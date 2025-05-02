  1. Home
  With 91.12% pass percentage in SSLC, Dakshina Kannada tops Karnataka

With 91.12% pass percentage in SSLC, Dakshina Kannada tops Karnataka

News Network
May 2, 2025

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district has secured the top position in Karnataka in the SSLC (Class 10) results for the academic year 2024–25, with a pass percentage of 91.12%, as announced on Friday.

In the previous academic year (2023–24), the district had ranked second in the state with a higher pass percentage of 92.12%. Despite a 1% drop in the pass rate this year, the district has risen to the top position. In 2022–23, it had ranked 17th with 89.52%.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Venkatesh S Patagar attributed the district’s improved rank to several focused initiatives. Among them were the timely completion of the syllabus by December 2024 and subject-wise special classes.

Special attention was given to slow learners through dedicated support classes. The department also organized fortnightly parent meetings to track students' academic progress.

To instill discipline and a consistent study routine, schools made regular wake-up calls to students in the mornings and evenings. Other initiatives included model question paper practice, the 'Jnana Sinchana' live YouTube series, online doubt-clearing sessions, and interactive radio phone-in programs.

Students were also encouraged to attempt the 'Vijayeebhava' question paper series, developed and published by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Udupi.

News Network
April 28,2025

sharjah1.jpg

On April 27, 2025, the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, in partnership with Ekata (Unity) and Aim India Forum, organized a vital health and financial awareness session at the PAN Gulf Labour Camp in Sharjah, UAE.

This event aimed to educate blue-collar workers on important health and financial matters, providing them with practical information to better manage their well-being and finances. Shaikh Muzaffer, the Founder President of Aim India Forum, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Anshul Gupta, CEO of Pan Gulf International Metals Industries UAE, for facilitating the platform, and to Dr. Satish Krishnan, Neurosurgeon at Al Qasimia Hospital Sharjah and President of the EKATA group, for his excellent coordination of the event.

The Consulate General of India invited the Aim India Forum to conduct informative lectures on various crucial topics, including financial scams, economic crimes, cyber fraud, SIM card fraud, and the dangers posed by fake recruitment agencies. Shaikh Muzaffer from Aim India Forum, alongside BCCI President Mr. Hidayath Addoor, also participated in a focused discussion on SIM card fraud and its risks.

The session concluded with important remarks from Shri Yatin Patel, the Deputy Consul General of India to Dubai. Shri Patel highlighted the significance of timely passport renewals and the need to protect passports as a form of identity. He also cautioned against scammers who target blue-collar workers, exploiting their identities to obtain illegal loans from banks. He urged all workers to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to such fraudulent activities.

Mr. Deepak Dagar, Vice Consul for Labour and ICWF at the Indian Consulate, was also in attendance, adding valuable insights and contributing to the event’s success. This informative session provided blue-collar workers with essential knowledge to safeguard both their health and financial security in their daily lives.

sharjah3.jpg

sharjah2.jpg

News Network
April 29,2025

mangalurulynch.jpg

Mangaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has expressed concern over the mob lynching of an unidentified man in Mangaluru, in which several Hindutva activists have been arrested. The incident took place on April 27 near Bhatra Kallurti Temple in the Kudupu area on the outskirts of the city.

“Even if someone uttered offensive slogans, violence is not acceptable. The law must take its own course — taking matters into one’s own hands is completely wrong,” the Home Minister said, calling the act "deeply concerning."

He also urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation. “We still don’t know if the victim was a local or from outside Karnataka. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and communal harmony.”

What Happened

The incident occurred around 3 PM on Sunday, during a cricket tournament that involved ten teams and more than 100 players. The accused have reportedly told the police that the victim shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" — a claim now central to the investigation. A physical altercation began between the man and a local youth named Sachin (26), which quickly escalated into a violent group assault.

Eyewitnesses said while some bystanders tried to intervene, others in the crowd beat the man with sticks and kicked him repeatedly. The body was discovered near the temple later in the day, around 5:30 PM, prompting a police alert.

Post-Mortem Reveals Brutality

Initially, police did not observe major visible injuries and suspected a natural death. However, further investigation and a post-mortem at Wenlock District Hospital revealed that the man had died from internal bleeding and shock due to multiple blunt-force injuries, especially to the back, limbs, genitals, and buttocks. The injuries were consistent with an assault using wooden logs.

“This was a brutal and unprecedented case,” said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal. “We have not seen anything of this nature in the city before. The victim received no medical attention, and that proved fatal.”

Arrests and Legal Action

As of now, 15 individuals — including Sachin — have been arrested, all from Kudupu, Neermarga, Vamanjoor, and surrounding areas. The First Information Report (FIR), filed by local resident Deepak Kumar (33), names 19 individuals, with police expecting the number of accused to grow as they analyze CCTV footage and mobile data.

Authorities estimate that around 25 people were involved in the lynching. Given the number of attackers, the case has been registered under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which specifically addresses mob lynching. The section allows for life imprisonment or death penalty for those found guilty.

“Everyone involved will be brought to justice. We will apply the strictest legal provisions,” Commissioner Agarwal stated.

Motive Under Investigation

While some arrested individuals claim the lynching was triggered by the man shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, the authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity or context of those claims. The identity of the victim remains unknown, and forensic teams are working to establish his background and possible connections to the local area.

Police have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to refrain from circulating misinformation or communal narratives.

News Network
April 18,2025

modimusk.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk held a telephonic conversation on Friday, discussing the vast potential for collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation. During the call, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the United States in these sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington, DC, earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

The two leaders had previously met in February at Blair House in Washington, DC. Their discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

They also explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance. Elon Musk, who also heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accompanied by three of his children during the February meeting.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “The Prime Minister and Mr. Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance.”

PM Modi also took to X to reflect on their earlier in-person meeting, saying, “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I also spoke about India’s reform efforts and the vision of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’”

He added, “It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!”

