  2. 97 cases of black fungus reported in Karnataka since covid outbreak: Health Minister

News Network
May 17, 2021

Bengaluru, May 17: As many as 97 people in the state contracted mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, as post-Covid complications in Karnataka, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

"Till yesterday 97 people contracted this (black fungus) disease in the state," Sudhakar told a press conference after a meeting with experts on the black fungal infection.

He, however, appealed to the people not to panic as it does not spread like Covid.

"It did affect a few people in the state, which I accept...compared to previous years, this year it is more in number," the Minister said.

Sudhakar, who is a medical professional, suspected that this disease comes from the usage of tap water.

"I appeal to the para medical staff, use only sterilised water extracted from the humidifier," Sudhakar told the doctors and paramedics.

According to him, usage of excess steroids among the diabetic patients increased their sugar level, which eventually caused black fungus.

After contracting Covid, diabetic patients will have to control their sugar level, Sudhakar said, adding, those who did not control it fell prey to black fungus.

In view of the occurrence of mucormycosis among Covid patients, Sudhakar announced notifying regional centres in the state for its treatment.

These Centres are Mysuru Medical College, Shivamogga Institute of Medical College, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi, Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences at Hubballi, Kasturba Medical College and Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru.

The state has already requested the Centre to supply 25,000 doses of Amphotericin B, an anti-fungal medication.

News Network
May 11,2021

New Delhi, May 11: Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at AIIMS here for treatment after he had tested positive for Covid-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday following his recovery from illness, officials said.

He was found Covid-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.

According to a senior police officer, Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered.

On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died.

"News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel had said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

P A H Padubidri, KSA
May 14,2021

Abdul Latheef Hassan Idrees, a Mangalurean residing Saudi Arabia passed away last night in a hospital in Riyadh. He was hospitalized a month ago due to breathing problem. He didn't respond to the treatment and breathed his last at around 9 p.m. on May 13. 

Abdul Latheef hails from Mangalore. He was a recipient of the gold medal in Mangalore University in MBA in early 90s. He was in Muscat for around 9 years in Mazda motor company. Later, he relocated to Saudi Arabia around 20 years ago and was working in a plastic company called ARNAN as a marketing manager. 

He was involved in various social and community welfare activities including in various positions in the prestigious Jamiyyathul Falah (JF) and Hidaya Foundation (HF) Riyadh. 

He was also a good speaker and conductor of master of ceremony in various programs held in Saudi Arabia. Gifted with decent and amiable personalities, he was known for his friendly, intellectual and humanitarian approach with all people in the KSA. He is known figure in Riyadh.

He is survived by his father Hassan Idrees, wife, three sons (one is doing his MBBS in Mangaluru and another one completed his Mech.Engg in P.A.College, Mangaluru) and a daughter and two brothers and two sisters. One of his brothers, Rasheed Idrees, is in Bahrain traffic police department in Baharain.  His family and two children are staying with him in Riyadh. His mother passed away due to cardiac arrest just two weeks ago in Mangaluru.

The mortal remains is in Riyadh hospital awaiting relevant documents from various departments in the KSA including notarised consent Affidavit for the Indian Embassy from obtained from his father and two children in Mangaluru. 

Various persons from Mangaluru and other welfare organizations including various units of JF & HF, in the KSA expressed their deep commiserations over his sad demise and prayed for his life hereafter & for giving immense patience to his bereaved family. 

Most probably, the funeral rites will be done tomorrow (15/05/2021) in the KSA Naseem cemetery once the legal formalities are complete. The Janaazah prayer will be conducted in the cemetery itself due to the strict adherence to the covid-19 norms.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 5,2021

Mangaluru, May 5: Indian Naval Ship (INS Talwar) on Wednesday arrived at New Mangalore Port carrying Oxygen from Bahrain as part of first consignment under 'Operation Samudra Setu II'.

Vice Admiral MS Pawar, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on the progress of 'Operation Samudra Setu II' and the arrival of first consignment of Liquid Medical Oxygen onboard INS Talwar at New Mangalore said "as a part of the ongoing National effort to fight the Covid 19 pandemic, Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu II to bring in by sea the much-needed Oxygen and associated medical supplies from friendly foreign countries.As many as nine warships have been diverted to various ports in the region extending from Kuwait in the West to Singapore in the East".

Shortly after noon today INS Talwar with 50 tons of oxygen lifted from Manama in Bahrain would dock at the port of New Mangalore.

Additionally INS Airavat from Singapore and INS Kolkata from Kuwait are heading back home with Liquid Oxygen, Oxygen filled cylinders, cryogenic tanks and other medical equipment, the release added.

While three more warships are scheduled to pick up more supplies from Kuwait and Doha, the LPD INS Jalashwa, Mission deployed in South East Asia is ready to be diverted to ports in the region as the situation demands.

"Just as last year Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate our distressed citizens from IOR countries. Let me assure the countrymen that the Navy will continue with its efforts to bring relief and together, we will overcome this challenge," Vice Admiral Pawar added.

