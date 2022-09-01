  1. Home
  2. 9 held for assaulting Muslim boy for talking to Hindu classmate in Dakshina Kannada college

September 1, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 1: The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the case of assault of a First Grade College student in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The student, a Muslim, was reportedly beaten up by students belonging to ABVP, for talking closely to a Hindu girl—another student at the same college.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested were identified as Tanuj, Mokshith, Deekshith, Akshay, Prajwal, Charan, Dhanush, Nishchay and Pawan.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the victim, 19-year-old Mohammed Saneef, who had named the accused—students from his college, as well as a private one—saying they assaulted him and threatened his life.

The incident occurred on August 30 in Sullia.

The Sullia police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code that dealt with rioting, intentionally hurting another with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

Saneef, a resident of Jalsur in Sullia, was pursuing BCom at First Grade College at Kodialbail, Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. According to him, his assaulters did not like him talking to the girl, who also was his friend. 

He said that the accused took him to the college grounds under the pretext of discussing something and then suddenly started abusing and attacking. 

August 27,2022

Panaji, Aug 27: The Goa Police on Saturday detained a North Goa restaurant owner and a suspected peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case, a senior officer said.

The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo "confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him, the officer said.

Another man who has been detained is identified as Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies restaurant, where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death under mysterious circumstances. Goa Police had arrested Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh accompanying Phogat, a popular TikTok star who hailed from Haryana, to Goa.

Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel. The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder.

The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", a senior police officer had said.

August 25,2022

Hyderabad, Aug 25: After protests flared up in Muslim-dominated areas of Hyderabad following a video from BJP MLA Raja Singh, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao took to Twitter and accused the BJP of stoking communal tensions in "peaceful Telangana".

The TRS working president, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, said that while the Narendra Modi government's slogan was "Har ghar jal" (safe water for every household), the actual plot is to fill "Har ghar, har dil mein zeher" (Fill every house, heart with hatred).

In response, several netizens expressed a different view and blamed KTR "for starting the trouble" in Hyderabad. Twitterati questioned the permission accorded by Telangana authorities to controversial comic Munawar Faruqui's show 'Dongri to Nowhere', which was held at the Shilpakala Vedika on Saturday.

While Faruqui's same show a day earlier was cancelled in Bengaluru, the Telangana Police provided a huge security cover for him with hundreds of police in riot gear deployed with lathis in and around the venue.

"By inviting Munawar, it is you who fomented religious disturbances here," said Agapu Dheeraj, in reply to KTR's tweet.

"Your government allowed the show by a comic who cracks jokes on Hindu gods, providing security," said Adhi Jambhava. "How is it wrong if a Hindu does it? What sort of farmhouse theory is this?"

Nani Goud, in another response, advised KTR "not to play with one community's sentiments to ally with some party".

"What was the need of giving an opportunity to a third-rate comedian, using taxpayers' money," asked Narve Murali.

While several others criticised KTR, the minister received support from his admirers.

About a week ahead of his show, Faruqui tweeted that he would be in Hyderabad on a "kind invitation" from KTR.

Since the announcement, Raja Singh made several appeals to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government and Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy to prohibit Faruqui's show, accusing him of making abhorrent jokes on revered Hindu figures like Lord Rama and Maa Sita.

The Goshamahal MLA even threatened to beat up Faruqui with slippers and set the venue on fire.

As the show went ahead, Singh, who was taken into preventive detention, warned that he would come out with his version of a comedy show, holding the TRS government, KTR, and the DGP responsible for the law and order consequences.

A video featuring Singh, which was seen as hurting Muslim religious sentiments, was uploaded on YouTube on Monday and taken down within hours.

Earlier, Singh blamed KTR "for bringing Munawar to Hyderabad and monitoring the show arrangements to appease the AIMIM Muslims". "Rama Rao should change his name to something like Khan," Singh said.

In fact, KTR sent out an open invitation to Faruqui and other comics in December 2021, when his show was cancelled in Bengaluru after threats from Hindutva groups.

A show 'Dhandho' was then planned in January in Hyderabad but was cancelled, citing Covid-19 regulations as cases surged in the state. The BJP leaders threatened to disrupt that show too.

Singh's message in the video is seen as similar to remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma with reference to Prophet Mohammed. Following the video post, complaints were filed against Singh at various police stations in Telangana.

The BJP suspended Singh as well, relieving him of responsibilities with immediate effect.

Singh, the BJP floor leader in the Telangana Assembly, was arrested on Tuesday. A local court later ordered his release as procedural flaws in the arrest were brought to its notice by Singh's counsel.

Singh's arrest followed furious protests by Muslim mobs in the city, with the odious "Sar tan se juda" (separate head from body) slogans raised as "punishment for blasphemous remarks".

The protests continued on Wednesday and Thursday nights as well.

August 22,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 22: Karnataka police have arrested a woman for allegedly honey-trapping an RSS leader and extorting a huge sum of money from him in this district of the state, police said Monday.

Salma Banu, a social and human rights’ activist was arrested based on a complaint lodged by RSS leader Niddodi Jagannath Shetty, a gold merchant.

According to police, Shetty is the owner of Srinidhi gold jewels and influential politician in Dakshina Kannada district. The accused, along with her gang, had extorted Rs 50 lakh from Shetty and demanded for more.

Shetty approached police following which police launched a manhunt for the other accused.

Shetty claimed that on February 26 he was offered a lift to Mysuru from Mandya in a vehicle which had four persons. He further claimed that they had trapped him at a hotel in Mysuru.

The complainant told police that he had gone to test gold biscuits at the hotel and as soon as he entered his room, the accused took photographs and filmed him with a woman.

The accused demanded Rs 4 crore from the RSS leader on the spot for not making the video viral and delete it. Shetty paid them Rs 50 lakh and settled the matter.

But soon the accused started pestering him for more money forcing him to approach the police.

Further investigations are on.

