clubs in the city and had been coaching youngsters. Monish K, who played for Bengaluru Eagles FC in the Bangalore District Football Federation, had received a coaching license from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). He also played for various clubs including Parikrama FC, Deccan FC, Young Challengers FC, and others.

News Network
January 23,2024

A senior official of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned that more than half a million people face the risk of death from starvation in the besieged Gaza Strip after more than three months of US-backed Israeli genocide in the territory.

Osama Hamdan, who represents the movement in Lebanon, made the remarks at a press conference in Beirut on Monday.

"Due to the high number of displaced people, lack of viable shelters, and scarcity of adequate food aid, more than half a million of our people in the northern Gaza Strip face the real danger of death and are starving," Hamdan said.

The official added that the people of Gaza have been forced to "grind animal fodder" in the absence of flour and food.

The Israeli regime launched its onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023 following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by the territory's resistance movements.

More than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives so far as a result of the brutal onslaught and a concomitant siege, which the regime has imposed on the territory with all-out American military and political support.

Hamdan said Israel and the administration of the United States President Joe Biden are responsible for the massacres that have been carried out against Gazans, calling on international organizations to declare northern Gaza a "famine zone."

He also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to intervene immediately to open Gaza's crossings and bring in aid.

“No safe areas in Gaza”

The Hamas' official said despite what the Israeli regime and the United States claim, there are no safe areas across the coastal territory.

Since the onset of its military aggression on Gaza, the regime has also staged sporadic attacks against Lebanon, sparking a firefight with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.
Iraqi and Yemeni resistance movements have also conducted retaliatory strikes against Israeli and American targets as a means of protesting the onslaught on Gaza and the United States' support for it.

Hamdan stressed that the US administration is fully accountable for the escalation that the region is witnessing due to its continued support for Israel and its aggression against Gaza.

News Network
January 24,2024

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has vowed to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone from West Bengal without any seat sharing agreement with Congress.

"I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP," she said as per ANI.

The TMC leader continued that she had had no discussions with I.N.D.I.A partner Congress. She added that though she is part of the alliance, nobody from the grand old party informed them of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passing through West Bengal.

The announcement comes a day after a closed door organisational meeting in Birbhum district, where the CM urged the party leaders to prepare for contesting the elections alone and not to think about seat sharing talks, according to PTI.

A senior TMC leader told PTI, "Our party supremo clearly said that we don't need to think about seat-sharing talks with the Congress. She said that the party had offered two seats to them. But the Congress at times is demanding 10-12 seats."

Recently there had been a rift among the I.N.D.I.A bloc allies over seat sharing at the state level.

The TMC supremo had criticised the Congress for delaying the discussion about seat sharing in West Bengal, citing an 'unjustified' demand for 10-12 Lok Sabha constituencies whereas, the TMC was willing to offer only two seats to the Congress.

West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, targeting TMC and Banerjee, called the CM an 'opportunist' and that the Congress would not fight the elections at her mercy.

Chowdhury's criticism was dismissed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who said that Banerjee is 'very close' to him.

Gandhi, meanwhile, said, "The negotiations on seat-sharing are underway. I don't want to comment here. But Mamata Banerjee is very close to me and our party. Sometimes our leaders say something, their leaders say something, and it goes on. It's a natural thing. Such comments won't matter, and these are not going to disrupt things."

On January 22, when the entire nation was celebrating the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Banerjee began an all-faith harmony rally in Kolkata on the same day.

