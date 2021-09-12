  1. Home
  2. 803 new covid-19 cases, 17 deaths in Karnataka; Dakshina Kannada 153

News Network
September 12, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 12: Karnataka logged 803 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,61,735 and the toll to 37,504.

The day also saw 802 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,07,548.

Out of the 803 new cases reported on Sunday, 255 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 107 discharges and six deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 16,656.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.80 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.11 per cent.

Coming behind Bengaluru Urban in number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Hassan and Mysuru (2 each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 255, Dakshina Kannada 153, Udupi 90, Kodagu 63, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,41,425, followed by Mysuru 1,76,873 and Tumakuru 1,19,656. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,18,000, followed by Mysuru 1,73,798 and Tumakuru 1,17,911.

A total of 4,52,94,928 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,00,176 were on Sunday alone.

News Network
September 8,2021

The Taliban has appointed Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a close aide to the group’s late founder Mullah Omar, as head of Afghanistan’s new caretaker government, weeks after it took control of the country in a rapid offensive.

The list of cabinet members announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday was dominated by members of the group’s old guard, with no women included.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political office, will be the deputy leader while Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani Network, has been named as interior minister.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been named as defence minister. Hedayatullah Badri will be the acting minister of finance, while Amir Khan Muttaqi, a Taliban negotiator in Doha, was named foreign minister.

“The Islamic Emirate decided to appoint and announce a caretaker cabinet to carry out the necessary government works,” said Mujahid, who named 33 members of “the new Islamic government” and said the remaining posts will be announced after careful deliberation.

Speaking at a news conference in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Mujahid stressed the cabinet was an “acting” government and that the group will “try to take people from other parts of the country”. 

Akhund, the acting prime minister, is on a United Nations sanctions list.

Hailing from Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, Akhund was previously the foreign minister and then deputy prime minister during the group’s last stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

News Network
September 2,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 2: The Karnataka government has revised its Covid-19 protocol for people coming from Kerala, exempting a set of people from mandatory seven days institutional quarantine.

It had earlier stated that all those coming from Kerala have to be under institutional quarantine for seven days in view of the alarming rise in Covid cases.

The revised protocol exempted constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and their spouses from institutional quarantine.

Apart from them, children below two years, people in dire emergency situation such as death in the family or medical treatment, short term travellers (within three days), students arriving to Karnataka for examination along with one parent each and go back within three days and passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport have been exempted, the order said.

According to the government order, all students and employees should compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination status. It clarified that the validity of such certificates is for one week.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the situation in Kerala was "scary."

"We are scared of the prevailing situation in Kerala. The number of Covid patients is not reducing. Yesterday also more than 30,000 people were tested positive for Covid-19," Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He also said that the situation had prompted the Karnataka government to make institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming from Kerala.

"Students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have complained that institutional quarantine for a week will affect them. Hence, keeping in view the academic future of the students, the government has directed the centres and institutions to arrange for institutional quarantine," Sudhakar said.

He further said the employers will have to make arrangement for institutional quarantine of their staff. Others coming here will be home quarantined, he explained.

The Karnataka government had earlier made it mandatory for everyone coming from Kerala to get quarantined for a week even if they possess a negative RT-PCR report or have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

These measures were taken in view of the alarming rise in Covid cases in the neighbouring Kerala which reported 32,803 new Covid-19 cases and 173 deaths on Wednesday.

News Network
August 31,2021

Kabul, Aug 31: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the defeat of the United States in Afghanistan was a “lesson” for the invaders, hours after the last American troops left the South Asian country.

Asked to comment about the end of the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, Mujahid said on Tuesday, “The departure of the occupiers from Afghanistan is a very great joy for Afghans, and their independence.”

Also on Tuesday, the spokesman congratulated Afghans on their victory.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan… this victory belongs to us all,” Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

He said the group sought good relations with other countries, including the US. “We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all,” he said.

The United States invaded Afghanistan and toppled a Taliban-run government in 2001, alleging that the Taliban were harboring al-Qaeda, which had claimed responsibility for the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

