  2. 9-yr-old student brutally tortured in Temple-run Sanskrit school; guru arrested after video goes viral

9-yr-old student brutally tortured in Temple-run Sanskrit school; guru arrested after video goes viral

News Network
October 22, 2025

Chitradurga: A nine-year-old boy was brutally kicked and beaten up by a ‘guru’ (teacher) at the Sanskrit Vedadhyayan Residential School, run by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, at Nayakanahatti of Chitradurga district. The only mistake of the homesick boy, Tarun, was to call his grandmother.

The incident occurred in February this year, but came to light a couple of days ago.

The video, shot by another student at the school, shows the teacher, Veeresh Hiremath, first hitting the boy with a stick. He then threatens the boy, saying, “If you call from any other number, you will not be allowed to live.”

The teacher then goes on to knock the boy to the ground and kick him in the stomach.

After the video went viral, Veeresh had gone missing. The police traced him to Kalaburagi, arrested him and brought him to Chitradurga. The school is affiliated to Guru Thipperudraswamy temple, whose executive officer Gangadharappa filed a complaint against Veeresh.

Tarun quit the school after the incident and is now continuing his studies at his hometown. Additional Deputy Commissioner BT Kumaraswamy said, “We have registered the complaint against the teacher, who was appointed by Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department. He has since been suspended from service.”

DC T Venkatesh, too, said, “After receiving information from the tahsildar and executive officer of the temple, action was taken against the accused teacher.” The school imparts Vedic and Sanskrit education to students after regular classes and school hours.

The students are provided with food and accommodation by the temple. Soon after the video went viral, information was gathered from the tahsildar, Child Development Scheme Officer, BEO, DDPI and the Executive Officer of the temple, the DC said. Last February, when the incident occurred the school had around 30 students and the strength has come down to four now. Action has been taken to hand over these children to the District Child Protection Unit, he added.

The temple executive officer did not inform the district administration of the incident and was lax in performing his duties. A show-cause notice has been issued to him, the DC said.

A report has been sent to the government, giving details of the incident, he added.

News Network
October 17,2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to get another world-class sports arena, with the state cabinet giving in-principle approval for an international-level cricket stadium and sports complex at Anekal in Bengaluru Urban district. The project, estimated at ₹2,350 crore, will come up on 75 acres of land at Suryanagar Fourth Stage Extension in Indlavadi village.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said on Thursday that the Housing Department has been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and a viability study for the ambitious project.

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that the upcoming stadium will seat 80,000 spectators and feature facilities for 24 indoor and outdoor sports, along with a 3,000-seat auditorium. “With these world-class facilities, it will become one of the largest sports complexes in the country,” he said.

Once completed, this will be Karnataka’s third international cricket stadium, following similar projects in Mysuru and Tumakuru.

A Housing Department note pointed out that the existing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with its 38,000 capacity, is far smaller than facilities in other cities. International matches haven’t been held there since June 2004, when a post-IPL celebration stampede killed 11 people, straining ties between the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the government.

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which investigated the tragedy, had recommended shifting major events to “better-suited” venues — a suggestion now finding new life in the Anekal project.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved higher input subsidies than those prescribed under NDRF/SDRF norms for 12.82 lakh hectares of farmland damaged in recent floods and heavy rains.

News Network
October 14,2025

Sharm El Sheikh, Oct 14: US President Donald Trump on Monday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, expressing optimism that India and Pakistan “will live very nicely together.”

Speaking at a global summit in Sharm El Sheikh, held soon after a ceasefire was reached in Gaza to end the Israel–Hamas conflict, Trump said, “India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top.” Though he did not name Modi directly, his reference was unmistakable.

Looking toward Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was standing behind him, Trump added that both South Asian neighbours would coexist peacefully. He went on to describe Gen. Asim Munir as his “favourite field marshal,” also praising Sharif for his leadership and later inviting him to address the gathering.

“Prime Minister Sharif of Pakistan and I have to say my favourite Field Marshal from Pakistan who is not here but the Prime Minister is here,” said Trump as he turned to Sharif and asked him to address the summit.

During his remarks, Sharif lauded Trump’s role in promoting peace, saying, “Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his extraordinary efforts to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his wonderful team.”

Sharif added that peace had been restored in the Middle East through Trump’s “untiring and relentless efforts,” and said Pakistan would once again nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize for “saving millions of lives not only in South Asia but also in the Middle East.”

Trump, who previously claimed to have helped end “eight wars,” reiterated that he never sought awards for his diplomatic work, saying he acted purely in the interest of peace.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the release of long-held hostages following the ceasefire, praising Trump’s mediation efforts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote: “Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump, and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region.”

