  2. 9 districts of Karnataka including Udupi have no oxygen bottling units

9 districts of Karnataka including Udupi have no oxygen bottling units

News Network
May 4, 2021

Bengaluru, May 4: A startling fact that emerged out of the Chamarajanagar tragedy is the absence of an oxygen bottling plant in several districts. As many as nine districts of Karnataka - Gadag, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Bidar, Yadgir, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya and Udupi rely on neighbouring districts for oxygen in the absence of a dedicated plant.

This increased dependency on neighbouring districts has led to uncertainty in supply as logistical issues like distance, time, condition of oxygen tankers and breakdowns have affected the timely delivery of oxygen. 

Chitradurga, for example, relies on oxygen supply on Davangere. Chitradurga DHO Dr Palaksha C L, said, "We have a storage capacity of 6,200 litres at the district hospital. Even then we need oxygen refilling every alternate day from Southern Gases in Davangere. We've got 60 jumbo cylinders and another 90 donated by NGOs."

Surprisingly, Yadgir district hospital gets 2,500 litres of oxygen all the way from Chennai. The oxygen is transported from Praxair company in Chennai to Ballari and then to Yadgir, said district health officer Dr Indumati Kamshetty. "The entire district needs 5,000 litres per day. While private hospitals get it from the Kalaburagi district, we get it twice a week from Chennai via Ballari. We do not have the luxury of waiting till some hours of oxygen is left so we get a refill when there's a buffer stock of two to three days as it takes days to travel and reach here," she said.

Mandya District Health Officer Dr Manche Gowda said they rely on Mysuru for the supply. While Mandya Medical College has a 13 kilolitres capacity, Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences has another 13 kilolitres, Sanjo Hospital has two kilolitres storage. "We get a refill three to four times a day if there's a requirement. While the government hospitals alone require 350 jumbo cylinders, we need 500 per day," Gowda said.

Karnataka's oxygen allocation has been increased from 802 metric tonnes per day to 865 metric tonnes per day. But the state requires 1,471 tonnes of oxygen. A total of 675 metric tonnes of oxygen out of 815 produced in the state go to the consumers in the state, the rest 140 tonnes are sent to other states. Karnataka also procures 130 tonnes from other states.

News Network
April 25,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 25: A decision on imposing lockdown like restrictions on all days of the week in Karnataka, which is facing a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, is likely to be taken by the state cabinet on Monday.

While ministers on Sunday said a decision in this regard was likely during the cabinet meeting, official sources said another one on the matter of free of cost vaccinations might also be taken.

"Weekend curfew restrictions are in place till May 4 and as per the guidelines, it will be there next Saturday, Sunday also. Discussions are on whether to enforce a curfew on weekdays, whether to go for complete lockdown or not," Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, he said it would be discussed at the cabinet meeting tomorrow, following which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would announce the decision. "We are not in favour of lockdown, but the situation is such that we have to impose restrictions to bring things under control...we have to break the chain, it is a matter of 10-12 days, let's see... once the numbers (cases) come down, restrictions will also reduce," he added.

The state cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 am on Monday. According to Covid-19 guidelines that are in place from April 21 to May 4, night curfew has been imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am every day and there will be a weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.

During the weekend curfew that began on Friday night, Bengaluru and most other parts of the state wore a deserted look with businesses and restaurants remaining shut and vehicles staying off the roads. Barring the 6 am to 10 am period when the public were allowed to purchase essential items like milk, groceries, and vegetables, among others. People largely stayed indoors and cooperated by following the restrictions.

Stating that no decision has yet been taken by the government on lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said it would discuss and take a decision based on what the CM or the Health Minister places before the cabinet on this issue. He said suggestions have been put forward for "Janata curfew", wherein people voluntarily decide not to come out unnecessarily.

However, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "such proposals (lockdown) did not come during yesterday's meeting. So I don't want to comment on speculations. For now things will continue as it is."

The state government had last week imposed night and weekend curfew amid intense speculation that it may go for lockdown-like restrictions in Bengaluru and few other places, with former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy too demanding for it.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar had subsequently said it seemed that the government, which had planned to impose lockdown last week, changed it, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, during which he requested states to use it as a last resort.

News Network
May 2,2021

Kalaburgi, May 2: Three COVID-19 patients in Khaja Banda Nawaz Hospital in Kalaburagi died on Saturday evening.

It is learnt that the tragedy occurred when they were being shifted to other healthcare facility after the hospital ran out of oxygen. 

As the news reached the district administrative headquarters, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna dispatched oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

The deceased were on oxygen support. When the hospital staff found that the ICU would run out of oxygen, they began shifting the patients to other hospital in ambulance.

News Network
April 25,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 25: With Karnataka observing the second day of the weekend curfew aimed against Covid-19, Bengaluru and most other parts of the state wore a deserted look on Sunday. Businesses and restaurants remained shut, and vehicles stayed off roads.

From 6 AM to 10 AM, the administration allowed people to purchase essential items like milk, grocery and vegetables barring which people largely stayed indoors. To restrict unnecessary public movement, certain flyovers and streets were barricaded. After 10 AM, the police started enforcing the restrictions and were seen questioning people still on roads. While those with genuine reasons were let off, the others loitering around were punished and vehicles were seized.

There were similar reports from other parts of the State. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said people voluntarily have restricted movement and this would help in Covid management.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa spoke to Deputy Commissioners of the districts on Saturday and gathered information from them. According to Covid-19 guidelines in place from April 21 to May 4, night curfew has been imposed in the entire State from 9 PM to 6 AM every day; there would be weekend curfew from 9 PM on Friday to 6 AM on Monday.

Amid reports of lockdown-like measures that are in place during weekends may be extended to other days of the week, Bommai said, "Such proposals did not come up during the meeting on Saturday, so I don't want to comment. For now, things will continue as they are."

The government had on Saturday hinted at lockdown-like measures through the week, with a couple of Ministers and the Chief Secretary indicating about it while stating that the State Cabinet is likely to discuss and take a call at its meeting on Monday. 

